It's the most wonderful time of the year for those who worship the sun: beach season. If you're lucky enough to live in a place where it's sunny and tropical all year round, you might not ever truly understand why the rest of us can't wait to slip on our flip-flops, pack the cooler, and drag the whole family out to the beach any chance we can get all summer long. Can it be the hassle-iest hassle ever to pack up and get everyone on the beach blanket? Oh yeah. But is it worth it the minute you're basking in the sun and catching waves with a boogie board? Also yes. Of course, it all must be documented, and your beach pictures need the perfect Instagram caption to make everyone else just a little jealous that you're maxing and relaxing on the sand.

Your beach pics probably don't even need a caption to get your vibe across, but a good one will definitely increase who likes and comments on the core memories you made in the sun, sand, and surf. However, coming up with one yourself can be tough — especially when you're inevitably sunburnt and exhausted from hauling six tons of beach toys and chairs back to the car. Hey, that's understandable. Save your time and energy for looking for shark's teeth and use these beach captions on Instagram instead. Whether you need something philosophical, punny, or playful, you'll find it below.

Punny & Funny Beach Captions

Talk to the sand. Don't worry, beach happy. Shell-abrate good times. Life's a beach! Girls just wanna have sun. I can sea clearly now. Happier than a seagull with a French fry. 99 problems but a beach ain't one! Sand in my hair, butt in a chair. #restingbeachface Tis the sea-sun. Stay salty, friends. Shore do love these summer days. The only BS I need is beach & sandals! If you're not barefoot, you're overdressed. Call me on my shellphone. This beach day is going just swimmingly. It's finally hot enough to complain about how hot it is! Happiness comes in waves. Sunscreening all our calls.

Short Beach Captions

Keep calm and go to the beach. Gone to beach, back never. Let the sea set you free. Find me where the sand meets the water. Saltwater cures all wounds. Fewer worries, more sunshine. Life is better in flip-flops. Let the waves set you free. Blessing you with another bikini pic. Beach therapy. B.E.A.C.H.: Best Escape Anyone Can Have. The beach called, and I had to answer. Ocean air, salty hair. The ocean's roar is music for the soul. I do my best thinking at the beach. Dress code: barefoot. The beach life chose me. Vitamin Sea. If in doubt, paddle out. Sky above. Sand below. Peach within.

Family Beach Captions

Nothing soothes the soul like a day by the water. Family bonding is better at the beach. High tides and good vibes. Sunshine looks good on us. There's no place like home… except for the beach! I love you to the sandbar and back. Good times and tan lines. Memories are made in flip-flops. You and me, as far as the eye can sea. Letting our worries wash out with the tide. Happy as clams. Happiness is a shore thing at the beach. Having a whale of a time. Eat, beach, sleep, repeat. Mermaid kisses and starfish wishes. Sunny beach day with my babes. Beach vacation mode: activated. At the beach, we're out of reach. Every beach day has a story. Time wasted at the beach is time well spent.

Quotes That Make Great Beach Captions