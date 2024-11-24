65 Bougie Gifts Selling Out On Amazon Because They're So Freaking Cheap
Gifts that are practical, personal, and just plain fun.
Giving an amazing gift can be challenging: Do you go the practical route? Maybe something personal? What about a new beauty item or accessory? Luckily, this list is here to help. Scroll on for budget-friendly, bougie gifts that are selling on Amazon because they’re useful, aesthetically pleasing, and fun.
01A Dainty Necklace Plated In 14-Karat Gold
The low price tag of this gold necklace doesn’t align with its high quality — it’s such a find. The necklace features 14-karat gold plating and five cubic zirconia stones set into it. It’s a choker length (at 15 inches long), though there is a 3-inch extender to make it longer. Yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold finishes are all available in the listing.
02Rechargeable Hand Warmers That Heat Up In 3 Seconds
Similar in size, shape, and weight to an egg, this pair of magnetic hand warmers will keep you toasty on chilly days. They heat up to 125 degrees Fahrenheit in as few as three seconds, and they’ll work for up to five hours straight. The hand warmers are water resistant and come with a lanyard for easy carrying.
03A Personalized Makeup Bag That Holds A Lot
With two separate zippered compartments, this makeup bag can hold quite a bit. The top area opens up wide for easy access, while the bottom has slotted compartments to organize brushes. It comes monogrammed with any letter you choose and the faux leather material feels expensive.
04An Exfoliating Lip Scrub Made With Nourishing Botanicals
Made with Hawaiian cane sugar, this lip scrub gently removes dead, dry skin from your lips — and kukui oil and shea butter will leave your skin feeling smooth and moisturized. The formulation is cruelty-free and vegan. It’s Leaping Bunny certified.
05A Headband & Wristband Set To Streamline Your Beauty Routine
During face washing, makeup application, and more, slip on this wristband and headband set. The velvety puff headband will keep your hair pulled back and out of the way, while the pair of wristbands are designed to absorb drips so you stay dry. Pick from various colors in the listing.
06Majorly Moisturizing Under-Eye Masks
A best-seller on the site, reviewers love these under-eye masks for their moisturizing power. They’re formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and fructose to help reduce puffiness and smooth the skin. The set includes 24 pairs for plenty of spa nights.
07A Cuticle Oil With 100,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Rub this cult-fave cuticle oil directly into your nail’s cuticles. It contains various oils and vitamin E that combine for deep hydration of the skin and nails. Even with this, the formulation doesn’t feel greasy; it absorbs into the skin well.
08A Modern Vase & Bookend In One
This acrylic vase can hold faux greenery or a bouquet of fresh flowers (it’s completely leakproof), but it also functions as a bookend. It’s made from transparent acrylic for a clean, modern look. A few colors are also available in the listing.
09Fun Coasters That Fit In Your Vehicle Cup Holders
These may be the happiest car coasters out there. Pop them into your vehicle’s cup holders — they’ll absorb any condensation from your drink, plus the cork bottom won’t slide around. The coasters are also heat resistant, so you don’t have to worry about them getting wonky when you put your steaming hot latte on top.
10A Gentle Yet Effective Glass Foot File
One reviewer wrote that this glass foot file is “the single greatest thing I’ve bought.” And they’re not alone in that sentiment, considering the product has more than 5,000 five-star reviews on the site. The file is designed to remove dry, dead, or calloused skin from heel to toe. And it does so gently, without cutting or scratching the area.
11Luxe Hand Creams In A Beautiful Box
At just $10, this hand cream set is the definition of a budget-friendly gift that still seems plenty bougie. The six lightweight hand creams are designed to deeply nourish the skin, and they feature six fragrances, including cherry blossom, lavender, jasmine, peony, shea almond, and rose. Everything comes packaged in a tin box that’s ready to gift.
12A Cute Letter Charm That Attaches To A Tumbler
Attach this letter charm to the handle of a tumbler (including the ever-popular Stanleys in 20- to 40-ounce sizes) for a custom touch. The cute charm has a butterfly clasp, allowing you to adjust the length as needed. All letters of the alphabet are available — choose the one of the recipient's first or last name.
