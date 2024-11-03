Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These 55 Weird-As-Hell Things For Your Home That Are So Clever

Delightful and practical.
At first glance, these products might seem a bit odd — or even full-blown weird as hell. However, there’s a reason that they’re flying off Amazon’s virtual shelves, and that’s because they’re all so clever. From well-designed tools to aid you in the kitchen to unique beauty items to speed up your routine, you’ll find something to improve every aspect of your life.
01A Zippered Safe That Can Be Hidden In Your Closet
Store small valuables like cash, your passport, or jewelry in this diversion safe, then hang it among your clothes in your closet for security purposes. It has a zippered pocket to ensure nothing falls out, and the hook on the top can support up to 20 pounds.
02A Cactus Humidifier That Runs For 5 Hours
Fill the base of this mini humidifier with water, then flip it on to fill the air with a moisturizing mist that’ll do wonders for your skin. The adorable cactus design is the icing on the cake. The humidifier is petite in size, yet can run for up to five hours. Use it at home or bring it with you on your travels.
03Remote-Controlled Night-Lights That Double As A Clock
These circular night-lights act as a light for middle-of-the-night bathroom breaks (there are 10 brightness levels depending on the illumination you need). But they can also act as a clock or even a toilet timer. Tweak the settings with the included remotes.
04A Hanging Banana Stand That Slows Ripening
Install this banana stand underneath a kitchen cabinet, and use the various bungee cords to hang your fruit to prevent bruising and slow the ripening process. “It’s one of those things you never knew you needed until you see it. It’s so simple yet so clever,” wrote one reviewer.
05An Elephant Storage Cup With A Draining Trunk
Position the trunk of this cutie elephant cup towards a sink so that when you place wet items inside it (like your toothbrush or freshly washed cutlery), the water will drain directly into it. The elephant is made from solid plastic that’s lightweight yet durable.
06Pasta-Shaped Pot Holders That Function Well
Pot holders are a necessity, preventing your hands from getting burned while working in the kitchen. But in addition to functioning well, these farfalloni-shaped ones also just so happen to be the cutest thing ever. They’re made from BPA-free, heat-resistant silicone; throw them in the dishwasher for cleaning.
07A Head Massager That Feels Great & Improves Circulation
With its 20 massage arms spread across two levels, this head massager feels amazing. Plus, it might even be able to help stimulate hair growth since it improves blood circulation to the scalp. It’ll glide effortlessly without snagging.
08Fun Yet Functional Wine Bottle Stoppers
Not only are these bottle beanies cute as heck, but they’re also functional — pop them inside a wine bottle to create an airtight seal for freshness. Made from silicone, the pair of BPA-free beanies are dishwasher safe. This set includes a blue and gray stopper, but other options are up for grabs in the listing.
09A Sweet & Squishy Rechargeable Night-Light
Made from squishy and soft silicone, this sheep night-light has a warm white light that will provide gentle illumination at night. It’ll shut off on its own after 30 minutes to save battery life, though it’s rechargeable via USB-C when the time comes. Other creatures are available in the listing.
10Tiered Hangers That Save Major Closet Space
Each of these three stainless steel hangers has eight U-shaped tiers to hang tank tops, bras, camis, and more — they’ll help you stay organized by grouping like items and save room in your closet. “Nice and sturdy! Holds so much, I’ve ordered another set,” wrote one reviewer.
11Lightsaber Chopsticks That Reviewers Love
Channel your inner Jedi and use these lightsaber chopsticks for your next meal. They glow with a click of the button — and they’re powered by three small batteries. “Was impressed with the durability and intensity of the light - a must have for sushi nights,” wrote one reviewer.
12A Gorgeous Incense Holder That Traps Ash
The design of this incense holder is so smart. It holds the stick upside down so that all of the ash gets trapped in the bottom rather than ending up all over the place. “Beautiful and practical all rolled into one,” wrote one shopper. The metal clip (that holds the stick) is adjustable for different-sized incense.
13Food Slicers That Are Way Quicker Than A Knife
You don’t have to bust out a knife and cutting board for slicing fruits and veggies in your kitchen. Rather, use these stainless steel slicers to speed up the process and make your cuts completely uniform. The blades won’t rust and the exterior is nonslip for holding. Three slicers are included for under $10.
