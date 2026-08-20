Maybe you’ve already survived the first week of back-to-school madness. Or you could be mentally preparing yourself for that bell to ring and call your kids’ first classes into session. But wherever you are in the back-to-school timeline, you’re most likely still on the hunt for hacks that’ll help make the new school year go well. Sometimes that means finding products, gear, and other essentials to ease your kiddo back into the swing of things.

The picks below are things that have done just that for Scary Mommy editors. These are the items we’re genuinely using and loving, the things we know we’re going to restock. You’ll find stuff that’s deeply practical (a lunchbox that actually holds up), pure morale picks (a unicorn notebook is definitely a dopamine boost), and even the wellness go-tos that we’ve finally learned to keep on hand before the inevitable classroom germs strike.

Here’s hoping they make your back-to-school routine a little better, too.

OmieBox Kids Insulated Leakproof Bento Lunch Box with Food Jar OmieBox Kids Insulated Leakproof Bento Lunch Box with Food Jar See price on Amazon See on Amazon This year I wanted to be able to send hot lunches to school for my son, and I've had my eye on the Omiebox for a while. I already like how easy it is to clean and how sturdy it feels. Plus, all the parts are easy for my son to open on his own, so he doesn't have to wait for an adult's help to dive into his lunch. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Sandwich Decruster & Sealer Sandwich Decruster & Sealer See price on Amazon See on Amazon After seeing a ton of food prep Reels with these cute little sandwich decruster and sealers, I decided to give them a shot. You just lay the bread down, add whatever you want inside, press, pull the crust away, and voila! No blades, no sharp edges, dishwasher-safe. Such an easy and affordable way to batch-make school lunches. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Lalo Bento Box Lalo Bento Box See price on Amazon See on Amazon This bento box has completely changed the lunch-packing situation in our house. The compartments are perfectly sized for a real kid lunch, the leakproof seal actually works, and the whole thing is made from food-safe, BPA-free materials that I feel genuinely good about sending to school every single day. It is easy enough for my daughter to open herself at lunch without a wrestling match, and it cleans up quickly, which is the thing I care about most at 10 p.m. when I am packing for the next day. — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

OmieBox Kids Fork & Spoon Set with Travel Case OmieBox Kids Fork & Spoon Set with Travel Case See price on Amazon See on Amazon Aside from them just being really cute (this set looks like a big lollipop attached to his lunchbox!), obviously my kid needed silverware to eat his buttered noodles and cut fruit. The size of the silverware is great, it's sturdy, and the rubber is easy enough for my 5-year-old to get his fork in and out of but they also don't fall out either. — Katie McPherson

Calpak Kids School Essentials Bundle with Large Backpack in Green Calpak Kids School Essentials Bundle with Large Backpack in Green $161 $112.70 See on Amazon Sale Calpak has absolutely no right to make kids' backpacks this cute and functional at the same time. The large backpack has a padded laptop sleeve, multiple organized pockets, and a trolley sleeve so it slides right over a suitcase handle for travel days, and the bundle comes with matching accessories so everything coordinates without any effort on my part. The quality is genuinely impressive for a kids' bag, built to survive the absolute chaos of being a backpack that a child owns, and the design is elevated enough that she will actually want to wear it every single day. I’m buying this bundle for my daughter for back-to-school! — Katie Garrity

Thermos Funtainer 16-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Bottle Thermos Funtainer 16-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Bottle $23.99 $19.49 See on Amazon Sale Maybe I'm a crazy lady, but we've tried a lot of lunchbox setups in the past two years, and depending on what I'm packing, sometimes we use a soft-sided lunchbox with this Thermos inside. It's easy for my son to open, holds heat well, and has a space for a little folding spoon beneath the lid. It's the perfect size for him and we use it constantly. — Katie McPherson

Skylight Buddy Skylight Skylight Buddy $139.99 $119.99 See On Amazon We got the Skylight Buddy for my daughter, and it has completely changed our mornings. The Skylight Buddy is an alarm clock, sound machine, nightlight, weather checker, and chore tracker all in one adorable little device that my daughter can actually use independently without any help from me. She wakes up to her alarm, checks the weather, sees her daily tasks, and knows exactly what she needs to do before school without me having to say a single word, which is the back-to-school miracle I did not know I needed. — Katie Garrity

Nike Kids Court Borough Mid 2 Zappos Nike Kids Court Borough Mid 2 $79 See on Zappos The white-and-playful-pink colorway of these sneakers is absolutely perfect for my daughter for back-to-school! The Court Borough Mid 2 is a classic mid-top sneaker with a clean, versatile look that goes with literally every outfit she owns, from school uniforms to weekend jeans to her fancier dresses when she insists on wearing sneakers anyway. Zappos is my go-to for back-to-school shoes because the free shipping and free returns make sizing for a growing kid so much less stressful. — Katie Garrity

