65 Bougie Things That Are Shockingly Under $25 On Amazon
Luxe buys that only feel expensive.
Create the luxurious lifestyle you deserve by scooping up the extra-bougie products on this list: They all cost under $25 and ship straight to your doorstep via Amazon. There are new beauty finds, home upgrades, sparkly accessories, and so many more sumptuous products that only look pricey.
01The Prettiest Glass Mug With Real Dried Flowers
This is the bougiest coffee mug out there. It features two layers of borosilicate glass, and between them you’ll find the prettiest dried flowers for you to look at as you sip your latte, tea, or whatever other drink is your jam. You can even shake it (while empty) to rearrange them. Surprisingly, it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
02A Sleek Stove Cover To Shield Against Stains & Scratches
Protect your glass or electric stovetop from spills, scratches, and stains by positioning this silicone cover on top — it’s easy on the eyes, too. The cover is heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (so you can also use it as a trivet), and it’s dishwasher-friendly. It’s also available in black in the listing.
03A Vegan Leather Bag That’s Practical & Polished
Leather bags are pricey, but this faux leather tote looks like the real thing (and the metal hardware elevates the design of it as well) — however, it costs under $25. It’s extra-large for work, travel, or errand runs, and there are various pockets for organization. It comes in six rich-looking shades in the listing.
04Bougie Vehicle Hooks To Stop Your Bags From Toppling
Position these faux leather straps on your vehicle’s headrest, and use the hooks for storage — hang your purse, extra umbrellas, water bottles, and more from them. “I've had heavy grocery bags on these and no bending, no stress or wear showing, they still look brand new. Finally a functional item that adds a touch of class to your car interior,” wrote one commenter.
05A Set Of Gold-Plated Necklaces To Stack Or Separate
Whether you choose to wear these three necklaces stacked or apart, they’ll look high-end, finishing off any outfit. They’re made from brass (so they’re nickel-free, hypoallergenic, and tarnish-resistant) with a gold finish. Each necklace is a different style and length with extenders if needed.
06An Absorbent Coffee Mat That’ll Never Look Dirty
Position this coffee mat under your coffee machine or espresso maker to absorb inevitable spills and splashes (the diatomite stone material sucks up liquids instantly). And the best part? It will never look stained. There are various solids, patterns, and sizes available in the listing.
07Metal Ice Cubes That Won’t Water Down Your Drinks
Don’t water down your favorite cocktails and other drinks with ice. These metal cubes will keep them chilled while the flavors stay intact. Freeze them for three to four hours for best results. Sixteen cubes are included in the set.
08A Gorgeous Jewelry Dish To Keep Track Of Your Pieces
It’s wise to have a designated spot for your favorite jewelry pieces at the end of the day — this way, you don’t accidentally misplace them. And this ceramic dish is perfect for this. Plus, it’s positively sumptuous with its gold-plated monogram and inlaid amethyst.
09A Luxe-Look Rug That’s A Breeze To Clean
Whether you place it in your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, or somewhere else, this nature-inspired rug will freshen up any space. It has a low profile to not impede doors, and the woven polyester and cotton material makes it washing machine-friendly, so it’ll always look pristine. It comes in green, gold, navy, and taupe (as well as two sizes) in the listing.
10Colorful Daisy Diffusers To Freshen Your Car’s Interior
Add style to your vehicle’s interior by positioning these vivid flower clips on the air vents. There is even a slot on the back to put a diffuser pad, which can fill the vehicle with your favorite essential oil scent. Six assorted colors of clips are included in the set for under $10.
11A Cult-Fave Lip Liner & Filler For Only $4
A lip liner and filler in one, this pick allows you to sculpt, define, and add dimension to your lips. And it costs just $4, so you really can’t pass on it. It has a triangular tip to create precise lines and a wider side for more coverage. The finish is smooth and semimatte. It comes in seven shades in the listing.
12A Faux Suede Bath Mat That Feels So Luxurious
Made from faux suede, this bath mat is probably unlike any others you’ve felt — in the best of ways. It’s soft and smooth, doesn’t get pilled, and absorbs water and dries quickly. Plus, the rubber backing ensures it doesn’t slide around, even when wet. It comes in lots of sizes and colors in the listing.
13Genuine Silk Scrunchies That Are Soft Yet Secure
Made from 100% mulberry silk, these hair scrunchies are gentle on hair — they won’t pull, tangle, or otherwise damage it — and yet, they’ll secure your updo all day long. The set comes with four scrunchies in luxe neutral shades, though a few other options are available in the listing to consider.
14A Handmade Rattan Tray That’s So Versatile
This round tray is the peak of craftsmanship. It’s handmade by Vietnamese artisans, featuring a woven rattan exterior and a luxurious mother of pearl inlay. Use it to serve food in style, as a catch-all for odds and ends, as a decor element, or whatever else your heart desires. It comes in a few colors in the listing.
15Stylish Reusable Dishcloths To Replace Paper Towels
Save the earth — and your wallet — by making the switch to these Swedish dishcloths that are reusable. They’re created from a blend of cotton and biodegradable cellulose wood pulp, and they’re absorbent, fast-drying, and durable. “The most absorbent little [squares] for kitchen and bath countertops, spills, mirrors. [...] I almost never use paper towels any more,” wrote one commenter. They come in rich solids and stylish patterns in the listing.
16A Sage & White Pine Room Spray That Smells Divine
A nice-smelling home is a luxury that can be yours with this room spray. Spritz the fine mist into the air, and the sage and white pine scent will immediately fill the space. With standard use, the bottle will last around three months. Other scents available in the listing include blood orange, tobacco vanilla, and more.
17A Soothing Face Mask You Can Use Hot Or Cold
Whether you use it hot or cold, this face mask feels like pure luxury. Plus, it can help refresh and soothe your skin, minimize headaches or other pain, and make your skin glow. The mask is filled with moldable gel and beads that’ll maintain an ideal temperature for longer.
18Heel Socks To Make Your Skin Smooth, Soft & Hydrated
Dry, cracked heels are no match for these moisturizing heel socks. They’re packed with nourishing essential oils, and the gel lining will lock in hydration for the long run. Wash them and reuse them over and over again as needed. The set includes two pairs.
19A Color-Changing Charger For Your Apple Watch
Compatible with a range of Apple Watch models, this charging stand will get your device powered in no time. It has built-in magnets to align your watch perfectly in place, and it displays rainbow colors as it gets powered for a fun touch.
20A Uniquely-Shaped Dough Whisk That Works Better
This dough whisk has a uniquely shaped stainless steel head that cuts through batters and dough effectively — this cuts down on your working time and prevents overmixing. After the fact, the tool is simple to clean since there’s no gap between the head and handle. It’s dishwasher safe as well.
21Flameless Pillar Candles For Major Ambiance
Make the switch to these battery-powered candles that honestly look the real thing; they feature a flickering “flame” for a romantic touch, plus a wax-like design. Use the included remote controls to tweak the settings like the brightness or set them on a timer, too. Five come in the set.
22Floral Solar Lights To Decorate Your Exterior
“The rose-shaped design looks beautiful, and the color-changing feature makes them stand out at night,” wrote one fan about these solar lights that you can position in your garden, along your walkway, or other outdoor areas. They’ll turn on and off automatically, and the waterproof design means you can keep them out year-round. The set includes two 5.5-inch-tall sprigs.
23Glamorous Hair Pins Adorned With Rhinestones
Slip these rhinestone pins into your hair to glam up your entire look. The teardrop pins are nearly 3 inches long, and there are two gold ones and two silver ones included in the set. Wear them alone or stack them in your strands. Either way, they’ll hold all day or night.
24A Bougie Soap Dispenser For Your Bathroom
A simple swap to make your bathroom bougier? This glass soap dispenser. It has a diamond design on the base, a ribbed glass body, and a golden pump to dispense your favorite liquid soap. It holds up to 12 ounces.
25A Satin Pillowcase Set That’s Gentle On Hair & Skin
Not only does sleeping on this satin pillowcase feel like an absolute dream — it’s smooth and oh-so-soft — but it’s also extra-gentle on your hair and skin, decreasing friction, smoothing, and preventing moisture absorption. Also included are a satin eye mask and scrunchie to round out the trifecta.