14Silicone Lids With Countless Uses
While these silicone lids look a little weird, they are a true multitasker. Place them on top of your pots to prevent water from boiling over, use them in the microwave to minimize splatters, and more. They’re heat resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, and the nonstick surface is quick to clean. Your order comes with a 10.2- and an 11-inch lid.
15A No-Spill Drink Holster For Your Desk
Prone to spilling your cup at your desk? Same. Buy this cup holster to prevent this from happening again. It’ll clamp onto surfaces up to 2 inches thick, and it’ll securely hold most cups, cans, tumblers, and other drinking vessels. Pick from five colors in the listing.
16The Cutest Note Dispenser That Ever Existed
For a fun addition to your workspace, grab this cat note dispenser. It can hold a 3-by-3-inch pad of Post-it notes, and you can pull them out one at a time as needed. This pick boasts a near-perfect star-rating on the site after 13,000-plus reviews, so you can rest assured it’s purr-fect.
17A Microwavable Bowl To Conveniently Cook Pasta
You don’t need to dirty a big pot just to make some pasta. Instead, use this plastic bowl to perfectly cook noodles, as well as soup, stew, and other food — all in the microwave. The bowl will stay cool to the touch, and the lid has a vented design to let out steam. This pick is top-rack dishwasher safe.
18A Unique Wine Bottle Holder With A Built-In Puzzle
This wooden stand can hold your favorite bottle of wine, but it also has a fun brain-teaser puzzle on it to entertain your guests. The base adjusts to accommodate various bottles (including larger ones — like champagne). And once you master this puzzle, there are others to buy in the listing.
19A Rolling Alarm Clock That’s Impossible To Sleep Through
Hard time getting out of bed in the morning? This alarm clock will change that. When it’s time to rise, the super loud alarm will sound, plus the clock will jump off your nightstand and roll around the room. Once you catch it, there is a snooze feature — but you’ll likely be too awake to need it.
20Clever Measuring Spoons Disguised As A Potted Cacti
These measuring spoons range from a quarter teaspoon to one tablespoon in volume. And the pot itself is also used for measuring — it can hold up to one cup. “These are the cutest measuring spoons! They sit out on my kitchen counter,” wrote one commenter. The pieces are made from ceramic to withstand high temperatures without damage.
21A Well-Designed Measuring Spoon For Various Volumes
“I wish I had this sooner to save me from the headache of using multiple spoons and having to wash them,” wrote one fan about this measuring spoon that adjusts with a quick slide to hold between half a teaspoon and one tablespoon. It’s space-saving and looks high-end with its satin finish.
22A Mini Sound Machine That Packs A Punch
This white noise machine may be mini — it could easily fit in your pocket — but it puts out an impressive amount of sound. There are 15 non-looping sounds to pick from, including white noise, pink noise, a fan sound, waves, etc. Utilize the timer function for auto-off after 30 or 60 minutes.
23A Handy Drink Holder To Sip While You Shower & Bathe
Ever dream of sipping on your favorite adult beverages while lounging in the tub or taking an everything shower? This silicone drink holder makes that vision a reality. It’ll stick onto any flat, smooth surface (like ceramic tile, walls, glass, etc.) and it can support up to almost nine pounds. The base adjusts for wine glasses, beer cans, and more.
24Adorable Cat Hand Towels That Comes In 20+ Options
Why have a boring regular towel when you can have this cat towel hanging out on the rack? There are snaps on its paws to hold it in place during use. And reviewers find that it’s surprisingly absorbent and soft. Check out the listing for 25-plus options; you’ll likely be able to find one that matches a furry feline in your life.
25A Crocheted Bath Mat In Eye-Popping Hues & Neutrals
Bath mats tend to be blah — but this round crochet one looks beautiful. It’s made from 100% cotton that’s ultra soft, and it’s 27.5 inches in diameter to make a statement. Pick from vivid shades like this yellow option or neutrals (including black and off-white) in the listing.
26Microwave Bowl Huggers To Protect Against Burns
Safely pull freshly heated food from the microwave with these bowl huggers. They can withstand hot and freezing temperatures without issue, and the four soft holders are about 7 inches wide to fit around most bowls and other dishes. Toss them in the washing machine to get them clean.
