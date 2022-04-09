Looking for an easy and affordable way to elevate dinner parties or everyday meals? Look no further than a serving platter. Serving platters are kitchen essentials that are great for displaying food at get-togethers or holiday meals, and we also love them for everyday use as a grazing platter for kids. We are firm believers that if you are going to put in the effort in the kitchen, you should have an aesthetically pleasing way to present the literal fruits of your labor.

We also love serving platters for their practicality. Need to carry juice boxes and crackers to serve tiny guests at a playdate? A serving platter has you covered. Want to bring a tray of mimosas to your backyard brunch? There's a serving tray for that!

Plus, many serving platters on this list also double as trays to store loose items on your kitchen counters or coffee table. We love a multifunctional home decor piece. So whether you're hosting a Thanksgiving or Easter feast, a picnic, or need a way to store items on your surfaces neatly, these serving platters will help you do just that.

From marble beauties that double as cutting boards to two-tier trays great for storage, keep reading for the 10 best serving platters and trays for any style or budget.

01 1. The Overall Best Serving Platter Amazon Zak Designs Large Rectangle Serving Tray $21 See On Amazon This melamine serving tray is up to the task, whether serving breakfast in bed or lemonade in your backyard. The BPA-free platter is lightweight, durable, and won't break if dropped. It comes in white or black and is easy to wipe down to clean. Note that it can be placed in the dishwasher but not the microwave. Helpful Review: “This is a perfect tray for a modern home. It’s lightweight and easy to clean. I keep mine on my kitchen counter holding hot chocolate packets, marshmallows and some cocoa add-ins. I’ve also used it as a serving tray for drinks by putting it on our large ottoman. It’s not bulky so it stores easily, too. I’m happy I bought this.” Exterior Dimensions: 19.5 (with handles) x 11.5 x 1 inches (L x W x H)

02 The Best Oval Serving Platters Amazon DOWAN Oval Serving Platters (Set of 3) $29 See On Amazon This three-piece set of oval serving platters is a minimalist's dream. The white, ceramic plates come in three different sizes, increasing in length from 12 inches to 14 inches to 16 inches. The simple design lets whatever you’re serving be the star of the show. They have thick raised lips to prevent sauces from dripping off, and they’re a breeze to carry. Pull these out when you have a full spread of food to serve your guests, whether that’s for a dinner party or holiday feast. Helpful Review: “Great serving platters!Used all three for Sunday Brunch.The largest one has scrambled eggs (14 eggs total), middle size held 1 lb of bacon and the smallest has the toast.The biggest one fit in our XL microwave which we were really pleased with.Easy clean up, dishwasher safe. So far really happy with the serving platters.” Exterior Dimensions: 12 x 7 inches, 14 x 8 inches, and 16 x 8.7 inches (L x W x H)

03 The Best Serving Platter Bowls Amazon LAUCHUH Porcelain Serving Platter Bowls (Set of 3) $39 See On Amazon Available in a chic set of three, these serving platter bowls add a touch of elegance to any table. The porcelain platters have a modern, curved shape that highlights your food, whether that’s a colorful salad or creamy pasta. They’re even deep enough to serve soups. The set is safe for use in the dishwasher, microwave, and oven. Helpful Review: “These dishes are great for serving and have a really fun and different shape which is what drew me to them. I got this set of 3 for thanksgiving to put side dishes in for a bit more of an elegant look rather than scooping stuff out of the pans themselves. I used them for brussel sprouts, sweet potato bites, etc and they were great! Good strong quality and easy to wash.” Exterior Dimensions: 12.4 x 5.8 x 3.15 iches (L x W x H)

04 The Best Plastic Serving Platter Set Amazon Plasticpro Plastic Serving Trays (Set of 4) $11 See On Amazon If you're hosting a holiday dinner or birthday party, these serving platters will come in clutch. They are made from durable plastic and can be reused or recycled. They come in packs of four, eight, and 12 and work well for arts and crafts projects to store supplies and keep surfaces mess-free. Helpful Review: “I really like these trays. I will use them as serving pieces and I can use them as plant trays. The clear plastic is great because the color of my tablecloth comes through. They are well made and look attractive.” Exterior Dimensions: 13 x 9 x 1.5 inches (L x W x H)

