Welcome to Ask A MWLTF (Yes, that’s Mother Who Likes to F*ck.), a monthly anonymous advice column from Scary Mommy. Here we’ll dissect all your burning questions about motherhood, sex, romance, intimacy, and friendship with the help of our columnist, Penelope, a writer and mental health practitioner in training. She’ll dish out her most sound advice for parents on the delicate dance of raising kids without sacrificing other important relationships. Email her at askpenelope@scarymommy.com.

Dear MWLTF,

All my mom friends hate my husband and I’m starting to wonder if they have a point. At first I brushed it off as petty—he’s blunt, he’s not the most socially graceful guy, and he’s definitely not the kind of husband who jumps up to refill wine glasses at girls’ night. But lately their comments have gotten more pointed. One friend said he seems “checked out.” Another said she notices I do everything. Now I can’t stop thinking about it. Are they just being judgmental, or are they seeing something about my marriage that I can’t? — Are We Doomed?

Dear Are We Doomed,

There’s a particular kind of dread that comes from realizing your friends might be having a conversation about your life that you’re not in the room for.

Especially when the subject is your husband.

Friend groups—especially groups of mothers—are strange little ecosystems. They are full of intimacy and loyalty, but also projection, comparison, and a lot of wine-fueled armchair sociology about other people’s marriages. So the first thing to say is: your friends are not neutral observers. None of us are. They see your marriage through their own experiences—through the lens of their own partners, resentments, insecurities, and fantasies about what a “good husband” looks like.

But that also doesn’t mean they’re not on to something.

Often the people around us can see patterns we’ve slowly adapted to. If you’ve been living inside a dynamic for years—doing more emotional labor, covering for someone’s social awkwardness, explaining away behavior that used to bother you—you may no longer notice it the way someone else does.

Sometimes friends are the first to spot when a woman is shrinking around her partner.

But—and this is important—friend groups can also develop a kind of narrative momentum. Once someone says “He seems checked out,” others start noticing evidence to support that idea. Suddenly every quiet moment at a barbecue becomes proof that your marriage is in trouble. Humans are very good at storytelling, especially when it involves someone else’s relationship.

So the question to me is not whether or not your friends or wrong, but why their concerns are landing. If your marriage felt solid and alive, their opinions might roll off you the way criticism from strangers does. The fact that you’re suddenly wondering if they have a point suggests that something in you already feels unsettled. Maybe you have noticed that you’re the one who organizes everything, emotionally and logistically. Maybe you’ve felt lonely next to him at parties. Maybe you’ve quietly wished he would show up differently but stopped asking.

Friends can’t diagnose your marriage—but they can sometimes illuminate the places where you’ve stopped looking closely. What I would not do is turn your friends into the jury for your relationship. Outsourcing the verdict rarely ends well. Your marriage deserves its own conversation, not a group chat analysis.

Instead, take their comments as a nudge to get curious. Ask yourself some uncomfortable questions: Do I feel supported by my partner? Do I feel respected? Do I still feel like we’re on the same team? If the answer to those questions is mostly yes, your friends may simply dislike his personality, which is annoying but not fatal.

But if the answer is murkier—if you feel overburdened, unseen, or quietly resentful—then their observations might be pointing toward something you already know.

That doesn’t mean your marriage is doomed. It means it might be time to bring the conversation back where it belongs: between the two of you.