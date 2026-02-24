20 Beauty Products Scary Mommy Editors Reached For All February Long

February has come and almost gone, and for some of us here at Scary Mommy, that means we found some brand new beauty favorites too. We’ve been reaching for skincare products that hydrate and soothe irritated skin (it’s f*cking frigid outside), affordable blushes to make ourselves look alive on Zoom, and we tried so many new lip products in every shade, finish, and feel. What can we say? We may not make it out on weekly date nights — or however often you’re supposed to do that kind of thing — but when we wanted to look kissable on Valentine’s Day, you best believe we did. We may not be able to shop together IRL, but here are the products we’d steer you toward if we were holding iced coffees and traipsing around Ulta right now.

01 A New Foundation That Actually Looks Good On Textured Dry Skin Well People Skinforia Serum Foundation $30 see on well people I’m a huge fan of Well People’s products — their skin tints and concealers are more hydrating than most (they have skincare in them!) and are some of the best I’ve used for my dry skin. I also have large pores and fine lines, and I find that a lot of foundations just don’t look great on me anymore. But their Skinforia serum foundation, which launched this month, actually makes me feel beautiful in a full face again. It has a skin-like natural finish but offers a little more coverage than my usual skin tints, and it never turns dry or cakey looking on me. I’ve been reaching for it so, so much. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

02 A Heated Rivalry Star’s Favorite Toner Numbuzin No.3 Super Glowing Essence Toner See price on Amazon See on Amazon I don't want to take skincare advice from a 24-year-old man, but in this case I'm glad I did. Hudson Williams knows toners. It’s so good! This is one of the first products I've seen results almost immediately. Goes on smooth and easy, a little goes a long way, it smells delicious and rich but it doesn't linger. I’m really excited to see how my skin looks after a month of using this. — Aubree Lennon, Associate Director, Social

03 A Social Media Ad That Actually Paid Off Sephora Violette_FR Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick $29 see on sephora I don’t know about you, but I am always being targeted by this brand on social. So I finally gave it a whirl, and OMG am I a convert. It goes on very smoothly and without too much pigment, and it stays on for literally hours. I feel tres chic and French, even while sitting at my desk on Zoom calls. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

04 This Long-Lasting Traditional Nail Polish Duri 731 Aries $12.50 see on duri I’m always looking for long-lasting nail polish that (a) won’t chip after the first few days and (b) comes in cute colors. Since getting Duri Cosmetics’ nail polish system, I’ve been wearing it non-stop. My favorite color so far is Aries, a perfect dark vampy red. But I also really love their Rejuvacote nail growth system and the Drop ’n Go fast-drying drops. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

05 A Super Affordable Lip Color That’s Perfect For Winter Maybelline Moisturizing Serum Lipstick See price on Amazon See on Amazon My least favorite thing about lipstick is that it dries out my lips, especially in the winter months. Enter this fabulous new lip serum that feels so good to put on, and the colors are fabulous too. And at about $8 for a tube, the price is right to buy a couple of different shades. I like “Take the 1!” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

06 This Hydrating Eye Gel For The Milia-Prone Curology Hydro+ Eye Gel $25 see on curology Listen up! I finally found an eye serum that doesn't give me milia or a rash! This hydrating gel from Curology brightens my eyes without making me feel goopy or gross. Also, the applicator has this magnificent cooling effect that is just so very satisfying. — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor

07 A Drugstore Dupe For A Very Pricey Product CoverGirl TruBlend Skin Enhancer Baked Luminous Blush $12.99 see on ulta For years, I have coveted the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blushes, which have been held up as the pinnacle of blurring luminous blushes. They’re like an IRL filter. Well, CoverGirl has gone and recreated it for like a quarter of the price, and they did a pretty damn good job. I love how this makes my skin look blurred and radiant and just... better, somehow. I use it every time I do my makeup now. — Katie McPherson

08 A Moisturizer That Repairs & Restores The Skin Barrier Dr. Althea 147 Barrier Cream See price on Amazon See on Amazon I'm a big fan of Dr. Althea products in general, but lately I've been completely hooked on this barrier cream. It's infused with seven types of hyaluronic acid and has azulene to help strengthen the skin barrier, so it really locks in moisture! I also really enjoy the texture, which is simultaneously creamy and silky. My skin just looks and feels so much better when I use this. — Julie Sprankles

09 An Affordable Cheek Tint That Stays Put All Day e.l.f. Sheer For It Blush Tint $6 $5.48 See on Amazon Sale My teen put me onto this e.l.f. lip and cheek tint, and I've honestly been so impressed! For something that is super affordable, it genuinely has staying power. I now keep this in my purse at all times because it makes touch-ups so easy if I'm going to be out and about all day. I hope they launch more colors in the future! — Julie Sprankles