05 The Best Sectional Serving Platter Set Amazon Avant Plastic 3-Section Serving Tray (Set of 3) $19 See On Amazon We love this acrylic plastic tray set for several reasons: First, each tray has three sections which make it perfect for serving small-sized food like grapes or Goldfish or dips like hummus or salsa. Second, because it comes in a pack of three, it works well for party hosting or dinner time. Amazon shoppers also comment that they use it for food prep to make cleaning up a cinch. They’re reusable and top-rack dishwasher safe. Helpful Review: “Handy for sushi, or other meals with multiple toppings, etc. Good size, stackable, convenient.” Exterior Dimensions: 15 x 10 x 1.5 inches (L x W x H); also available in 15 x 5 x 1.5 inches

06 The Best Wooden Serving Platter Amazon Pipishell Bamboo Serving Tray With Handles $22 See On Amazon This eco-friendly serving platter is made from water-resistant bamboo (okay, not technically wood, but close enough) to stand up to the elements indoors or out. It's lightweight and narrow, so it can easily be stored on your kitchen counter or stacked against a wall. Plus, handles on either side make it easy to carry. For cleaning, simply wipe it down with a wet sponge or damp cloth. Helpful Review: “This tray is attractive, sturdy and roomy. Its handles are of good size to fit my hands in. It works perfectly as a servingtray to allow me to carry food and beverages from the kitchen to the dining area. It is also quite roomy. I am buying another to place under my coffee maker to contain the coffee maker and coffee supplies from getting spread across the cabinet.” Exterior Dimensions: 17 x 13 x 2 inches (L x W x H)

07 The Best Marble Serving Platter Amazon Homeries Marble Cutting Pastry Board $60 See On Amazon Marble is undoubtedly having a moment, and this gorgeous serving platter is simple and elegant. It comes in two sizes and features a nonslip bottom to protect the heavy board from sliding on slick surfaces. It can be used to show off your charcuterie board skills or double as a cutting board for meal prep. It can even help keep cold items cold by placing it in the fridge ahead of serving. It's made from pure marble stone, and at this price, we will definitely be adding it to our carts. Helpful Review: “So, this item only just arrived, but I had to come here and say...... she is a B E A U T Y. Massive size, gorgeous details, incredibly smooth service. Not to mention, she was packaged with the most care and delicacy, secured in three separate boxes and on a throne of thick, luscious foam. [...]Spend the extra dollars and invest in this absolute queen of a marble board.” Exterior Dimensions: 20 x 16 inches (L x W); also available in 16 x 12 inches

08 The Best Round Serving Platter Amazon Sweese Porcelain Divided Serving Dish Tray $30 See On Amazon Another multifunctional serving platter, this round porcelain platter makes the cut for its thoughtful design. The top tray has five separate compartments, perfect for serving nuts or cheese, with a smaller round tray in the center for dips. The entire top part can be removed, leaving a larger round platter perfect for serving main courses. It comes in white and turquoise, and is both dishwasher and microwave safe. Helpful Review: “This was an excellent serving dish. Was used for seafood and sauce. Looked very elegant on my serving table.” Exterior Dimensions: 11.5 (diameter) x 1.5 (H)

09 The Best Decorative Serving Platter Amazon Zosenley Decorative Tray $20 See On Amazon If you prefer a bold serving tray, these rectangular ones come in six different color patterns that make a big statement. It will work well on display on an ottoman or coffee table and is the perfect housewarming gift that won't break the bank. The built-in handles make it easy to serve everything from dessert to tea. Helpful Review: “Very light weight. Looks really pretty and easy to clean. It looks good sitting as a tray on an ottoman or use it with guests.” Exterior Dimensions: 15.7 x 10.2 x 1.3 inches (L x W x H)

10 The Best Two-Tier Serving Platter Amazon Gneric Square 2-Tiered Tray Stand $40 See On Amazon A two-tier serving platter makes a big statement with minimal effort. This rustic wooden tray can serve many purposes, whether displaying cupcakes for a party or fruit for everyday snacking. It comes in a few finishes as well as round or rectangular shapes to suit your specific style or space. In fact, if you have a smaller space or limited kitchen-counter real estate, this tray can store a lot without taking up much room. It also has a sturdy handle on top for easy carrying, Helpful Review: “[...] It’s a perfect wood finish without being too dark or too light. It took less than a minute to assemble. Definitely a multi-purpose piece, and sturdy enough to carry around by the handle, if used for serving.” Exterior Dimensions: 16 x 8.7 x 17 inches (L x W x H)