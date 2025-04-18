You know, sometimes it takes a bit of work to find the joy in your every day (especially lately). And sometimes, it’s hard to share that joy out loud. You feel like you’re tone-deaf, you feel like people will find you cringe, you feel like you’ll be judged for looking for the tiniest crumb of joy. But in the latest Scary Mommy Confessions roundup, there are plenty of moms just like you — sharing their tiny wins so they can feel a little jolt of dopamine.

Because sometimes, these joyful little secrets and happy little things we’re holding onto are really what’ll help us through the rest of the week. What could be better than a little golden nugget of happiness in your brain, even if you aren’t saying it out loud? Hold onto it, treasure it, never let it go — and read on for other moms just like you and the little things they’re confessing to feel joyful about this week. It’s rebellious to be joyful.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Just got my boobs done after 3 kids... so happy to do something for ME. Confession #51777398

I had sex with three guys this week and don’t care! Confession #50429803

As we enter our 40s, I’m having the best sex of my life with my husband. Confession #51100976

My toddler granddaughter has saved my life more than once, and I couldn’t love her more. Confession #519763421

Boyfriend, my kids, and I are moving in together, and I’m so excited! Confession #527611086

Feeling absolutely no guilt over getting a childfree weekend coming up 🤗 Confession #50721238

Can’t wait until my daughter comes home from university for the summer! Confession #50009810

Noah Wyle crush reinvigorated from 1995. Confession #50032098

I loveeee my cleaning lady!!! Confession #53128779

The concert which I’m going to with my girlfriends on Friday night 🍸 🍸 🍸 Confession #50077681

Bless our housecleaner, she’s the real MVP. Confession #52888200