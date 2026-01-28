If you have dry skin, you know how hard it is to keep your face from flaking off in the winter. This ByUR moisturizer is thicc — like the next night I can see the indent where I took some out of the pot the night before — and therefore perfect for this time of year. It is deeply moisturizing, and I have seen a major difference on the nights I use this at bedtime. I also like that this brand divvies their products up into categories by skin concern, so I can shop the Honey Gorgeous line knowing it’ll minimize my pores and dryness without having to read through every single product description. Plus, this is pretty affordable compared to a lot of moisturizers these days! — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment