The older I get, the more intentional I become when it comes to taking care of my body. The carefree girl who once pounded pints of Ben & Jerry’s and had a membership to LA Tan is no longer; in her place is a careful woman who eats Brussels sprouts and wears sunblock daily. I’m not trying to reverse aging — it’s natural, and I want to embrace the changes coming my way — but I do want my skin to look its best, whatever age or stage I’m in. I want to use products that promote my healthiest, strongest skin, not to mention that dewy glow coveted by celebrities and laypersons alike. And few brands are as sought-after for all those aforementioned effects (and more) as Augustinus Bader.

Science-Backed Skin Care That A-List Celebs Swear By

The list of celebrity devotees to multi-award-winner Augustinus Bader is staggering, and includes people like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie, and even Leonardo DiCaprio. And for good reason: Created by Dr. Augustinus Bader, an internationally recognized German-born biomedical scientist and expert in regenerative medicine, the brand’s luxury products are the result of Bader’s decades of stem cell research, as well as rigorous clinical trials that demonstrate visible results. Each of the products contains the brand’s patented TFC8® technology, a complex containing vitamins, amino acids, and molecules that naturally occur in the skin, which is proven to support cellular renewal.

Users report visible results in as little as two weeks of using Augustinus Bader’s award-winning skin care products. INFO 1/2

Augustinus Bader products may be an investment, but what better investment is there than the health and vitality of your body’s largest organ? Plus, the brand’s online shop offers loyalists a nice way to save — if you subscribe to auto-replenish, you can enjoy 20% off your product of choice (and have it automatically delivered to your door at the pace of your choosing). You’ll also collect loyalty points for every purchase and delivery that you can put toward future purchases, and even get a sweet birthday gift.

Curious to learn more about AB? Read on to discover five of the brand’s core products.

Shop Augustinus Bader Luxury Skin Care

The Rich Cream

The go-to moisturizer for celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie, this is the hero cream you’ve likely heard about. In addition to TFC8®, The Rich Cream is formulated with nourishing ingredients like evening primrose oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and avocado oil to support the skin’s radiance and reduce moisture loss. In a clinical trial, 97% of users agreed that they saw a dramatic transformation in their skin’s tone and texture with this hardworking cream, and every single one felt an instant change in their skin’s hydration levels. I’ve also used this dream product, and love the way it instantly plumps my skin; whenever I use it, my skin feels smooth, hydrated, and it really does glow.

User Trial Findings:

97% agree skin’s tone and texture looks dramatically transformed

95% agree the appearance of fine lines/wrinkles is dramatically improved

93% agree the appearance of deep-set frown lines and wrinkles is dramatically improved

100% agree skin feels instantly hydrated and nourished

The Cream

The Cream is the kind of refreshing yet deeply hydrating moisturizer that can take you through hot summer months (it’s also great for anyone with oily skin all year round). It’s made with vitamin A (aka retinyl palmitate), which encourages cellular turnover to improve tone and texture, along with brightening vitamin C, aloe vera leaf juice, and panthenol to encourage moisture retention over time.

User Trial Findings:

92% agree dull skin appears brighter.

87% agree their complexion looks plump and replenished.

89% agree skin appears healthier.

The Essence

Exfoliation is an essential step in every well-rounded skin-care routine, and Augustinus Bader’s The Essence is a particularly gentle choice for all skin types. It contains salicylic acid and phytic acids to tone, purify, and gently exfoliate dead skin cells, while hyaluronic acid and gluconolactone reinfuse the skin with hydration and reduce redness — a must after an exfoliating session. In clinical trials, a full 100% of users felt their skin was hydrated and smooth after using this multi-tasking product, with 98% of users agreeing their skin felt refreshed and purified.

User Trial Findings:

100% agree skin feels soft, smooth and hydrated.

96% agree skin’s texture looks and feels more even.

92% agree pore size is minimized and pores look more refined.

96% agree skin feels stronger and more resilient.

The Face Oil

People worried about clogged pores sometimes shy away from face oils, but Augustinus Bader’s Face Oil promises to melt into the skin without ever feeling heavy. That’s thanks to a blend of vitamin-rich, non-comedogenic babassu, argan, hazelnut, and karanja oils, along with pomegranate seed extract for an antioxidant boost. 99% of participants in clinical trials thought this face oil made their skin feel hydrated and look glowy, with 97% finding a reduction in redness and irritation. If you’re looking for a product you can use day or night for a smoothing boost of hydration, this one is hard to beat.

User Trial Findings:

99% agree skin feels instantly hydrated with a healthy, radiant glow.

97% agree skin looks and feels smoother.

98% agree redness and irritation are visibly calmed.

96% agree skin feels stronger and more resilient.

93% agree dull skin looks brighter and more vibrant.

The Serum

All Augustinus Bader products are sustainably formulated and packaged, and this nutrient-dense serum comes in a reusable vase that, when not housing your serum, can be a beautiful way to store makeup brushes or cotton swabs. The Serum is formulated with vitamin C — a potent antioxidant proven to improve skin’s evenness, texture, and overall radiance — and edelweiss extract, squalane, and resveratrol, another powerhouse antioxidant. Layer it under The Rich Cream for boosted hydration and an Oscar-worthy glow.

Clinical Trial Findings:

The Serum reduced the appearance of wrinkles by 85%.

The Serum improved skin hydration by 292%.

The Serum improved the appearance of skin radiance by 296%.

The Serum improved the feel of skin elasticity by 247%.

