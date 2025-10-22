When struggle meals are trending on TikTok and people say they’ll be cutting back on how much candy they buy for trick-or-treaters this year, you know times are tough. As grocery prices continue to rise, families are cutting back on expensive ingredients and having to rethink how they shop and eat. Whether you’re an Aldi regular or you generally shop at a different store, the grocery chain just announced a Thanksgiving promotion that may have you grabbing a quarter for the cart system and driving over. They’re promising a Thanksgiving meal for 10 that’ll only cost you $40.

In a press release, Aldi said they have offered the lowest per-person price on a Thanksgiving meal for years compared to other nationwide grocery chains, and this year they’re going even lower than in 2024. This is not a meal kit available at stores — instead, the grocer curated a shopping list for customers that covers everything they need to make a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie for 10.

What’s Included In The $40 Aldi Thanksgiving Meal

Here’s your grocery list, budget-minded shoppers:

A 14-lb. whole turkey

Chicken broth

Condensed cream of mushroom soup

Evaporated milk

Hawaiian sweet rolls

Miniature marshmallows

Cut green beans (x2)

100% pure canned pumpkin

Boxed shells & cheese (x2)

Brown gravy mix (x3)

Poultry spices & herbs

French-fried onions

Pie crust

Chicken or cornbread stuffing (x2)

Whipped dairy topping

Yellow onions (3 lbs.)

Baby peeled carrots

Celery

Cranberries

Sweet potatoes (3 lbs.)

Russet potatoes (10 lbs.)

“The ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering, and I am thrilled that we are able to offer an even more affordable holiday meal than last year,” said Atty McGrath, Aldi’s CEO, in the announcement.

You can obviously shop this list in store, but remember that Aldi offers curbside pickup, too. If you hit the aisles yourself, don’t forget your reusable shopping bags and a quarter for the cart locks!