Bright Star Kids School Name Labels Combo Pack Bright Star Kids School Name Labels Combo Pack $164.35 $40 See on Amazon Sale I've tried a few different brands of this kind of label; they're meant to stick to any surface and last through washing machines, dishwashers, and general wear and tear. None of them stick like Bright Star's. Some of their labels have been on my kid's clothes and water bottles for two entire school years already. I finally used up the original set I bought and reordered some for the new school year. His teacher even commented last year that she loves our name stickers; they help us get all those expensive water bottles sent home in his bag at the end of the week, instead of to the lost and found. — Katie McPherson

Lolleez Organic Throat Soothing Pops for Kids, Mixed Berry Lolleez Organic Throat Soothing Pops for Kids, Mixed Berry See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you have been doing back-to-school long enough, you know the first few weeks always come with a mystery cold, and Lolleez are the thing I make sure I have stocked before the school year even starts. They're organic, allergen-free sore throat pops made with honey that coat and soothe little throats in a way kids actually cooperate with because it tastes like a treat. No fighting over medicine droppers, no negotiations, just a lollipop that genuinely helps and happens to be pediatrician-recommended. — Katie Garrity

Bagsmart Focus Lunch Bag Bagsmart Focus Lunch Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon This lunch bag has become one of my most-used back-to-school purchases. It's insulated to keep food cold for hours, has a front zip pocket for utensils and extras, and the wipe-clean interior lining means I am not dealing with a science experiment at the bottom of the bag by Wednesday. The structured design keeps it upright and organized rather than flopping around at the bottom of a backpack. — Katie Garrity

A Loungefly Mini Backpack Palmstreet A Loungefly Mini Backpack $65 See On Palmstreet I am buying this for my daughter for back to school, and Palmstreet is honestly my new favorite place to shop for Loungefly — the app makes it incredibly easy to browse a huge selection of styles all in one place, and I found this mini backpack at a price I genuinely could not beat anywhere else. Loungefly mini backpacks are the back-to-school accessory right now for kids and tweens who want something that feels special and expressive rather than just a standard school bag, and the quality is impressive enough that she will be carrying it long after the school year ends. — Katie Garrity

The Nugget Nugget The Nugget $299 See On Nugget The Nugget X Crayola collaboration has absolutely sent me over the edge! The Nugget is already the gold standard of kids' play furniture, a four-piece foam couch that kids can rearrange into forts, slides, lounges, and literally anything their imagination comes up with, and this limited edition Crayola version comes in the most vibrant, crayon-inspired colorway that makes it feel like it was designed specifically for a kid who loves art and color. It is the kind of piece that anchors an entire playroom, holds up to years of absolute chaos, and makes after-school creative play feel genuinely exciting. The back-to-school splurge that she will use every single day until she leaves for college! — Katie Garrity

Oilogics Stuffy Nose & Cough Soothing Vapors Shower Set Oilogic Oilogics Stuffy Nose & Cough Soothing Vapors Shower Set $9.99 See On Oilogic Every back-to-school season brings the inevitable first cold home within two weeks, so this set is already in my cart before we even get to orientation. The Oilogic Shower Set includes shower steamers and a vapor spray infused with eucalyptus and rosemary essential oils, turning bath time into an instant steam room that actually helps clear stuffy little noses. It's 100% naturally derived, free from harsh chemicals, and gentle enough for kids, which means I feel good about using it the second the sniffles show up. Stock up now before the first classroom cold comes home, because it is always coming! — Katie Garrity

Pulsar Products Tabbed Notebook Kohl's Pulsar Products Tabbed Notebook $8 See On Kohl's This notebook’s unicorn cover alone was enough to get my daughter excited about school supplies, and that is honestly half the back-to-school battle won right there. The tabbed sections mean she can keep different subjects organized in one notebook without losing track of anything, which is a skill I am very much trying to build before the school year starts. Cute, functional, and priced so well that I grabbed a couple of extras because she will inevitably want another one by October. — Katie Garrity

Toniebox Lite Walmart Toniebox Lite $79.94 Preorder On Walmart I got a special preview of the brand new Toniebox Lite, and I am so excited to finally be able to talk about it! This is the newest addition to the Toniebox family, a slimmer, more affordable version of the screen-free audio player that parents have been obsessed with for years, designed to make the magic of Tonies more accessible for every family. All the same beloved functionality — just place a Tonie character on top and it instantly plays stories, songs, and adventures without a single screen in sight — in a lighter, more compact form that is perfect for little hands and busy households. The Toniebox Lite is not out yet, but it is absolutely going on the back-to-school wish list the second it drops. — Katie Garrity

Repurpose Stemless Cup + Lid Repurpose Repurpose Stemless Cup + Lid, 60-Count $44.99 See On Repurpose Back-to-school mornings are chaotic enough without adding dishes to the situation — these compostable cold cups are my solution for the smoothies, iced coffees, and after-school drinks that happen in a rush and need to be grab-and-go without generating a pile of plastic waste. They're made from plant-based materials, certified compostable, BPA-free, and actually hold up to cold drinks without going soggy, which is the one thing you need a disposable cup to do. The eco-friendly swap that makes the school year morning routine a little easier and a lot more sustainable! — Katie Garrity