27A 2-Stage Sharpener With 63,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Keep your knives in tip-top shape with this two-stage sharpener. Start with the diamond-coated coarse blade for dull or damaged knives, then follow up with the ceramic fine blade as the finishing touch. The nonslip base ensures you don’t accidentally poke yourself as you work.
28A Special Straw For Brewing Drinks On The Go
Brew drinks on the go with this stainless steel straw. To use, fill the straw with your favorite coffee grounds or loose-leaf tea, then stir it into hot water for brewing — you can even sip straight through the straw once your drink is ready (the silicone piece at the end won’t get hot). The filter is removable and dishwasher safe.
29A Tooth-Shaped Plant Pot
This plant pot is shaped like a tooth for fun but it’s functional, too. It’s made from sturdy ceramic, and its small size is ideal for petite plants like succulents, herbs, etc. Drainage holes on the bottom prevent overwatering.
30A Spiky Massager That Feels Amazing On Your Feet
Whether you have plantar fasciitis or sore, achy feet after a long day, this rolling massager can offer targeted pain relief — it can also help to improve your blood circulation. Adjust the intensity of the massage by applying more or less pressure as needed. A spiky ball is also included.
31A Vivid Scratch-Off Maps To Track Your Travels
Keep track of all of your adventures with these scratch-off posters. Included are a world map and a United States map — whenever you visit a new location, scratch off the gold foil (using the included tool) to reveal the colorful image below. Details like capitals, major cities, islands, and more can all be seen.
32Smiley Spatulas That Are Safe For All Cookware
These might be the happiest spatulas out there. Made from smooth, solid cherrywood, the five spatulas (each of which is used for different cooking tasks such as stirring or scooping) all have cute face designs. Best yet, they won’t scratch or damage any of your cookware — including nonstick pots and pans.
33A Soft Weighted Blanket That’s So Calming
Filled with hypoallergenic glass beads, this weighted blanket is amazing to sleep or lounge under — it feels like it’s giving you a calming hug. The exterior is made from a soft microfiber material for added comfort. Check out the listing for all of the size, weight, and color options.
34A Wireless Phone Charger That Doubles As A Sanitizer
Stick your phone in this wireless charger to get it powered — it doubles as a UV sanitizer, to remove up to 99% of germs and bacteria in just 10 minutes. It’s compatible with a variety of phone models of different sizes, and it’s powered via USB-C.
35A Book Filled With Mind-Blowing Facts
Fill your mind with the most unusual facts about everything from landmarks to animals to movies (and more) with this hardcover book. You’ll be a top trivia buff after reading its 700-plus pages. The book will look nice displayed on a bookshelf or coffee table, too.
36A Booty-Shaped Vase With A 4.9-Star Overall Rating
With an almost-perfect star-rating on Amazon, this booty vase is a big-time favorite — it’s funny and functional. Use it with fresh flowers (there’s a built-in drainage hole) or faux greenery if that’s more your speed. “I love this little vase. Every time I walk by the vase it makes me giggle,” wrote one shopper.
37A Laundry Detergent Holder For Effortless Pouring
Prop up your heavy laundry detergent bottle on this angled holder. This way, you can easily dispense detergent without lifting the bottle. The holder can accommodate most bottles (there is a strap to hold them in place), and the molded edge on the bottom keeps the measuring cup in place as you fill it.
38Cut-Resistant Gloves To Keep Your Hands Protected
Slip on these cut-resistant gloves for protection whenever you’re handling sharp tools — whether that’s knives in the kitchen, trimming shears outdoors, tools in your garage, and more. They’re a best-seller on the site with fans noting that they’re shockingly durable and work as promised. Throw them in the wash when dirty. They come in five sizes in the listing.
39A Microwavable Grill For Perfect Bacon Every Time
Achieve crispy bacon in the microwave? It’s possible with this microwavable grill. It holds four to six pieces at a time, and its special design keeps the bacon elevated so the fat drips right off for crunchy, crispy results. Utilize the cover to prevent grease from splattering.
40A Smart Snap-On Strainer With Rave Reviews
There are many reasons this silicone strainer has a whopping 27,000-plus five-star reviews on the site. For one, it snaps onto nearly any pot, pan, or bowl to strain out liquids while the food remains inside. And unlike traditional colanders, it’s compact to take up next to no space in your cabinets or drawers.
