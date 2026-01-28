12 Beauty Products Scary Mommy Editors Loved All Throughout January
Good blush and great skincare give us life right now.
The beauty aisle has expanded to be an entire quadrant of every store these days, and there are truly endless options in any product category you’re looking to buy. Need a moisturizer? Here are 800 options to choose from with ingredient lists that sound nice, but what the hell is bakuchiol, and do you even need it? At Scary Mommy, we turn to our group chats and each other for product recommendations all the time — it helps narrow down the endless options to a few really good ones. In that spirit, these are the beauty products Scary Mommy editors have actually been reaching for all January long.
01The Thick, Indulgent Moisturizer We Deserve This Winter
If you have dry skin, you know how hard it is to keep your face from flaking off in the winter. This ByUR moisturizer is thicc — like the next night I can see the indent where I took some out of the pot the night before — and therefore perfect for this time of year. It is deeply moisturizing, and I have seen a major difference on the nights I use this at bedtime. I also like that this brand divvies their products up into categories by skin concern, so I can shop the Honey Gorgeous line knowing it’ll minimize my pores and dryness without having to read through every single product description. Plus, this is pretty affordable compared to a lot of moisturizers these days! — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
02A Fantastic Drugstore Cream Blush
I've seen these all over social media for so long (influencers swear they're the best cream blush at the drugstore), so I finally bought the shade Merlot Moment to try. They weren't lying. The formula blends out easily and seamlessly, and it actually lasts on the skin. I've been reaching for it over my collection of more expensive options. — Katie McPherson
03A Solid Lip Serum In A Gorgeous Shade
Tarte really started something when they released their Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Glosses, and now many more brands are rolling out their own stick glosses and lip serums. I got my hands on this one from Thrive Causemetics in the shade Ragan, and it’s a gorgeous, deep your-lips-but-better shade. You can swipe on one layer for a sheer wash of color or build it up. It feels amazing on and covers lip lines nicely. She’s just that girl! — Katie McPherson
04The Perfect Hair Mask For Fine Hair
I have curly hair so hair masks get marketed to me nonstop, but most of them have butters or oils in them that are too heavy and weigh down my fine hair. This Typology mask is perfect for those of us with hair on the thin side, who might need a little boost in shine and softness without adding weight. This mask smells amazing and makes an instant difference in how healthy my hair looks and feels. Also, one tube goes a long way. — Katie McPherson
05A New Favorite Mascara
I'm super picky about my mascaras. They have to actually separate my lashes (I hate when they stick together and clump up), and they can't smudge on my lids, which about 90% of them do. I'm a long-time fan of the Benefit They're Real mascara, but this one might have dethroned even my old go-to. It delivers the same darkening, lifting, and separating results, and it has yet to transfer or smudge around my eyes AT ALL. I wear one coat on no-makeup makeup days, and two when I want dramatic dark lashes. — Katie McPherson
06A Viral Product That Really Works
I am in love with this silly little serum. A friend of mine put me onto salmon sperm about a year ago, and I've never looked back. This one from Medicube is super affordable and smells great. — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor
07A Celebrity Skincare Line That Actually Delivers
Ayesha Curry was onto something when she created Sweet July Skin. I use the eye cream, cleanser, serum, and everything in between. Not only has my skin probably looked the best it ever has, but these products actually LAST. I have been using the same products for over a year. A little goes a long way! — Katie Garrity
08A Powder Blush With Major Color Payoff
This blush comes in such gorgeous colors, and a little goes a long way. I've long been a gel blush girlie, but I'm a convert to this powder blush for its nice pigment. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief
09A Giant Chapstick Of Sorts For Your Cold-Weather Needs
I got influenced to buy this, and I'm so glad I did. It's like Aquaphor but in stick form in a pretty tube. I use it everywhere — on my face when my skin feels crackly and on my lips when I need extra moisture. I gave it as my white elephant gift at a party, and the person who got it raves about it. It's just a useful thing to have, especially in the dry months of winter. — Kate Auletta
10A Subtler Lip & Cheek Stain
I am also in love with the subtle color and moisture that this stain gives. The color is beautiful — your lips but better — and it's hydrating AF. It's not cheap, but it works. — Kate Auletta
11Another Amazing Lippie
I am now obsessed with this lipstick. The color Millennial is the perfect shade, giving just enough color, and it stays put. Plus, this stuff is super hydrating. I'm a convert. — Kate Auletta
12Exfoliating Pads From Another A+ Celebrity Beauty Brand
I just had to restock these because I am seriously hooked! YSE Beauty is Molly Sims’ beauty brand, and I’ve honestly liked every single product I’ve tried. Not only do they deliver, but the packaging is so frickin’ chic. I adore the cheeky name of this one, and that the jar is nice enough to be repurposed. These come pre-soaked and feature a convenient little pocket design so you can slide your fingers in to easily glide over your skin. They get all the gunk off your face without being too harsh. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
If you’re also deeply dehydrated and obsessed with lip and cheek products right now, well, join the club, friend.