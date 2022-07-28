I Did The Impossible & Found A Baby Carrier That’s Actually Stylish

Let me start out by saying that I absolutely love baby wearing. My husband and I have a 16-month-old, Miles, and the three of us recently spent a month in Costa Rica before traveling around France and Italy for six weeks — and we decided not to bring a stroller. (Ambitious, I know.) So, obviously, our carriers have been put to the test a lot. And while the ones we’ve used so far live up to functional hype, when it comes to the fashion side of things, well, that leaves something to be desired…

While I’m a big fan of the convenience and connection of baby carriers (there’s something so comforting about navigating the world with my little one so close to my heart), finding a stylish option definitely hasn’t been the easiest. Thankfully, as luck would have it, I found Baby Tula and that all changed. The brand offers a safe, practical, and stylish solution for baby-wearing mamas like myself, and there are a variety of ergonomic (and gosh darn chic) baby carriers to choose from.

The Functional (& Fashionable) Options

If it's your first foray into baby wearing, Baby Tula’s Standard Ergonomic Baby Carrier is a great place to start. The original design makes it safe, comfortable, and convenient for supportive hands-free carrying. Looking for a fabulous baby shower gift? The Free-to-Grow Carrier is sure to be a hit. It has a sleek, streamlined design and a secure fit from newborn to toddler. And it comes with a sun/nap hood that keeps baby cozy and protected from UV rays.

I’m presently a devotee of the versatile Explore Carrier, which is designed for daily life and provides multiple carrying options, including forward-facing. That’s the way my little guy prefers to sit, looking out at everything, so it’s a winner in my book.

As someone who loves to travel and, as mentioned, prefers to leave the stroller at home, I’m over the moon about the Lite Compact Travel Carrier. It’s lightweight and easy to toss in a suitcase or wear through the airport. And the option to let kiddos soak in all their new and exciting surroundings by wearing them forward-facing is just perfect for trips.

Pretty Prints Galore

The functionality is fantastic, but it’s definitely the array of prints, limited-edition patterns, and artisan-made woven fabrics that sets Baby Tula apart the most. The new seafoam linen is perfect to wear with all my breezy dresses and will definitely become a staple of both my summer and vacation wardrobes.

Speaking of going away on holiday, the coast paradise print reminds me of a tropical island vacation. (As moms, we all need that energy sometimes.) It also looks super cute with colorful beach cover ups. I would say it deserves a spot in your suitcase, but the reality is that you’ll definitely want to wear it in the airport and on the plane, too.

For me at least, denim tie-dye is a neutral that goes with basically everything and can be worn year-round. Jeans, a white button down, a pair of Birkenstocks, and a tie dye baby carrier is without question my mom uniform.

The (Unexpectedly Beautiful) Bottom Line

Thanks to Baby Tula, being a mom doesn’t have to mean giving up my sense of personal style since their carriers feel like an accessory. It’s obviously helpful to have baby gear that’s safe and functional, of course, but also having something that looks chic gives me a bonus boost of confidence — or shall we say momfidence?

Ultimately, I’m not someone who feels the need to buy every baby item on the market. Some of that stuff just feels redundant. But a functional and fashionable carrier? Now, that’s always a good idea. Baby Tula really ticks all the boxes in that respect: I know my little guy is safe and secure and I feel like it’s a surprisingly cool way to accessorize my outfit.

Being a mom is hard and anything that makes life a bit easier — and, in this case, heaps more stylish — is a yes in my book.