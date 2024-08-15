10 BJ’s Beauty Deals That Feel More Like Steals, TBH

Listen, wholesale stores can be kind of a nightmare: The parking lot on a Saturday morning feels like the Hunger Games, people stop in the middle of the aisle, their enormous carts all askew, and somehow it's impossible to leave without spending, like, $400. That said, there are some seriously good beauty deals at BJ's right now — good enough that even the biggest wholesale club haters might want to grab a cart and browse.
So, if you're willing to push past the massive big-screen TVs and random assortment of kayaks and recliners, what might you be rewarded with? At BJ's, they offer a ton of name-brand beauty products you've definitely seen before and may even be go-to's in your house already. Lord knows any mom worth her salt needs a truckload of dry shampoo on hand and a small army of lip balms, enough to keep one in every diaper bag, purse, beach bag, and on her bedside table. You can grab enough body wash to put one in every bathroom in the house or use one and stash the rest for when guests visit.
However you use your BJ's beauty spoils, rest assured there will be a lot of them, and the price difference between their stock and other stores' is major.
We all know buying in bulk saves money, but sometimes, it’s nice to have the costs broken down for you (especially if you don’t love fighting for real estate in those aisles full of oversized carts).