Get a Whiff of Bath & Body Works’ 10 Sexiest Scents

The fragrance retailer is bringing sexy back this V-Day.

A selection of sexy Bath & Body Works scents.
Whether you’ll be hitting the town with the gals, headed out for a hot date, or spending quality time with your, ahem, self this Valentine’s Day, Bath & Body Works’ sexy fragrances will help set the mood. Unlock your sensual side with these sexy aromas ahead.

Into The Night

Described as B&BW’s “alluring night on the town” fragrance, Into The Night includes hints of raspberry noir, amber crystals, velvety rose petals, creamy patchouli, and mocha musk.

