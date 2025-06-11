There are few things I love more than reading to my kids — except reading with my kids. Whether they are reading out loud to me or I’m reading them a chapter from a new book, there’s something incredibly special about sharing stories as a family. And lately, my tween (soon-to-be-11-year-old) has been recommending books to me. From graphic novels to books she picks up at the library or her school’s book fair, she loves to bring them to me, the pages still dog-eared from her reading them as fast as she can, and say, “OK, you’ve got to read this one.”

And honestly, nobody can pick a book like a tween. They are at this sweet, endearing age where magic still exists, but they can also talk about serious subjects and understand deeper, more complex symbolism and meanings in books. They find characters relatable, and as they read, they become more invested in a character’s backstory. As my own 10-year-old says, she appreciates it when a book’s character backstory isn’t something that was just “slapped together” but is well-rounded and contains multitudes.

So, while you might be tired of reading picture books or even some of the lower-grade stories (although Junie B. Jones still hits), please know that these books — fully recommended by tweens — are the perfect summer reading list. They’re pretty easy to read and short, so they’re perfect for a day at the beach or by the pool, and it’s incredibly heartwarming to dive into a story your own kids have recommended you read; it’s like getting a small, lovely glimpse into their own hearts and brains.

(And while no tween specifically recommended it here, I’m telling you — rereading The Baby-Sitters Club is an absolute delight.)

Fuzzy Mud 'Fuzzy Mud' by Louis Sachar See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale If you were a Holes fan in the late ‘90s or early aughts, you’ll feel those same Sachar vibes in Fuzzy Mud. This one focuses on a science experiment gone wrong and the kids who get involved in it, and the chapters are intercepted with things like news reports and senate hearing transcripts. “Fuzzy Mud is a good book because it’s one of those books where everything goes downhill and then everything goes uphill, and it’s mysterious and dramatic. It’s also just a good story plot. The characters have creative backstories — they don’t just slap this and this on and call it a backstory.” — Alice S., age 10

Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone 'Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone' by J.K. Rowling See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale I mean, it’s a classic for a reason, and even if you were the kid lining up at your local Barnes & Noble every summer for the latest book in the series, it’s still worth revisiting The Boy Who Lived... and the one who started it all. “I love all the wizards in the first Harry Potter book. And there are no boring parts.” — Jase D., age 10

The One and Only Ivan 'The One and Only Ivan' by Katherine Applegate See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale The One and Only Ivan is inspired by the real Ivan, a gorilla who lived much of his life in a roadside mall attraction and had never even been outside. But Katherine Applegate takes that story and weaves into one of hope and purpose and love. You will laugh out loud, and you will also cry (I’m so sorry). “This is about animals, which I like, but it’s really heartfelt because this gorilla has one purpose to help a little girl. But his owner isn’t making that easy for him, so it’s dramatic. And the characters, like the other animals, are well thought-out. The gorilla also has another urge to help a baby elephant that ends up in his home, too, and he just wants everyone to be happy.” — Alice S., age 10

The Percy Jackson Series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' 5-Book Series, by Rick Riordan See price on Amazon See on Amazon 55% off Whether a tween in your life has already read through these or you just know them from being alive in the world, it's hard to miss the Percy Jackson series. This is the kind of epic fantasy series you dream of when you're a kid, and because there are so many books and secondary books and series, you never get bored. "I think I recommend the Percy Jackson series. They are very funny, and they actually teach — they're actually historical and put actual gods in there, like who they are. People will like the character of Percy Jackson, too, because he's the son of Poseidon, and he's very funny. Like in the last or second-to-last book, he says a really funny line: 'Guess what, she flushed me out of the classroom again.'" — Scout N., age 10

Because of Winn-Dixie 'Because of Winn-Dixie' by Kate DiCamillo See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale We read this one summer, and my oldest still remembers every detail. Another animal book, Because of Winn-Dixie will make you want to unleash your inner child, and also be the best parent you can possibly be to your own little Opal. “Oh, this is really good. It’s like everything needs to work out or else everything falls apart — it’s high stakes. When the dad meets the dog and doesn’t want it, but his daughter really loves him, that’s my favorite part.” — Alice S., age 10

A Handful of Stars 'A Handful of Stars' by Cynthia Lord See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Animal books are clearly a theme for the tween set, but there’s something really lovely about the connection between kids and animals — each of them has an empathy unmatched by anything else. In A Handful of Stars, a young girl’s blind dog is rescued by a migrant worker, and a beautiful friendship begins, completely transforming their summers. “A Handful of Stars is our favorite family book.” — Mira P., recommending on behalf of her 9-year-old and 11-year-old

The Dreamer 'The Dreamer' written by Pam Muñoz Ryan, illustrated by Peter Sís See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale This is one of those stories that just sticks with you long after you’ve read it, and the whimsical, magical story of a little boy becoming the beloved poet Pablo Neruda will hit you right in the feels. The Dreamer is an easy, sweet read, but the way Muñoz Ryan weaves in magic with realism will make you feel transported. “It’s biography-ish, and it is just absolutely beautiful. My kids love it so much.” — Mira P., recommending on behalf of her 9-year-old and 11-year-old

The Wild Robot 'The Wild Robot' by Peter Brown See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale This was one of the most popular books in our elementary school library for the year, and for good reason. An illustrated — but still middle-grade — story about a robot who wakes up in the wilderness? Oh, it’s got all the high stakes a tween wants. “My mom has a rule that we have to read the book before we see a movie based on it, so we checked out The Wild Robot from the library. You really root for Roz the whole time you’re reading this, and there’s a lot of mystery over how she’ll adapt and survive.” — Ryan M., 11