26Aromatherapy Steamers For Peak Relaxation In The Shower
To rejuvenate in the morning or unwind after a long day, add one of these aromatherapy steamers to your shower (out of the direct stream of water). They’ll release various scents — like eucalyptus, jasmine tea, citrus, and more — and eight of them are included, making each one just over $1.
27A Weighted Sleep Mask That Blocks Out 100% Of Light
The 3D contoured shape, weighted design, and adjustable strap combine to make this eye mask the ultimate sleep accessory. “Wow, if you want super dark without any light and a cool, comfortable fit on your face - look no further,” wrote one fan who goes on to call this pick the “BEST SLEEP MASK EVER.”
28Dry Shampoo Powder That Smells Like Lavender
This nonaerosol dry shampoo uses corn starch as a main ingredient to absorb oil and grease — it’s a gentler choice that’s environmentally friendly. It also boasts Korean ginseng for some serious volumizing power and biotin to strengthen your strands. The lavender scent is soothing and fresh.
29Glass Jars With Tons Of Storage Possibilities
There are nearly infinite storage possibilities utilizing these glass jars. Use them for snacks in the pantry, bathing products in the bathroom, supplies in your office, makeup on your vanity, and more. The three jars come with lids that are airtight to keep whatever is inside fresh and protected.
30A 3-Pack Of Majorly Hydrating Lip Treatments
Formulated with Hawaiian kukui nut oil, shea butter, and grape-seed oil, these lip treatments will restore hydration to dry, cracked, or chapped lips. Red, rose, and clear options are all included in the set, whether you’d like to add a subtle tint of color or just leave behind a glossy finish.
31Adhesive Jewelry Organizers With Diamond-Shaped Hooks
Mount these self-adhesive jewelry holders on the wall (two are included) to organize your collection for quick locating — future you will be thankful on busy mornings. The holders are clear with diamond-shaped hooks that are evenly spaced to prevent your pieces from getting jumbled or knotted.
32A Cushioned Pillow For Extra-Relaxing Baths
This bath pillow makes ordinary soaks become next-level comfortable. The cushioning will support your head, back, and neck, and the suction cups on the reverse ensure the pillow stays in place to not interrupt your relaxation. Afterward, the pillow will dry fast.
33A Trendy Velvet Knot Pillow That Looks Designer
Most decorative pillows are pricey, but not this knot one. For less than $20, you get this on-trend accent pillow that’s soft and plush and 8 inches across (larger versions can also be found in the listing). “I love the round shape and softness and it really is the perfect addition to my bedroom. I think it would look good on a couch too,” wrote one shopper who ordered this pick in the coral shade.
34A Travel Eyelash Curler That Creates Major Volume
Squeeze this eyelash curler at the base of your lashes for five seconds, then voila: Voluminous, curved, lifted lashes. The tool is compact and flips closed, allowing you to keep it in your vanity or carry it in your purse or work bag.
35Face Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold
These 24-karat-infused golden face masks mimic any high-end spa from the comfort of home. They’re majorly moisturizing, illuminating, and smoothing thanks to hyaluronic acid, collagen, and vitamin B5. Made from vegan ingredients, this pick is hypoallergenic and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
36A Silky-Smooth Satin Pajama Set
These satin pajamas feel like they should cost much more than they actually do. The material is smooth, soft, and sensual. The set includes an adjustable cami top with a racerback design and the cutest ruffled shorts with an elasticized waistband. Pick from 20 solids and patterns in the listing, and sizes ranging from small to XX-large.
37A Keychain To Keep Your Lip Balm Handy
If you find yourself asking “where is my lip balm?” far too often, then you need this lip balm keychain in your life. Attach it to your keys, wallet, or any bag, then stick your favorite lip balm, gloss, or stick inside (it’s super stretchy to accommodate any of these) for easy locating whenever you need a touch-up.
38Luxurious Hand Lotions In 4 Scents
Luxury in lotion form, these hand creams will become your new favorite. Enriched with organic shea butter and sweet almond oil, they’ll make your skin smooth and hydrated, yet not greasy in the slightest. Four scented lotions come in the set, including a citrusy one called Provence and a romantic floral pick named rose.
