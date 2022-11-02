The retailer just dropped 20+ fresh holiday fragrances.
All is merry and bright because Bath & Body Work’s capsule for Winter 2023 is finally here! Tons of brand-new holiday-inspired scents just dropped for the winter, from Glistening Gumdrops to Moonlit Flurries. See B&BW’s top five gifts of the season and other must-haves.
Vanilla Bean Noel is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser because it’s subtle and great for layering. It has notes of fresh vanilla bean, sugar cookies, and warm caramel. The scent is available as hand- and self-care as well as home fragrances.