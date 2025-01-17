Here Are The Top Baby Names That Could Go Extinct In 2025

Last year, we broke down some of the most popular baby names for the upcoming year, including "fast fashion" baby names like Amilia, Laynee, and Lakelyn for girls and Adael, Eydan, and Ryett for boys. But what about the baby names on their way out? BabyCenter looked at the ones that fell the furthest in 2024, and what they found was pretty surprising!

In years prior, baby names ending in "-aden" (Jaden, Hayden, etc.) continued to dip as time passed, with Jaden falling 162 spots. When it peaked at No. 62 in 2002, Jaden was one of the more popular names in this trend.

Parents also seem to be over the royal family. Names like Catherine, Anne, Phillip, Albert, and Edward each fell more than 100 spots on the list — especially Catherine, which dropped 221 spots.

While fashion from the '80s and '90s may be going strong (Thanks, Gen Z!), popular names from those decades seem to be going out of style. Jamie, which was a top-100 name from 1974 until 1996, was the top-falling girl's name of 2024, tumbling 320 spots. Other millennial girl names going out of style are Erin, Kelsey, Chelsea, Kendra, and Alexis. Plus, Taylor — a top-100 boy name from 1988 until 1997 — fell 199 spots for boys.

Here's the full list of the names that fell the most in 2024.

Girl names at risk of going extinct

These girl names saw the steepest decline from 2023 to 2024:

Jamie (down 320) Katie (down 290) Remy (down 277) Liv (down 257) Analia (down 245) Karina (down 243) Belle (down 242) Erin (down 231) Bristol (down 230) Lilia (down 230) Catherine (down 221) Faye (down 213) Remington (down 205) Kelsey (down 187) Anne (down 180) Monroe (down 180) Chelsea (down 174) Kendra (down 161) Regina (down 157) Alexis (down 155)

Boy names at risk of going extinct

These boy names saw the steepest decline from 2023 to 2024:

Jamal (down 433) Esteban (down 283) Cannon (down 268) Emery (down 241) Taylor (down 199) Kareem (down 193) Idris (down 187) Camilo (down 185) Matthias (down 179) Danny (down 176) Aziz (down 170) Louie (down 170) Andy (down 167) Billy (down 167) Phillip (down 167) Albert (down 166) Jaden (down 162) Bridger (down 152) Cesar (down 147) Edward (down 145)

Are any of these names in your family? Is your own name going extinct?