All The Essentials You Need For A Glowing Complexion

There are some things I’ve recognized fairly quickly upon becoming a mom of two. Sleep, for one, is a rare luxury. The lack of said sleep means most days, I wake up to a jump scare in the mirror when I find Medusa staring back at me. As a beauty editor, I’ve always savored my glam time — which brings me to my other realization: Time is just a construct in Mom Land. What was once “my time” is now a collective “their time,” which means my beauty routine needs to be efficient, quick, and easy. Selfishly, I want to also look both effortless and pretty, as if my kids graciously let me do my makeup with two free hands. This all led me to find MERIT, a brand that clearly shares my love for a streamlined beauty routine to get a miraculously glowing complexion, as if I just woke up like this (cue tired laugh).

That said, I like to think MERIT was thinking of moms when they designed The Complexion Set — a no-brainer set of essentials that has everything you need for a naturally, lit-from-within look. The set comes with seven full-sized products at a discounted price of $218. If it’s your first purchase on the site, you’ll also receive their Signature Bag that doubles as a cute purse so you can be that chic, on-the-go mom at your next playdate.

Get That Glow, Mama

If there’s one thing you need to know about the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, it’s that it has been a runway success since its launch. In fact, one bottle is sold every two minutes, and for good reason. Just a couple of drops will instantly hydrate and plump skin with zero residue. Think of it like your (now non-negotiable) morning cup of coffee but for your skin. Caffeine-rich cacao seed extract helps stimulate blood flow to skin for an instant plumping effect. It’s a bi-phase serum which means you have to give it a good shake to blend its layers before massaging it onto skin. It feels like silk, and smoothes my texture in seconds.

After my skin gets its first dose of glow, to really seal the deal I follow the serum up with my knight in shining armor: the Great Skin Priming Moisturizer. MERIT just launched this new, all-day moisturizer that helps skin with short and long term benefits. Clinical studies have shown that it actually helps skin feel firmer and more elastic in just one week. The best way to describe its texture is this: if the serum feels like silk, this is pure cashmere. I love how it softens and primes my face for makeup. Its formula also fills my inner beauty nerd with delight, mostly because of its proprietary trio blend of plumping peptides, firming polysaccharides, and skin barrier-supporting spermidine. Oat extract and glycerin give me instant hydration that absorbs quickly (especially during the changing seasons when my skin tends to feel tight and dry), and it easily sets the stage for my makeup.

Easy Strokes

Now the fun part: I grab The Minimalist in the shade Buff and scribble it on my face like my son’s latest art masterpiece. It’s my easy one-step for an even veil of pigment for my all-over base. Using the Brush No. 1, I then buff it out to airbrushed perfection in seconds. The soft bristles feel like a comforting “You’re doing great, Mom!” massage for a finish that’s skin-like and light.

A Soft Sculpt

Trust me when I say that the tiniest bit of contour can make you look like you’ve been gatekeeping your chiseling gua sha routine — though you and I both know that’s totally not happening after the kids are asleep. I use the Bronze Balm in shade Leo for a semblance of a soft shadow in the hollows of my cheek, along my jawline, temples, and a touch along the sides of my nose. When I need something extra, I even apply some in the crease of my eyes to give it some depth. It glides on like butter and blends out seamlessly. The result is a soft, second-skin layer of definition.

A Flush Of Blush

MERIT truly made its Flush Balm for those of us who need to get ready in a pinch. I apply this directly on the apples of my cheeks and blend out using my fingers. I love the cool pink shade Cheeky for everyday, or the soft peachy Beverly Hills when I want to take the elegance up a notch. It’s a flexible balm that adds a light touch of color. Vitamin E helps nourish, while microfine pigment still lets your skin peek through. I love to add a touch on the bridge of my nose, and dab a little on my lips for a sheer wash of color to match.

The Glowy Icing On Top

This is for the clean girl glow you, I — OK, all of us — crave. The Day Glow is a balmy, lightweight highlighter that gives the most incredible sheen, thanks to its plant-derived squalane and olive fruit oil. The micro-fine pearls give just the right amount of highlight that practically melts onto skin. I feel like the shade Citrine was made for my medium skin tone, giving just the right amount of dewy soft gold goodness that doesn’t look over the top at all. I like to swipe a little on my eyelids and inner corners to look extra awake on days I need more help (so, like, everydayish).

Once you look like you’ve been kissed by the angels, you’re done. While daily life can sometimes feel like a never-ending jigsaw puzzle of balancing appointments, meal time, and work calls, this routine helps me at least declutter my beauty routine with effective, easy products that are gentle on my skin, and makes it look like I’ve unlocked the secret to glass skin. Now, all that’s left is to figure out just how to address the laundry mountain of shame in my living room…