Tubby Todd Co. All Over Ointment Tubby Todd Tubby Todd Co. All Over Ointment $36 See on Tubby Todd This has been a staple in our house for years; the All Over Ointment is the one product I make sure we are stocked up on before back-to-school because the combination of new classrooms, new germs, and dry fall air always does a number on my daughter’s skin. It's a clean, fragrance-free balm made with sunflower seed oil, shea butter, and beeswax that soothes dry patches, irritation, chapped skin, and anything else that shows up on a kid who is outside, washing their hands constantly, and generally living their best chaotic life. — Katie Garrity

Kindergarten, Here I Come! by D.J. Steinberg 'Kindergarten, Here I Come!' by D.J. Steinberg See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is a cute book of poems that follows a kid through his entire year of kindergarten, from navigating friendships to field trips and more. I snagged it off an endcap at the store and saved it for the night before my son's first day. At one point he stopped me and said, "With every word you read I feel better and better," which, *sob.* It's a cute and apparently comforting read for our newly minted big kids heading into this year. — Katie McPherson

A Brighter Year After School Scholar Mini Coloring Book A Brighter Year A Brighter Year After School Scholar Mini Coloring Book $9.99 See On A Brighter Year After-school decompression is a real and necessary thing, and having a cute, low-stakes activity ready the second my daughter walks in the door has been a game-changer for our transition from school mode to home mode. The After School Scholar Mini Coloring Book is filled with school-themed illustrations that are fun and age-appropriate, small enough to toss in a backpack or activity bag, and the kind of quiet creative activity that lets kids wind down without a screen in their face. — Katie Garrity

Tonies Bluey Tonie Figurine, 3-Pack Set Walmart Tonies Bluey Tonie Figurine, 3-Pack Set $59.94 See on Walmart I am buying this for my daughter because Bluey Tonies on the Toniebox are basically guaranteed to make the after-school wind-down the most peaceful part of our day. You just place the figurine on top of the Toniebox and it instantly plays Bluey episodes and stories without a single screen involved, which is the kind of screen-free entertainment win that feels almost too good to be true. The 3-pack means she gets Bluey, Bingo, and a third character to rotate through so the content stays fresh, and for any kid who is obsessed with Bluey, this is the most exciting Toniebox add-on you can grab. — Katie Garrity

T.N. Dickinson’s Wound-Cleaning Spray T.N. Dickinson's T.N. Dickinson’s Wound-Cleaning Spray $8.99 See On T.N. Dickinson's Kids tend to come home with all kinds of scrapes and scratches during the school year, and the cleanup part of that equation can be a whole production. I love that this spray is no-touch and alcohol-free, so it doesn’t sting on contact. We keep one in the hall bathroom and one in my “mom bag” so we always have one within reach when we need it. — Julie Sprankles

Pilot G2 Retractable Gel Pens, Pink Premium Pilot G2 Retractable Gel Pens, Pink Premium See price on Amazon See on Amazon As someone who is very particular about how a pen writes, I consider G2 the gold standard (and always has been). The gel ink glides so smoothly that writing with anything else feels like a punishment, and the pink premium set means every color in the pack is a different shade of pink, which is genuinely the most joyful back-to-school purchase I have made. They are retractable, refillable, and built to last way longer than a typical disposable pen, and the fine point is perfect for notes, planners, and anything else that deserves to look good on paper. The back-to-school supply that is technically for the kids but absolutely staying on my desk! — Katie Garrity

Roller Rabbit Kids Monkey Playa Play Set Roller Rabbit Roller Rabbit Kids Monkey Playa Play Set $68 See on Roller Rabbit I’m ordering this for my daughter for back-to-school because Roller Rabbit's Monkey print is an absolute classic. The set comes with a printed top and coordinating bottoms that work just as well for the first day of school as they do for a weekend playdate or a lazy Sunday morning. The fabric is that signature Roller Rabbit softness that feels like wearing pajamas while looking completely put-together, which is honestly the dream for a kid who has strong opinions about comfort. — Katie Garrity

Camp Snap 2 (Screen-Free Digital Camera) Camp Snap Camp Snap 2 (Screen-Free Digital Camera) $74.95 See On Camp Snap This camera is one of the best things we have ever introduced into our house! The Camp Snap 2 is a digital camera with zero screen, which means my daughter is actually looking at the world through the viewfinder and capturing moments instead of immediately reviewing and editing every single shot like a tiny social media influencer. It takes surprisingly great photos, is completely kid-proof in terms of durability, and connects to the app so I can see everything she shoots and print the ones we love. For back to school, it is the perfect way to give her a creative outlet and a sense of ownership over her memories without handing her a phone... and honestly I wish someone had given me one as a kid. — Katie Garrity

Biom Back-to-School Starter Kit Biom Biom Back-to-School Starter Kit $88 See On Biom It’s just a fact of life that the return of school means my kids will be bringing home every frickin’ germ that floats around. And while I’ve accepted that, I also like to put up a good fight. I’ve been obsessed with Biom ever since they launched, and this BTS starter kit is such a great line of defense. The plant-based wipes kill 99.9% of germs without bleachy-y fumes, and the travel packs are perfect for tossing in bags and backpacks. — Julie Sprankles