39Crystal Shower Curtain Hooks That Sparkle
Jazz up a boring shower curtain with these 12 crystal hooks. The hooks themselves are made from metal that’ll glide smoothly across your shower rod. The oil-rubbed finish makes them resistant to rust to last shower after shower. They’re available in the rainbow version shown, as well as black, clear, pink, green, and more in the listing.
40A Compact Makeup Case With Storage, A Mirror & Light
For doing your makeup while traveling or just on the go, this faux leather case is perfection. It has a built-in mirror with lights (which can be set to cool, natural, or warm) so you can see what you’re doing, and the four compartments are ideal for stashing your top products. The light lasts up to a week on a full charge. It comes in four colors in the listing.
41Caged Pearl Earrings At A Shockingly Low Price Point
It’s shocking that these pearl studs cost under $15 — they’re stunning. The pearl is encased in a caged, 18-karat gold-plated frame to shine. The studs are nickel-free and hypoallergenic, so even those with sensitive ears can wear them comfortably.
42A Sleek 3-Vase Set For Plant Propagation
Use the three separate planters (each of which has a cork top) in this glass terrarium set for your propagation efforts or for just smaller greenery. “Absolutely in love. I just recently got into propagating and these are the cutest containers for it. They're nice and sturdy,” wrote one shopper.
43Chic Vinyl Labels To Organize Your Pantry
Grab these chic white labels to organize basically everything in your pantry, including commonly used items and ingredients like pasta, cereal, snacks, flour, sugar, and many more — there are 144 in total. Each label is made from vinyl (which is water resistant) with an adhesive backing to stick in place.
44A Teeth-Whitening Pen With 7,000+ 5-Star Reviews
With 9% hydrogen peroxide, this teeth-whitening pen offers professional-level whitening — your smile will be positively bright. This pick is gentle on enamel and produces minimal sensitivity. Use it one to two times per day for best results.
45The Coolest Lip Oil That Makes A Custom Shade
When you swipe this lip oil onto your lips, the formula reacts to your skin’s natural pH level, revealing a personalized pink shade. The oil has a luscious glossy finish that’s not sticky in the slightest, and it’s hydrating thanks to ingredients like apricot and jojoba oils.
46A Fan-Favorite Lotion That Smooths Your Skin
If you have rough or bumpy areas on your skin that you’d like to treat — or even specifically, keratosis pilaris — this smoothing lotion can make a big difference. It’s made with a 10% AHA blend to gently remove dead skin cells, leaving behind smooth and hydrated skin (shea butter helps with this, too). It’s backed by a 4.4-star rating overall on the site after 7,000 and growing reviews.
47A Sleek Incense Holder That’ll Contain The Ash
When you burn incense, do so in this chic glass holder that’ll minimize the mess. “I burn incense nearly everyday and I was tired of cleaning the ashes that would go everywhere. Now they collect neatly in the glass jar,” wrote one fan. This pick boasts a pair of metal support rods that can hold two sticks at once.
48A Clear Hair Accessory Organizer With 4 Tiers
Store bows, hair ties, scrunchies, clips, and other hair accessories in the four tiers of this clear organizer. It’ll make everything much more orderly. Each compartment swivels 360 degrees for all-around access. It can also be used to store small office supplies on your desk.
49Window Film For A Stained Glass Effect
Beautify your windows with this trim-to-fit 3D film that gives the illusion of colorful stained glass. In addition to its decorative effect, the window film is also functional — it blocks out harmful UV rays (which protects you, but also your belongings) and offers privacy without sacrificing the natural light shining through. Choose from a few patterns and rolls sizes in the listing.
50A Single Pair Of Earrings That Look Like 3 Hoops
These unique earrings fit in one piercing hole, but they actually give the illusion of three individual huggie hoops with varying designs — two have little crystals for some shine. The earrings are made from 14-karat-gold-plated brass, making them hypoallergenic.
51Seashell String Lights For A Beachy Touch
This nearly-14-foot light strand is adorned with real seashells and 40 LED lights for a beachy touch. It’s powered by three AA batteries so you don’t have to be stuck displaying the lights near an outlet. Use the remote control to change the lighting modes, set up a timer, and more.
52A Circular Vanity Mirror With A Built-In Light
Bring a practical yet glamorous touch to your vanity or bathroom counters with the addition of this 13-inch round mirror. It has a built-in light — which can be set to a range of color temperatures and brightness levels — an aluminum frame, and a sturdy base. Rotate it 360 degrees for doing your makeup or tweezing your brows at any angle.