13A Candle Warming Lamp To Make Your Space Smell Amazing
Place your favorite candle underneath this warmer lamp to release its fragrance — it safely and gently heats the candle to extend its life, too. The modern candle warmer can be set on a timer (for auto-off after two, four, or eight hours), and the brightness of the light can be adjusted to create your ideal ambiance.
14Cloud-Like Socks That Reviewers Love
The name of these cloud socks is very fitting; the soft, fluffy fabric that they’re made from does in fact feel like clouds. They’ll maintain this cozy texture wash after wash (they’re machine washable). And the unisex sizing means they’ll fit most people well. Reviewers love them — they’ve earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon.
15A Chic Glass Carafe Set For A Nightstand Or Bar
Keep this carafe set on your nightstand for middle-of-the-night water breaks. Or, some reviewers even use it for mouthwash in the bathroom or drinks in the kitchen. The glass jug holds up to 28 ounces, and the six-ounce drinking glass fits on top like a lid until you need to use it. Both pieces are dishwasher safe.
16A Mug Warmer With 3 Temperature Settings
There’s nothing worse than being stuck sipping on a now-cold cup of coffee. With this mug warmer, that’ll never be the case. It keeps any drink at your ideal temperature (there are three to pick from), and it’s roomy enough for most mugs or cups. The machine turns off automatically after eight hours.
17Golden Claw Clips That Look So High-End
Made from metal, these claw clips are sturdy, holding your hairstyle all day or night. The set includes three clips with slightly different designs. But they all have a lustrous gold finish for a high-end look. “Very nice quality material, looks stylish and most importantly holds my long hair,” wrote one commenter.
18Silky-Smooth Satin Pillowcases That Benefit Skin & Hair
With 214,000-plus five-star reviews, these satin pillowcases are a big-time favorite among reviewers. They feel supremely soft and smooth, plus they can also benefit your skin and hair. The set includes two pillowcases for less than $10 — for that price, give them to everyone you know. Choose from tons of colors in the listing.
19A Beehive-Shaped Honey Jar
Get your honey out of the ordinary container it came in and store it in this gorgeous crystal jar instead. It’s shaped like a beehive for a fun touch and the wooden dipper can scoop out honey for drinks, baking, or whenever else you need it.
20A Uniquely-Shaped Coaster Made From Acrylic
Some reviewers remark that this acrylic coaster looks like a cloud. Others say it looks like a splash of water. However, one thing is certain: It’s sure to be a conversation starter. Plus, the coaster will protect the surface below from scratches, heat, and other damage. It comes in several colors in the listing.
21Faux Fur Slippers That Are The Coziest
You’ll never want to take off these fuzzy slippers. The fluffy faux fur material, cushioning memory foam insoles, and anti-skid soles make them the most comfortable thing ever. Whenever the slippers get dirty, toss them in the washing machine to refresh them. Sizes ranging from five to 13, plus various colors are up for grabs in the listing.
22A Soft-As-Cashmere Scarf With Lots Of Styling Options
This plaid scarf is a best-seller on the site since it’s oversize — which allows you to wear or wrap it in various ways — and shockingly soft for a cashmere-like feel. It features tassels on the ends for a finishing touch. Pick from different shades in the listing based on your personal style.
23A Fancy Cocktail Shaker Set Pretty Enough To Display
This cocktail shaker set set is pretty and practical. Included are a shaker (with a lid and built-in strainer), a stirring spoon with a muddler, and a measuring jigger to craft your favorite adult drinks. The shaker has a gorgeous textured glass body and rose gold finishes are featured throughout.
24Chic Stirring Sticks Available In Lots Of Designs
Any cocktail lover will find these swizzle sticks useful for stirring delicious drinks. They’re made from stainless steel (with a shiny golden finish) and are adorned with a cute bumblebee at the end for an extra touch. Four are included in the set. Other designs — including flamingoes — are available in the listing.
25A Pretty & Plush Fleece Robe
Wear this long robe post-shower or even just while lounging around the house — it’s comfy in all instances. The robe is made from a luxuriously soft and plush fleece material. It has two large pockets and inner and outer ties to keep it securely closed. Consider various solids colors in the listing, including this rich wine shade.
26A Facial Mask That Can Be Enjoyed Cold Or Hot
Store this facial mask in the freezer for a cooling sensation or pop it in the microwave for warmth. Either way, it’ll help you feel refreshed and relaxed. And some reviewers find that it also reduces headaches or sinus pressure.
27Scalp Massagers That Deep Clean & Feel Good
Not only do these scalp massagers feel amazing, but they also do a better job cleaning the scalp (removing dandruff, too) and can also potentially help to increase circulation to the scalp. Use them in or out of the shower as desired. Two are included in the set.
28A Moisturizing Bath Soak That Smells Like A Tropical Vacation
Pour this bath soak into your next bath to create a spa-like feel. It’s formulated with coconut milk powder to moisturize, soften, and soothe your skin. And the vanilla and coconut smell is amazing. The product is vegan and cruelty-free.
29Hair Towel Wraps That Are Majorly Absorbent
Made from plush microfiber, these towel wraps will soak up water to cut down on your hair’s dry time. They also can make your hair smoother and less frizzy. The towels twist in place and are secured with a loop on the back. Two are included.
30A Sleep Mask Made From Smooth & Soft Satin
Slip on this sleep mask before you hit the hay. It’s made from a high-quality satin fabric that won’t absorb moisture from your skin, helping to keep it hydrated. Another perk? The mask blocks out light and is slightly padded for extra comfort.
31A Concrete Candle That Doubles As A Planter
Enjoy this soy candle — it’ll burn cleanly for up to 50 hours and features a soothing lavender smell — then when all of the wax is gone, use the concrete jar as a planter. Sandalwood and vanilla scents are also up for grabs in the listing.
32Heel Socks That Work Wonders On Rough Skin
These best-selling heel socks boast a squishy gel lining that traps moisture (layer on lotion before you wear them) — this makes your skin smoother, softer, and more hydrated. Wear them overnight for a week for best results.
33A Compact Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Hug
“So much easier to handle than a full-sized weighted blanket and very effective,” wrote one commenter about this leaf-shaped weighted blanket that’s filled with five pounds of glass beads. The exterior is made from smooth and soft velvet. Use it at your desk, in bed, on the couch, or wherever else you could use a little relief and comfort.
34Shower Steamers That Smell Divine
Position one of these shower steamers in the corner of your shower (out of the direct water stream), and enjoy the aroma that’ll soon fill the air. The scent is strong but not overpowering. Included are six steamers in lavender, peppermint, vanilla and sweet orange, menthol and eucalyptus, pomegranate and rose, and lemongrass and coconut scents.
35A Soft & Cozy Blanket With Built-In Sleeves
This soft blanket has sleeves that allow you full use of your hands while remaining warm and cozy. Wear it while typing on your computer, flipping through channels on the remote, playing a video game, and more. Choose from various solid colors and fun patterns, all in the listing.
36A Glowy Lip Balm From A Cult-Favorite Brand
Thanks to shea and murumuru seed butters, this lip balm will majorly hydrate your lips — and yet, it doesn’t feel heavy or overly greasy. The balm leaves behind a subtle tint and gloss to finish off your makeup look. It’s pocket-sized for reapplying on the go.
37Face Towels For Makeup Removal, Cleansing & More
Regular towels can harbor dirt and odors. Instead, reach for these ultra-soft clean face towels to remove makeup or cleanse your skin. The 50 towels are each reusable up to four times — and they’re biodegradable.
38A Hand-Embroidered Bookmark To Keep Your Place
A hand-embroidered, personalized bookmark for just a few bucks? It’s the real deal. The bookmark is made from a combination of felt and recycled cardboard, and it’s designed to fit on the edge of any book to hold your place.
39Warm & Cozy Gloves That Are Touch-Screen Friendly
These winter gloves feature two layers of fabric to keep your hands cozy and warm even as temperatures plummet. And since they’re super stretchy, they’ll fit most people comfortably. Three fingers (including the thumb) are touchscreen-friendly; you can still use your devices while wearing them. Two pairs are included.
40An Electric Lighter That Won’t Blow Out
This electric lighter can be used a whopping 600 times to light candles, BBQs, and more before needing to be recharged (and when the time comes, it can be done so via USB). Best yet, it can be used in any weather conditions thanks to its windproof and splash-proof design. The lighter’s head rotates 360 degrees for reach.
41A 7-Pack Of Face Masks With Different Benefits
Each of these seven face masks is specifically formulated for different skin needs, including brightening, hydrating, soothing, and more. They’re all made without fragrances or other harsh chemicals, making them suitable for all skin types. Give them as a set or separate them out for individual gifts.
42Golden Hoop Earrings Reviewers Say Feel Expensive
This earring set comes with six golden hoops in different styles and sizes to work with nearly any outfit, whether casual or dressy. They’re lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic for comfortable wearing. “I adore these earrings. [...] They’re a true yellow gold, and feel heavy and expensive,” wrote one shopper.
43A Handy Tumbler Carrying Bag For All The Essentials
Don’t lug your favorite water bottle around by hand. Instead, use this carrier bag to hold it, plus essentials like your phone, keys, and credit cards — it’s basically all you need. It snugly holds 30-ounce tumblers, and the shoulder strap adjusts in length (from 27.5 to 50 inches) to ensure a comfy fit. Choose from a few colors in the listing.
44Silky Pajamas That Feel Like A Dream
This silky pajama set is shockingly smooth and soft for all-night comfort. The top features a V neckline, lace trim, and rolled sleeves, while the pants have a stretchy elastic waistband and functioning pockets. Prints and solids are available in the listing.
45Color-Shifting Nail Polish That’s The Coolest
This nail polish is the coolest. Whenever you move, a different color will appear, including bright pink, violet, red, copper, or green. The polish has good coverage (no need for a base coat), it dries quickly, and it’ll last a long time on your nails.
46A Monogrammed Glass That Comes With A Stainless Steel Straw
Drink coffee, smoothies, tea, or even just water out of this glass cup. It comes monogrammed with any letter of your choosing, and it holds up to 16 ounces. Also included are a reusable stainless steel straw and a small brush for easier cleaning.
47A Cute Heating Pad You Warm In The Microwave
Pop this crab-shaped heating pad in the microwave for about one minute, then apply it to wherever you need relief. It has a lavender scent for extra soothing. Other cute creatures can be found in the listing.
48Exfoliating Gloves For Smoother Skin
Outdoor gloves? No, these are exfoliating gloves for the shower. Slip them on your hands, and then rub them all over your body to buff away dry, dead skin. The set includes four pairs in pink, purple, blue, and beige colors.
49A Jewelry-Cleaning Wand To Restore The Shine On The Go
Restore the sparkle and shine in your jewelry with this cleaning stick. “It works so well, its affordable and so easy to just throw in your purse or travel bag,” wrote one commenter. The cleaner works on diamonds and other precious stones.
50Velvet Headbands To Finish Off Any Outfit
Complete any look with these braided headbands. Each of the four headbands features a velvet braided detail — in black, red, green, and yellow shades — and the band itself sits comfortably on your head, so you can wear it all day without issue.
51A Fancy Reed Diffuser That Smells Like Green Tea
Make any space smell delightful with the addition of this reed diffuser which doubles as a decor piece. The base is made from blue-tinted glass, and the green tea scent spreads once you place the wooden reeds inside it. Add more reeds for a stronger scent.
52Vintage-Inspired Glass Mugs With Lids
Sip your coffee in style with these four vintage-inspired glass mugs. Each embossed mug holds up to 14 ounces and the bamboo lids have a seal to keep your drink at the ideal temperature for longer. They’re microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe.
