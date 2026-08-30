Between adjusting to new schedules and general anxiety, the start of the school year can be a hectic time in any household. Add to that the mix of allergies and germs in one sealed classroom, and those back-to-school sniffles seem almost inevitable. While you’ve no doubt stocked up on pencils and composition notebooks, don’t forget to inventory your medicine chest. Now is a great time to get ahead of the cold and flu season and make sure you avoid any late-night pharmacy runs.

This year marks my 11th year as a parent of a school-aged child, and here are the things I always try to keep on hand at the start of the semester and through the winter months.

Lollipops or Throat Lozenges CVS Lolleez Organic Throat-Soothing Lollipops For Kids $8.79 See On CVS I love the Lolleez brand for throat-soothing lollipops that taste great. I’ll admit I’ve even pilfered one or two of these myself when sore throats are going round.

Shower Steamers CVS Vicks VapoShower Max Shower Tablets, 4 CT $13.49 See On CVS My son outgrew baths several years ago, and the upside is that instead of creating a bath full of essential oils, I got hooked on shower steamers with things like eucalyptus to help open up nasal passages and soothe congestion. You just pop one in the bottom of the tub and they slowly break down, giving the steam a decongesting effect. For severe congestion, I swear by the Vicks VapoShower tablets.

Essential Oils Whole Foods Market Aura Cacia 100% Pure Lavender Essential Oil $16.49 See On Whole Foods Market Speaking of essential oils, I always keep two on hand when going into the fall. Lavender, for its calming properties and its ability to soothe anxiety (my own included), and eucalyptus for its decongesting effects. My preferred method is to use a small humidifier that can double as a diffuser. They both make the house or bedroom smell like a spa, which is a big bonus after a long, stressful day.

Stomach Soothers CVS Pepto Bismol Chewable Tablets, 48 CT $12.59 See On CVS In kids especially, anxiety can take the form of tummy aches. I keep a big bottle of papaya enzyme on hand to aid digestion. They are chewable, taste decent, and fast-acting but also mild enough for younger kids. I also keep a packet of chewable Pepto Bismol tablets around for bigger stomach aches and complaints.

Cold & Flu Medicine CVS Children's Tylenol Cold & Flu Relief Liquid $10.99 See On CVS I don’t know about you, but every time I sort through my medicine cabinet, I discover expired cold and flu meds. I don’t use a lot of them, but I like to have them on hand when fevers or colds are intense enough to affect sleep. Now is the time to restock on items such as cough and flu medicine.

Saline Nose Cleaner CVS Arm & Hammer Simply Saline Nasal Care Daily Mist $13.39 See On CVS When I am coming down with something, I pull out my trusty Neti pot... but I am the first to admit it can be uncomfortable to use, kids included. Instead, I get a saline nose mist to keep on hand for the same purpose: a gentle irrigation to help with congestion. Pro tip: Don’t share this with other family members. Get each person their own and toss it after someone’s been really sick.

A Thermometer PlayhouseMD 3-in-1 Infrared Thermometer for Kids & Adults $44.99 See On PlayhouseMD This is one of those things you don’t think about until it’s 11 p.m. and it seems like your kid is burning up, and you just need to get an accurate read on their temp. When you can’t find a thermometer, it’s stress city! You can save at least a little of that stress by making sure you have a good working thermometer at the start of every new school year.

Usually this time of year I don’t need to restock items like cortisone cream, Neosporin, or Band-Aids, as those are all part of our summer arsenal, but if you’re running low, those are great items to replenish as well.

Of course, some of these products listed here may be suitable for older kids but not toddlers or babies, so always check the label or consult your pediatrician to be sure. And remember to take care of yourself, too, during this time when emotions run high and schedules get tight.