I'm Recreating A ‘90s Summer All For Myself

I’ve always been pretty nostalgic, but let’s be real: ‘90s summers were the bomb and we all miss them. The days of lying out in my fluorescent pink bathing suit with my clear Pepsi and Sinead O’Connor in the background were the absolute best. And not just because I was a teenager without any adult problems. It was because I wasn’t taking in so much information; scrolling wasn’t a thing and we were all a lot less anxious. We saw each other in person and connected. And the simplest things were appreciated and enjoyed.

I long for those days. Hell, my kids long for those days and they weren’t even alive. I’ve loved sharing pieces of that carefree childhood with them over the years. But now that they’re older and busy making summer plans, I'm bringing back a ‘90s summer for myself.

Here’s what that looks like for me:

I’m buying magazines. I used to love pouring through catalogues and magazines. There’s something about the scent of paper mixed with perfume samples that takes me right back to my peach-colored bedroom. This is where I got my outfit inspiration and relationship advice. And I loved to bring a pile of magazines on a road trip or to the beach. Thumbing through these calms my nervous system, as opposed to amping it up which is what happens to me these days when I scroll. I actually can’t believe the difference in my attention either.

I’ve been taking long walks without my phone. No podcast or music in my ears and absolutely no notifications buzzing and beeping. Doing this has made me really pay attention to nature again. I’m seeing wildflowers and birds I haven’t noticed in years because I’m present. The other day as I was walking along, I saw a mossy spot under a tree which was surrounded by bushes. As a kid, I would have grabbed a bunch of books and a quilt and spent the afternoon there. Going for strolls in my neighborhood without distractions has made me think about things I haven’t thought about in so long because my mind is free. This has felt so nourishing.

I’ve also been walking around the air-conditioned mall with a big-ass soda. This is something my sisters and I used to do on a hot afternoon. No plan, not much money to buy anything, just quality time together, checking out stores and wondering if we were going to run into anyone we knew. Sure online shopping is convenient, but going into stores and noticing what catches my eye has transported me back to a time when shopping was an experience, not just a transaction.

I’m writing actual notes. If my kids are home, I leave them notes when I run out for a bit, want to tell them that I love them, or leave them a reminder. No more texting, notes are where it’s at.

I’m going to the library and getting what catches my eye. No BookTok, no Goodreads. Just wandering the stacks, judging books by their covers like we’re not supposed to do, and taking home whatever intrigues me.

Creating a ‘90s summer for myself now that my kids aren't around as much has made me realize what’s important and what actually makes me happy. I feel more like myself than I have in a long time. I’m at peace, and a lot of amazing memories have resurfaced. The simple things I used to love bring me more joy than ever. It turns out I wasn’t just missing the ‘90s, I was missing a version of myself that I’ve finally found again.

Katie lives in Maine with her three kids, two ducks, and a goldendoodle. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, at the gym, redecorating her home, or spending too much money online.