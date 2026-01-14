There are few things more fascinating than baby names and the trends associated with them. Realizing that every Ashley you know was born during a time of Lisa Frank and TGIF programming on ABC and not a single one is under the age of 25? Truly wild. It feels like the name Ashley for girls has completely vanished from baby name books, but when you check the stats, it’s still pretty popular (in the 120s of the top 1000 baby names). So, while its popularity has ebbed and flowed over the years, it’s probably not going anywhere any time soon, despite feeling like you don’t hear it a lot.

But there are plenty of names that do seem to be reaching an actual level of extinction.

The thing about a baby name going “extinct” is that it’s all based on how the popularity of that name has tanked. I don’t mean dropping from #5 to #10 or even #5 to #55, but, like, a massive drop that makes you realize the name is losing its hold on pretty much everyone. Using their own baby name data, Baby Center compiled a list of baby names in the top 1000 that dropped so much in 2025, they could theoretically go extinct in 2026.

And honestly, some of these are names I still feel like I hear all the time.

Baby Girl Names That Dropped The Most In 2025

Charleigh (421 spots)

Mckinley (419 spots)

Prisha (349 spots)

Ezra (348 spots)

Sasha (331 spots)

Mía (330 spots)

Kenna (319 spots)

Kori (316 spots)

Dior (266 spots)

Shaikha (261 spots)

Gabrielle (255 spots)

Zaylee (250 spots)

Ocean (242 spots)

Allie (236 spots)

Giana (234 spots)

Skyler (232 spots)

Kinley (232 spots)

Aarya (229 spots)

Kylee (221 spots)

Renata (220 spots)

You can definitely see where unique spellings and even some boy-inspired names, like Charlie and Ezra, are falling out of favor. Considering the top baby girl names right now are names like Ava, Olivia, Charlotte, and Evelyn, the names here on this list track with the trends.

Something else interesting? A lot of these names have only been in the top 1000 for a few years anyway. Charleigh, for example, didn’t hit the top 1000 baby names until 2010, according to the Social Security Administration website. Mckinley’s been on the list since 2006, but didn’t always hit the top 1000 each year, and also jumped a lot between spots.

Baby Boy Names That Dropped The Most In 2025

Kylian (512 spots)

Atharv (372 spots)

Enoch (345 spots)

Crue (324 spots)

Huxley (296 spots)

Salman (278 spots)

Camilo (259 spots)

Advik (254 spots)

Emmitt (253 spots)

Garrett (245 spots)

Jaxton (244 spots)

Avyaan (229 spots)

Karim (224 spots)

Ishaan (222 spots)

Dax (221 spots)

Mohamad (221 spots)

Case (221 spots)

Ryland (215 spots)

Franco (215 spots)

Boston (214 spots)

The boy names that had the most significant popularity drop seem to be a mixture of “cool” names like Crue and Huxley mixed with more unique choices like Advik and surprisingly popular names I’ve heard of more and more the last few years, like Emmitt and Garrett.

Similar to the girls’ names, boy names like Crue have only been on the top 1000 baby names list since 2022, and Huxley has only been around since 2015.

Overall, the full lists on BabyCenter suggest that names ending in -y are on their way out for boys — think Corey, Harry, and Grady) — and that unique-spelling names for both genders — think Charleigh, Jaxon, Everlee, and Oaklyn — are also becoming less and less popular. I also noticed a lot of “boy” names for girls on their way out, like Dallas, along with more whimsical names like Ocean and Goldie.

Again, baby name trends will come and go, but this list from Baby Center proves that traditional names are here to stay... at least for a while. (Although I’m going to need Bruce to make a comeback for baby boys.)