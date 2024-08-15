10 BJ’s Beauty Deals That Feel More Like Steals, TBH

Listen, wholesale stores can be kind of a nightmare: The parking lot on a Saturday morning feels like the Hunger Games, people stop in the middle of the aisle, their enormous carts all askew, and somehow it's impossible to leave without spending, like, $400. That said, there are some seriously good beauty deals at BJ's right now — good enough that even the biggest wholesale club haters might want to grab a cart and browse.

So, if you're willing to push past the massive big-screen TVs and random assortment of kayaks and recliners, what might you be rewarded with? At BJ's, they offer a ton of name-brand beauty products you've definitely seen before and may even be go-to's in your house already. Lord knows any mom worth her salt needs a truckload of dry shampoo on hand and a small army of lip balms, enough to keep one in every diaper bag, purse, beach bag, and on her bedside table. You can grab enough body wash to put one in every bathroom in the house or use one and stash the rest for when guests visit.

However you use your BJ's beauty spoils, rest assured there will be a lot of them, and the price difference between their stock and other stores' is major.

01 Batiste Original Dry Shampoo Katie McPherson Batiste has a following for a reason — it’s one of the most affordable dry shampoos, and it gets the job done. The original version goes for $8.99 at Target or $10.99 at CVS, but if you buy it at BJ’s, you can snag two for $13.49 (about $6.75 per bottle).

02 L’Oréal Magic Root Cover Up Katie McPherson Speaking of hair products, if you like to stretch your salon visits out, the L’Oréal Magic Root Cover Up is a big help. One bottle costs $9.99 at Target, while two bottles will run you $21.98 on Amazon. At BJ’s, you’ll score three for $23.99, or roughly $7.99 each. One note: My BJ’s only had medium and dark brown, so the shades available may vary from store to store.

03 John Frieda 3-In-1 Styling Iron Set You can buy the John Frieda 3-In-1 Styling Iron Set for $29.99 at BJ’s or $55.23 at Walmart, so the choice kind of makes itself. It’s a great buy if you need a new curling wand. It comes in two barrel sizes and has a crimping attachment, which is great for adding volume underneath the top layer of your hair.

04 Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo & Conditioner Curly girls, this is a major steal — like, literally half the cost. The same shampoo and conditioner are $10.99 each at Target for 13-ounce bottles, or $25.98 for a set of two 16-ounce bottles on Amazon. That’s either 85 cents or 81 cents an ounce. At BJ’s, you’ll leave with two 24-ounce bottles for $19.99 (just 42 cents an ounce).

05 Nexxus Unbreakable Care Shampoo & Conditioner Set Nexxus is one of the OG salon-quality hair care lines. For $29.99, you can get their anti-breakage thickening shampoo and conditioner in 32-ounce bottles. The same set will run you $43.30 at Walmart.

06 Method Body Wash Trio Method body wash is the cheapest at Target, where it’s sold for $7.99 per 18-ounce bottle. With this set from BJ’s, you’re getting three for $19.99, which saves you like $4 total. Not the biggest steal, but if you’re going to buy them anyway, it’s something. Besides, that shea scent is so good.

07 Olay Super Serum Olay’s vitamin C and niacinamide serum goes for $29.99 at Target, and sometimes you can find it on sale at Amazon for $29.94. So, to purchase two, you’re looking at nearly $60. At BJ’s, get one for now and one for later for $49.99.

08 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Two 1.7-ounce jars of this cult classic moisturizer go for $32.99 at BJ’s. Amazon has the closest price match at $16 for one container, but at Target and Ulta, one tub will run you $19.99 and $26.99, respectively.

09 CeraVe Moisturizing Cream You know her, you love her, she never does you wrong. The same 19-ounce tub with a pump like this one costs $24.96 at Walmart (and more elsewhere) but is $14.49 at BJ’s.

10 Burt’s Bees Lip Balms The classic Burt’s Bee’s lip balm goes for $3.49 at Target or $4 at Ulta. At BJ’s, this pack of eight costs $16.99, meaning each one costs roughly $2.12. So, if you’re a beeswax devotee, this is a pretty good deal.

We all know buying in bulk saves money, but sometimes, it’s nice to have the costs broken down for you (especially if you don’t love fighting for real estate in those aisles full of oversized carts).