53A Comfy Pillow For A Luxe Bathtime Routine
Grab this bath pillow for a more luxurious nighttime soak. It sticks in place using the extra-large suction cups on the back, and it’ll provide cushioning for your head, neck, and back. Since it’s made from a lightweight mesh, it’ll dry quickly, particularly when you hang it up with the hook.
54A Set Of Airplane Travel Must-Haves
This six-piece set is a must-have for traveling on a plane. Included are a supportive memory foam neck pillow, a rotating phone clamp, a light-blocking sleep mask, foam ear plugs, an adjustable foot hammock, and a carrying bag to keep everything contained.
55A Highly Rated Bamboo Charcuterie Board
Whip up a Pinterest-worthy charcuterie board with this bamboo platter that has a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews. It has a large serving area for meats and cheeses, plus slotted compartments for loose items like nuts, olives, or crackers. Slip-resistant feet ensure it doesn’t slide around on your table or counters.
56Foot Peel Masks With Shocking Results
Slip your feet into these sock-like masks and wear them for 60 minutes. Then, in as few as six days, your skin will start to peel, leaving behind shockingly smooth and soft results — this is confirmed by the 32,000-plus reviewers who give this pick a five-star rating on the site. The set comes with two pairs.
57A Sleek Rotating Organizer For Sunglasses
Store up to 12 pairs of sunglasses on this chic rotating organizer so that you never misplace them again. There’s even an extra spot on top for smaller accessories like a watch or rings. The weighted base ensures this pick doesn’t topple mid-spin.
58A Leather Catchall Tray You Can Use Anywhere
Get creative with this leather tray — it serves as a catchall for keys, electronics, jewelry, and anything imaginable. “This is so well-made and well designed. It'll look great on your desktop for whatever needs a place where you can find it,” wrote one fan. It has rounded edges and gold hardware to round out the design.
59Cards To Inspire A Little Self-Care
This isn’t just an ordinary deck of cards. These 52 cards feature effective exercises for mindfulness, meditation, stress management, self-care, relaxation, and more. “I really love these cards. They are a great way to pause during your day just for a few moments and implement a simple stress relief activity,” wrote one shopper.
60A Skin-Care Essentials Set With 5 Products
This skincare set comes with five of the best products from Burt’s Bees. This includes deep cleansing cream, hand salve, body lotion, foot cream, and lip balm. They’re all formulated with plant-based ingredients that help to hydrate the skin. And the products are travel-sized for convenient carrying.
61Soft & Absorbent Hand Towels In 30 Colors
These hand towels are crafted from a blend of cotton and polyester, making them soft, absorbent, and durable. They have pretty details like stripes and tassels to finish them off. Use them in the kitchen or bathroom as needed. Consider 30 color options in the listing based on what works in your space.
62A Gorgeous-Smelling Scrub For The Whole Body
This exfoliating scrub is formulated with sugar crystals that gently exfoliate for softer skin, plus coconut oil for major nourishment. It has a lovely floral scent — with notes of dragonfruit, orange blossom, tuberose, and musk — and it can be used on your entire body, including your scalp.
63Stylish Bamboo Containers For Salt & Pepper
Use these bamboo storage containers for salt, pepper, and other spices — they’re much more stylish than the original ones they came in. The two containers have swiveling lids that magnetize shut for a tight seal.
64A Waterproof Deck Of Cards To Play Anywhere
Not only is this just a cool-looking deck of cards but the added perk is that it’s completely waterproof, so you can play a round of poker while lounging in the pool. The cards are slightly textured for easy holding, even when wet. And they won’t stick to each other.
65A Durable Sponge Holder That Looks Like Marble
Place this sponge holder next to your kitchen sink as a more stylish way to store this dishwashing necessity. It’s made from sturdy and durable resin with a refined-looking white marble finish. And there’s a large slot in the bottom, ensuring proper drainage so your sponge gets dry.