10 The Perfect DIY Hair Color System For Beginners Simpler Hair Color Permanent Ammonia-Free Hair Dye for Gray Coverage See price on Amazon See on Amazon Full transparency: I just can’t afford to get my hair color done at a salon anymore. It’s not in the budget, not when there are so many at-home hair color options I could try. I was nervous because I’ve never dyed my hair at home before, but this Simpler Hair Color system was exactly what I needed. There’s no mixing or mess; you just spray the foam into the provided comb and brush it on from roots to ends. The little bristles helped me ensure my roots and baby hairs were all coated, too. The instructions include a helpful color guide so you know how long to leave it on to get the color you want, and I’ve been loving the results. You also get multiple uses out of one bottle — I have many a root touch-up left in mine. — Katie McPherson

11 This Primer With SPF & Glow Supergoop! Glowscreen Glowy Primer + Broad Spectrum Tinted Sunscreen (SPF 40) See price on Amazon See on Amazon SuperGoop! is my favorite sunblock company, and they have done it again with this everyday wear sunscreen primer. It's not sticky or oily, it moisturizes, and it really does make my skin glow. This is a tiny bit pricer than similar products, but this is an instance where you can definitely tell why — the extra quality is there. — Sarah Aswell

12 A Lash-Boosting Duo UKLASH Lash Growth Serum + Tubing Mascara Set €54 €43.20 see on uklash Ah, perimenopause. You take my sanity and ALSO my lashes are thinner and stubbier than ever before. I've been skeptical about lash serums, but after reading reviews I tried this cute set, which is a lash serum paired with a tubing mascara. I love both, and after a few weeks, I really did notice more fullness in my lashes. — Sarah Aswell

13 A Cream Blush That Builds Up & Layers Well Iconic London Sheer Blush See price on Amazon See on Amazon I love a really pigmented cream blush for night-out looks, but I needed something softer and more buildable for my everyday makeup. This Iconic London sheer blush is exactly that. I have it in Rose Riot, which is just a lovely light pink that gives me the perfect soft rosy glow. I even layer it over my more pigmented 'night-out' blush now because I feel like it adds such pretty depth. — Julie Sprankles

14 *The* Slicked Back Hair Product, According To An Expert äz Sooth Serum $55 see on äz I am writing this review for my 13-year-old daughter, who says it is the perfect product to achieve a slicked-back ponytail, which I am told is mandatory if you are going to show your face in the seventh-grade hallway. I will take her word for it. You know a product is good when your teenager steals it from you and you never see it again. — Sarah Aswell

15 A Lip Tint From A Beloved Known For Its Balms Laniege JuicePop Box Lip Oil Stain 12HR Hydrating Tint $23 see on sephora I am a total Laneige girly — I've been using their lip sleeping masks for years — so I knew I had to try this new(ish) stain. It's smoothing, it's hydrating, and the pigment lasts a long time. I think I'll use this daily. — Kate Auletta

16 A Clarifying Shampoo That Provides A Complete & Total Reset (Bless) Bumble and bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo $36 see on Bumble and bumble Sometimes after I shower, my hair still feels greasy in the back of my head, and I want to burn my house down. Enter: clarifying shampoo. I use just a dollop of this miracle-in-a-bottle once a week, and the grease is gone! — Katie Garrity

17 This Cleansing Balm That Just Plain Works Good Molecules Instant Cleansing Balm See price on Amazon See on Amazon I love a good oil-based cleansing balm as the first step of my double cleanse, but I recently found out that the one I had been using contains microplastics that are obviously terrible for the environment (and, you know, me). I needed something to replace it fast, which led me to this budget-friendly option. This really helps break down my makeup — especially my waterproof mascara — so that my second wash can get my face squeaky clean. — Julie Sprankles

18 Finally, A Floss Made For Sensitive Gums Brushmo Black Floss (BBFloss) Expanding Woven Dental Floss AIR $8.99 see on brushmo I have very sensitive gums. This Brushmo floss was created by a U.S. dentist with that exact issue in mind. You get all the plaque removal with maximum comfort. The BBFloss Air is the thinner version of their OG floss, designed for tighter teeth, smaller mouths, and sensitive gums. — Katie Garrity

19 A Cooling Multipurpose Pop Of Color Sephora Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain $26 see on sephora I just got my colors done (I'm a true autumn), so of course I went on a lipstick rampage since I had to basically get rid of anything I already owned. I bought this because it offered a great pop of coral, and oh man, is it cooling. I'm gonna save this for spring (or whenever it gets above 40 degrees). It feels so good on my lips, and I love that I can also double it up on my cheeks. — Kate Auletta