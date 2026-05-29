18 Books Scary Mommy Editors Couldn’t Read Fast Enough In May

Book 8 is finally here, and Dungeon Crawler Carl fans have been absolutely losing their minds! This is the longest entry in the series at 704 pages, and it does not disappoint. Carl and Princess Donut land on the tenth floor, where the challenge is deceptively simple on the surface: races, vehicle upgrades, don't come in last or die. But the system glitches are getting worse, the mysterious eleventh floor is looming, and Carl is cooking up a plan so dangerous and so unhinged he can't tell anyone about it. The stakes have never been higher, and Matt Dinniman delivers in every single way. If you haven't started this series yet, clear your calendar because you are not putting it down! — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor