If you had asked me when I was a kid if I would’ve been a fan of the Evil Queen or Maleficent — from Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, respectively — I would’ve scoffed. They’re the bad guys. They’re villains who literally want to get rid of a child so that they can have all the power they want. Of course I don’t like them!

Oh, if only little me could see the new Bath & Body Works Disney Villains collection. She surely would’ve changed her mind sooner.

The Disney villains are iconic, especially the women like Maleficent and the Evil Queen, and Bath & Body Works is capitalizing on all of their witchy, gothic glamour with their new collection. Featuring fragrances that evoke everything we know and love about these two villains, Bath & Body Works is expanding their powerful legacy from body mists and hand soaps to detergents and lip care. There are also tons of fun accessories, like candle pedestals, Wallflowers, and body care trays, all exquisitely detailed to match the vibe of each villain.

Maleficent’s collection, of course, features a lot of purple and green, and her raven accomplice. In the Bath & Body Works Disney Villains collection, the Maleficent fragrance has notes of sinister plum, midnight berries, and mystical woods. It’s warm and zippy with a touch of sweetness, but the earthy, musky, mystical woods scent really balances it so well.

Bath & Body Works

For the Evil Queen collection, you’ll see a lot of red and gold and, naturally, apples. Magic Mirror also shows up in the details, and the Evil Queen scent includes notes of dark red apple, vanilla suede, and wicked pear. Like Maleficent, it has a touch of sweetness, but it’s a bit brighter without being the least bit overwhelming.

Bath & Body Works

And no matter which mischief-maker is your favorite, you’ll love all the fun accessories, including a body care tray with its own Magic Mirror, and lots of poison apple details. The Bath & Body Works Disney Villains collection will be available online to Bath & Body Works Loyalty Members from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, and then will be available online and in stores for all customers on Sept. 3.

Leading into spooky season is the perfect time to release this collection, and I can only hope there will be more iconic villains to come. Mother Gothel and Ursula deserve their own fragrances, too.