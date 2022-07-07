Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here! Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, are days to celebrate savings. That said, Amazon has been known to sneak some early deals into the mix in the days before everything really starts. Wondering how to navigate through the year’s best savings? Have no fear — our editors will be updating this page with Amazon’s best deals throughout the day. Since these deals sell out quickly, it’s important to move fast.

48% Off These Luxurious Cooling Pillows Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2) - $49.99 $25.79 See On Amazon This set of two cooling gel-filled pillows will feel like sleeping in the most luxurious of hotels. They're designed to provide plush yet gently firm support whether you're a back, side or stomach sleeper. And best of all, these pillows won't scrunch or lose their shape as you sleep. With over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these pillows are best-sellers for good reason.

53% Off This 50-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks Amazon HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) - $17 $7.99 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

65% Off These Fine Point Sharpie Markers Amazon Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers (12-Pack) - $22.23 $7.78 See On Amazon Whether you're a creative, a student, a note-taker, or an organizer, you can never have enough Sharpies. This pack features 12 vibrant colors, all with a fine-point tip that works well on paper, plastic, and even metal. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

50% Off These Charging Cables Amazon CyvenSmart 10-Foot Lightning Charging Cables (2-Pack) - $19.99 $9.97 See On Amazon Now's a great time to stock up on charging cables, and this two-pack of Lightning cables is a great deal. Compatible with Apple devices, the 10-foot cables are nylon-braided to prevent fraying over time.

60% Off The Amazon Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Shop the highly popular and highly-rated Amazon Echo Dot for a major discount while it's on sale. Set appointments, create shopping lists, turn on some tunes, check the weather, and so much more completely hands-free.

44% Off This Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer - $29.98 $16.73 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

34% Off This Wall Outlet Extender Amazon Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf and Night Light - $27.44 $16.19 See On Amazon With nine different charging ports and a small shelf (not to mention a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 2,000 reviews), this wall outlet extender can simultaneously charge multiple devices while keeping floor clutter to a minimum. It also features a built-in LED night light that automatically turns on at dusk and off during the day.

57% Off This Bulk Set Of Pimple Patches Amazon COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72 Patches) - $23.95 $10.30 See On Amazon Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars. Using a non-toxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

50% Off This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) - $19.98 $9.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

39% Off This Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer - $24.99 $17.99 See On Amazon Ensure that all of your food is expertly cooked from this day forward — without having to cut into it. This ThermoPro digital thermometer has 22,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating because it gives you a bright, instant, accurate internal reading of meat, candy, or anything else. It's also waterproof and works for up to 3,000 hours using one 3A battery.

34% This Fan-Favorite Revlon One-Step Volumizer Amazon REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer - $60.41 $34.87 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion.

54% Off These Blink Indoor Security Cameras Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras (2-Pack) - $65.20 $29.99 See On Amazon Today, you can score a major discount off the highly rated Blink Mini. The plug-in home security camera has tons of neat features — including Alexa compatibility, two-way audio, and customized motion detection — and over 190,000 customers rave about how easy it is to set up and manage. Choose from one, two, or three cameras, in either black or white.

54% Off This 6-Pack Of Puma Socks Amazon PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack) - $17.96 $8.26 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

40% Off These Satin Pillowcases Amazon Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

67% Off This Amazon Echo Dot & Smart Plug Set Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug - $74.98 $24.99 See On Amazon This two-piece set makes turning your home smart a snap. The Echo Dot smart speaker lets you use voice commands or just play some tunes, while the smart plug makes it easy to turn on lights, fans, and other devices with your voice, on a schedule, or from an app.

49% Off These Micro USB Charging Cables Amazon Aioneus Micro USB Android Fast-Charging 6-Foot Cables (3-Pack) - $14.99 $7.64 See On Amazon If you have an Android with a micro USB port, now’s a great time to stock up on charging cables, which have received 32,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Each cord measures 6 feet long and is covered with a nylon layer that's both durable and flexible. The cables support fast-charging and data transfer, too.

54% Off This Refurbished Fire TV Stick Amazon Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick + Alexa Voice Remote - $34.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Stream more than a million movies and TV shows with a certified refurbished Fire TV Stick. Certified refurbished means that these Fire TV Sticks will look and work just like a new device would. An Alexa Voice Remote is also included in this sweet deal.