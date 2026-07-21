With summer in full swing, I am focused on two things: my plants and spending as much time as I can outside. I am officially at the age where I recognize that taking a little extra time to be prepared makes my life so much easier (thanks, Mom, you were right), and that includes my beach or pool bag. Seriously, nothing is more annoying than schlepping yourself (plus your family) all the way out to the water, settling in with your current book, and then hearing someone is hungry.

Sorry, I can’t hear you... I’m too busy eating my snacks.

Aside from non-negotiables (ahem, sunscreen and lip protection), the contents of my bag fall into five distinct categories: spicy, sweet, salty, sour, and to sip.

It’s worth noting that none of the snacks on my list require refrigeration, because sometimes you need to just grab a couple things and head out the door. That said, if you do happen to use a cooler, it’s worth sampling a beach-vacation favorite from my childhood (dubbed “The Mix” by everyone in my family) that involves mixing a bag of Skittles with a bag of original M&Ms. The only important detail is that the ratio is even, so be sure to match the same size bags. The result is a chocolate-and-fruit combo that is hard to stop eating. Just trust me.

The Only Bean Buffalo Edamame The Only Bean The Only Bean Buffalo Edamame $18.71 $15.90 See On The Only Bean Snacking on beans? Yes, you heard me. Buffalo-style edamame is the snack I didn’t know I needed until a friend shared hers with me one day and I was immediately hooked. The ideal balance of spicy and savory flavor paired with a crunch makes The Only Bean’s Buffalo Edamame the perfect snack. High in fiber and protein, the individual snack packs make it easy to toss them in your bag and head out the door.

Licorice CVS Twizzlers Strawberry King-Sized Licorice Candy $3.19 See On CVS What is it about licorice that is so irresistible to me? I think it all started as a kid when I used it as a straw in a soda can. Regardless, it’s a delicious summer snack that doesn’t melt in the sun, despite its soft texture. You cannot go wrong with classic Twizzler’s or Wiley Wallaby’s collection of soft Australian licorice.

Synder’s of Hanover Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Pieces CVS Synder’s of Hanover Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Pieces $3.99 See On CVS What is better than the savory combo of sourdough pretzels and honey mustard and onion seasoning? Really, nothing. I started eating Snyder’s of Hanover Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Pieces as a kid, and they have remained a staple in my diet (pool bag or not) thanks to the generous seasoning on all the flavors in the brand’s Pieces line, which also includes two of my other favorite flavors: Buffalo Wing and Jalapeño. The amount of seasoning does require a wet wipe, so consider yourself warned.

BonBon NYC’s Sour Mix BonBon BonBon NYC’s Sour Mix $19 See On BonBon Sour candy is pretty much my kryptonite no matter where I am, so it makes sense that I keep some at the ready in my beach bag. The best mix I’ve found is BonBon NYC’s Sour Mix, an assortment of sour gummy candy (which sometimes includes BUBS). It’s definitely a splurge, but a worthwhile treat.

Unique Snacks Pretzel Shells Unique Snacks Unique Snacks Pretzel Shells — 6 Bags $31.95 See On Unique Snacks I know that technically there is another pretzel on this list, but consider Unique Pretzel Shells their puffed-up cousins without any seasoning. As the name suggests, these pretzels are just salted shells. Basically a pretzel filled with air. They’re addicting in the best way and pair deliciously with lunchmeat roll-ups for a heartier snack.

Honey Roasted Peanuts CVS Well Market Honey Roasted Peanuts, 32-oz $5.19 See On CVS As a kid, I remember my mom always having nuts in her purse, her car, and of course, her beach bag. I guess you could say that’s genetic. But in all fairness, nuts are a good source of plant-based protein and are easy to pack. I’m partial to honey-roasted peanuts, but don’t rule out pistachios, walnuts, and cashews, either.

Cape Cod Sea Salt and Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Instacart Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Sea Salt and Vinegar Chips $3.99 See On Instacart Just thinking about opening up a fresh bag of Cape Cod Salt and Vinegar Chips makes me salivate a little bit. To me, salt and vinegar chips are synonymous with long summer days, and there is nothing better than a crunchy kettle chip to satisfy a carb craving.

Haribo Candy CVS Haribo Candy Twin Snakes $2.69 See On CVS I consider myself a bit of a candy snob, but I return to Haribo every single time. The flavor and texture of their gummy candy is so satisfying! While I am partial to Sour Sodas, Twin Snakes, and PicoBallo, there are countless varieties to choose from... and you can’t go wrong with their signature Gold Bears.

TruBar Protein Bars CVS TruBar Protein Bars Oh Oh Cookie Dough Flavor $2.49 See On CVS Some of the best summer days mean spending sun-up to sun-down outside at the beach or pool. Of course, this means I need to be prepared with something a little more substantial than chips or candy, and TruBar Protein Bars are the answer. I got hooked on this brand with the Cocoa for Coconuts flavor, which tastes like an Almond Joy with zero weird aftertaste, but there are so many delicious flavors to choose from that are gluten-free and packed with protein.

Liquid IV Packets Liquid I.V. Liquid I.V. Rainbow Sherbet 14-Pack $21.84 See On Liquid I.V. Try as I might, drinking plain water is pretty hard for me — no matter how many bougie water bottles I buy to entice myself. The answer, for me, is mixing in a Liquid IV packet to ensure I’m not only staying hydrated, but motivated to do so. I’m partial to the Rainbow Sherbet (sugar-free) and Popsicle Firecracker Flavors, but with so many flavors to choose from, there are zero excuses not to get your water intake up this summer.

Happy snacking! See you out there.