53A Gorgeous Glass Pitcher For Hot & Cold Drinks
Elevate your iced coffee, lemonade, or even just plain water by pouring it from this glass pitcher. It’s made from glass with a diamond design, and the golden handle and lid are stylish yet functional. This pick holds up to 61 ounces of any beverage; even warm ones up to 302 degrees Fahrenheit.
54Braided Apple Watch Bands For Quick Style Changes
Change up the look of your Apple Watch almost instantly with this silicone band set, which comes with four braided bands in different colors. They’re compatible with many series of the device, and the band itself is adjustable in length to fit most wearers comfortably. Various sets are up for grabs in the listing.
55A Champagne Flute That Converts From Stemmed To Stemless
Can’t decide if you want to sip your champagne in a stemless or stemmed flute? No problem: This stainless steel pick can be utilized either way since the stem is totally detachable. The body is triple insulated to keep your bubbly perfectly chilled all night long. Choose from various shades in the listing.
56Cylindrical Tissue Boxes That Fit In Standard Cupholders
These cylindrical tissue boxes are designed to fit perfectly in your vehicle’s cupholder so you have one by your side as you ride. The set includes four floral tissue boxes — because you might as well have something that’s practical and pretty — and each one has 50 tissues inside.
57A Makeup Bag That Opens All The Way
This makeup bag unzips all the way using dual zippers — the wide opening makes it much easier to spot the products you need for your look. Plus, there are various pockets inside to help on the organization front. The bag is made from a water-resistant quilted fabric with a convenient carrying handle. It comes in 10 colors in the listing.
58An Ultra-Plush Bath Rug That’s Machine-Washable
This bath rug is proof that bougie and budget-friendly can exist in the same universe. This pick features the softest, thickest chenille pile, and yet it costs under $10. It’s machine washable to stay in tip-top shape. Pick from various solid colors, sizes, and shapes via the listing.
59A Hydrating Lip Balm That Smells Like Dessert
Treat your lips to a burst of sweet, tangy raspberry shortcake thanks to this lip balm that smells amazing. Lanolin is the main ingredient that goes to town hydrating your lips, leaving it smooth and soft. “This is the best lip product I’ve ever used during the winter months [...] It feels amazing on,” wrote one shopper.
60Wine Aerator & Pourer Combos For Better-Tasting Drinks
Pop one of these wine spouts onto your favorite bottle of vino — the tapered rubber base fits on all bottles securely. As you pour through it, your wine also gets aerated (which basically means that the optimal amount of oxygen is infused into it) so you can taste all of its nuances. It comes in a two-pack.
61Whimsical Curtain Lights That Twinkle
With 79,000-plus five-star reviews, reviews adore this curtain light; fans call out its inviting warm glow (there are 300 LEDs in total) and how easy it is to control. Use the remote control to set the lights to eight different modes, like twinkle or steady on. This pick is waterproof and plugs into an outlet for power.
62A Glass Essential Oil Diffuser That Also Serves As Decor
This glass essential oil diffuser looks like a decor piece in itself. But it’s also practical — fill it with your favorite scent to spread it through the air. It can be set to seven colors (or even cycle through them all), and there’s a timer function for auto-off after 30 minutes, one hour, or two hours.
63Scalloped Cotton-Blend Socks That Stay Up
Crew-length socks are having a moment, and these particular ones are elevated by a scalloped edge, a seam at the toe for durability and a pima cotton blend fabric that’s the softest. The set includes three pairs (two are black and one white), though other options are up for grabs in the listing.
64A Golden Stapler & Tape Dispenser Set For A Chicer Office
Staples and tape are a must-have for an office, but that doesn’t mean you need to let ugly versions cramp your style. This matte gold stapler and tape dispenser pair up to likely be the chicest form of these products you’ll ever come across.
65Microfiber Hair Wraps That Cut Dry Time
After you step out of the shower, grab one of these two hair wraps to dry your hair way quicker. The microfiber towels soak up water well, and the smooth material minimizes friction to cut down on frizz and split ends. Twist the wrap then use the loop to secure it in place.