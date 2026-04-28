21 Beauty Products Scary Mommy Editors Reached For All Through April

Goshi kindly sent me their Super Vitamin skincare range, which includes a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer, and all three are absolute gems. The cleanser is a creamy consistency that foams up; it feels like it offers a deep clean without stripping my dry skin, somehow. The spray toner is just so easy to use, and I can tell a real difference in my skin’s hydration when I use it. The moisturizer is lightweight and perfect for hot summer days, but still hydrating enough that I, queen of the lizard skin club, reaped the benefits (also love that it’s a pump bottle so I don’t have to put my fingers into the product).

The price points are higher than I’d normally spring for, but I’ve used these products at least once a day all month long, and they barely have a dent in them because you need so little to do the job. This is all around a great range and brand, and I will be repurchasing from them in the future. — Katie McPherson