41A Tortilla Warmer For Yummier Tacos
Warmed tortillas are tastier, bringing at-home taco night to a new level. And with this extra-large warmer you can heat up to eight shells (9.5 inches in diameter or less) at once directly in the microwave. Its thick walls won’t easily break, and the silicone handles will remain cool to the touch.
42A Silly Bed For Your Kitchen Sponge
43Metal Claws For Superior Meat Shredding
It’s silly to use forks to shred up cooked meat when these metal claws are way more effective. Tear up chicken, brisket, turkey, and any other meat in no time. And you can even use the claws to pick up the meat and transfer it to a plate. They’re made from sturdy metal with nonslip grips.
44An Ironing Mat That Magnetically Sticks To Your Appliance
Turn any flat surface into a functioning ironing spot with this lightweight mat — it’s particularly handy when used on top of magnetic surfaces like a washing machine though, since there are built-in magnets to hold it in place. The mat can handle temperatures up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. And once your clothes are wrinkle-free, the mat folds up for storage.
45A Battery-Powered Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer
Cleaning your makeup brushes manually takes a lot of time. This brush cleaner, however, greatly speeds up the process. Just attach your brush to the spinner (there are eight rubber collars to accommodate different-sized handles), fill the bowl with soap and water, then press the button to get the brush clean. It can spin it dry, too.
46A Clever Tray Table For A Sofa Arm
Position this tray table on the arm of almost any sofa, and use it as a handy spot for snacks, the remote control, etc. There’s even a rotating phone stand to prop up your device to watch your favorite videos. The table is made from bamboo with a nonslip pad on top.
47Ceramic Tea Bag Holders That Couldn’t Be Cuter
After you steep your tea to perfection, use these cute teapot-shaped holders to rest the bag. The set comes with 12 ceramic holders — so you’ll always have clean ones on hand for you and your guests — and they’re top-rack dishwasher safe for quick cleaning.
48An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doesn’t Need Power
Fill a space with the delightful aroma of essential oils with the help of this ceramic diffuser. It doesn’t require a battery or any power source to work — instead, drop your fragrance into the base and the hedgehog will automatically absorb and diffuse it. Petite in size, you can display this pick nearly anywhere.
49A Sleek Charging Dock For Up To 4 Devices At Once
Lots of devices to charge at once? Use this charging dock with four USB ports to power various electronics like phones, tablets, and more. It’s compatible with all types of USB charging cables (including micro-USB), and the removable dividers keep everything organized.
50Reusable Baking Cups That’ll Save You Cash
Grab these silicone baking cups to save money in the long run — they’re completely reusable, so you can stop buying the paper ones. The set includes 12 assorted-colored cups that are naturally nonstick. They’re oven safe up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit or can be used in the freezer.
51A Contoured Bed Pillow Made Of Memory Foam
The contoured shape of this memory foam pillow is certainly unique. However, once you give it a try, you’ll never go back — it perfectly cradles your head, neck, and shoulders for all-night comfort. The pillow has a ventilated design to keep you cool, too.
52Stackable Holders For Hair Accessories
This pair of accessory holders can be used side by side or stacked for your convenience. Either way, they’re big enough for a bunch of items, like hair ties, headbands, scrunchies, and more. They’re made from clear plastic that’s easy to clean.
53A Wireless Doorbell That’s A Breeze To Set Up
You don’t need to hire an electrician to install a doorbell on your house. Instead, grab this wireless doorbell set for less than $20. The transmitter sticks or screws in place outside, then it pairs with the plug-in receiver inside. Customize your doorbell with over 50 chime options and four volumes.
54A Microwavable Popcorn Popper That Collapses Flat
“This is hands down the best microwave popcorn maker around,” wrote one fan. And it’s clear that’s the general consensus on the site since this pick has a 4.6-star overall rating after 32,000-plus reviews. The popper is made from heat-resistant silicone and can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn at a time. For storage, it collapses down nearly flat.
55Double-Sided Tape To Stop Rugs From Sliding
If your area rugs slip and slide around — which is both annoying and a tripping hazard — grab this extra-thick tape to secure them in place. It’s double sided for extra hold, and it’s designed for safe use on pretty much any floor surface, like tile, carpet, hardwood, and more.