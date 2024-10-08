Here’s a hard truth: A huge part of being a mom is carrying around things that would be too uncomfortable for other people to bear. We often swallow our fears, our anxieties, our annoyances, and even our everyday “icks” to save other people’s feelings — or, in the case of our kids, protect them. But is everything that we omit really better left unsaid? When is it wiser to unburden yourself and share the mental load you’ve been carrying with someone else? Judging by this week’s roundup from the Confessional, many moms are grappling with those questions.

From telling little white lies just to get some peace and quiet to harboring secret attractions, there’s a lot bubbling just below the surface. Read on to see what’s being left unsaid (for better or worse).

A married man confessed his feelings... and they are mutual 😭😭 Feel stuck. Confessional #93883416

I lied about my boarding time to get more solo time at the airport. Confessional #96803849

I wish I could have as deep, open, honest conversation with my husband as I can with my mom. Confessional #97635918

I’m attracted to my kids’ coaches. Confessional #95729496

My boss is sleeping with a subordinate, and I want to report it to HR. Confessional #96319245

I think I’m a better mom when I’m stoned. Confessional #95357075

I hated sex with my ex-husband, so performative. But he thinks it was 🔥 Confessional #97314303

I miss life before kids. Confessional #94735123

I’m excited for my husband to go out of town. It’s easier to make all parenting decisions alone. Confessional #96949975

My child’s anxiety is crushing me. Confessional #94977710

I’m jealous of my husband’s work dinners. It’s still a night on the town, away from the kids, and sleep. Confessional #96358097

I claim to want to be a girl boss, but I really just want to be a kept SAHM. Confessional #95541253

Some days I feel trapped by the choices I made. Confessional #95004601

My husband has been traveling for a few months for work... and I don’t miss him 👀 Confessional #96199924

I’ve been on semaglutide shots for nine months and haven’t told hubby yet. He hasn’t asked. Confessional #97379053