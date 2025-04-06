60 Bougie Things That Make Your Home Look More Expensive For Under $30

It’s easy to cultivate an expensive vibe without spending much if you know where to look on Amazon — and I’m saving you the scrolling. The site is full of pillows, rugs, organizational tools, and more that will have guests thinking you poured thousands into the small details of your house. In reality, some of these items cost less than $5. Discover all the ways you can upgrade your space (without hurting your wallet) below.

01 Wooden Curtain Tiebacks With Magnetic Closure Nice purchase Wooden Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon When it’s time to let light in, use this pair of wooden curtain tiebacks to keep each panel out of the way. They’re easy to manage since they have magnetic closures and won’t come undone. The inner perimeter is over 7 inches to hold fabrics of various thicknesses.

02 A Soap Dish That Self Drains Dobbyby Self Draining Ceramic Soap Dish See price on Amazon See on Amazon The simple addition of this soap dish will make your kitchen or bathroom counter that much cleaner. By positioning it directly on the edge, it drains excess liquid back into the sink. It also has a marble design nestled in gold frame that looks so chic.

03 A Window Privacy Film For A Stained Glass Effect rabbitgoo Privacy Window Film See price on Amazon See on Amazon Not only will this window privacy film protect you from nosy neighbors and less than desirable views, but it will also make any room look nicer. You can even place it around your front door. It requires only static cling to be put in place and will give a frosted glass effect once it’s on.

04 Wall Sconces That Rotate 360 Degrees Lightbiz LED Wall Mounted Lights (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon The glow that comes from these wall sconces will brighten any area without the need for wiring. The head can be completely removed for convenient charging (or carrying as a night-light) and can rotate 360 degrees so you can direct it at the book that you are reading before bed. Their brightness and color temperature can be controlled with the wireless remote. The lights come as a pair.

05 A Self-Adhesive Border That Looks Like Real Wood TeeMall Wood Grain PVC Border See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you need an extra something around your mirror or doorway, this self-adhesive border will let you add it in just seconds. It’s even waterproof so that it can be used in high-humidity areas. It comes in a 10-meter roll and is easy to snip wherever needed. The roll is just over 32 feet long.

06 A Faucet Mat Made Of Absorbent Stone AKUVU Faucet Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon Instead of ruining the look of your kitchen, this faucet mat will actually add to it. It’s made of diatomite stone that’s just as chic as it is functional. All water will be absorbed, leaving the area clean and dry at all times. Choose from two colors and two sizes in the listing.

07 A Gold Shower Curtain With A Sheen Popkozzi Champagne Shower Curtain See price on Amazon See on Amazon While this gold shower curtain does come in five other colors, this sparkly champagne hue is sure to go with any decor. It’s also weighted so that it always drapes perfectly without billowing. Despite its shine, it’s machine washable.

08 Magnetic Garage Door Hardware That’s Weather Resistant Household Essentials Magnetic Garage Door Accents See price on Amazon See on Amazon Your neighbors will wonder how you put in a whole new garage door when you install these magnetic garage door hardware. They can be put on in a snap and will resist all weather and UV rays so that they never fade or go missing. The set comes with two handles and four hinges.

09 Organizers For Under Sinks Or On The Counter DEKAVA Under Sink Organizer (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Double your storage space instantly with these under-sink organizers that have two tiers — one of which is a pull-out drawer. The two pieces are waterproof so you won’t have to worry about any spills or leaks. The pair also comes with removable hooks so you can hang extra necessities off the side. They come in black and white and look nice enough to use on a countertop, too.

10 A Light-Up House Number That’s Easy To See LLtronation Backlit LED House Numbers See price on Amazon See on Amazon This backlit house number will easily showcase the number on the side of your house for anyone to see. It’s weatherproof to survive any conditions and makes it a whole lot easier for guests to find your home. It comes in two sizes. Note: These do require hardwiring to a power source.

11 Candlestick Holders To Elevate Your Dining Room NUPTIO Taper Candlestick Holders (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make every dinner feel like a big event by placing these candlestick holders on your dining table. Each one in the trio has a nonslip base. A matte black version can also be found in the listing.

12 A Runner Rug That’ll Stay Pristine MaxRugrs Washable Runner Rug See price on Amazon See on Amazon This expensive-looking runner rug will always look pristine because its fibers are stain resistant. When it’s time for a refresh, you can just throw it in the washing machine to bring it back to life. It comes in five great patterns in the listing and a few other dimensions.

13 Utility Hooks For A Custom-Kitchen Vibe Nmgkokew 360° Rotating Kitchen Utility Hooks (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Spinning these utility hooks to find the exact spatula you need will be much easier than digging through a messy utensil drawer. They rotate 360 degrees and come with adhesive holders so you don’t have to pull out your drill.

14 A Gold Jewelry Tray With An Elegant Vibe Funly mee Antique Trinket Dish See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add this gold jewelry tray to any end table or vanity for an elegant touch. It can hold more than jewelry, too. Use it for loose change, keys, or even pens at a desk.

15 Matching Wall-Mounted Bathroom Dispensers Kibaga Stylish Soap Dispenser (Set of 3) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you love the uniform look of a hotel room bathroom, bring it home with these three shampoo and conditioner dispensers. Transferring your bath products from their original packaging will make a major difference in the vibes of your bathroom. Each of the three can hold 21 ounces and is held by a sleek metal holder that installs via an adhesive backing.

16 A Remote Holder That Won’t Damage Your Wall TotalMount Wall Mount Remote Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon The key to making things look more expensive is keeping everything organized and and reducing clutter. This remote holder mounts on your wall with the non-damaging adhesive strips and you’ll have a designated space so you never have to search underneath the couch pillows again. It can hold three to four remotes.

17 A Sleek Digital Timer That’s Magnetic AVINIA Digital Kitchen Timer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This digital timer is the definition of sleek. It’s magnetic and allows you to easily read your countdown from any angle, and setting it is as easy as twisting the dial. Keep it on any of your appliances for easy access.

18 A Handy Self-Adhesive Keyhole Light Deeirao Motion Sensor Keyhole Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make getting in the front door a breeze with this keyhole light. It detects motion and automatically turns on once you’re near so you can see what you’re doing and unlock your door with ease. And it takes no time to install since it’s self-adhesive.

19 An Egg Holder That Neatens Your Fridge YouCopia RollDown® Egg Dispenser See price on Amazon See on Amazon This egg holder will make your fridge look so much neater. The two levels make up to 24 eggs easier to reach since the eggs gently roll down to the lowest level. Your fridge has never looked this good.

20 A Bath Mat That Gently Massages Your Feet MontVoo Loofah Bathroom Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon For spa vibes in the bathroom, step onto this bath mat that has a loofah-like texture. It gently massages your feet as you move and has a nonslip bottom to keep it in place. Since its fibers are so porous, it’s also able to dry quickly.

21 Magnetic Measuring Spoons For Dry & Wet Ingredients STYLED SETTINGS Gold Measuring Spoons (8-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make even your baking tools a little more glamorous with these golden dual-sided measuring spoons that are magnetic for neater storage. Each shiny tool is clearly marked with both dry and liquid measurement marks. And to make sure you’re getting just the right amount, you can use the included leveler to brush away excess.

22 An Incense Holder That Keeps Tables Clean Ceremony Ash Catching Incense Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This sleek incense holder has a genius design; all the ash is contained and falls to the bottom so it can be easily emptied into the trash. It comes with 20 sticks of incense.

23 Silicone Drain Covers For A Cleaner Shower Couidl Silicone Drain Cover (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon By sealing around the grate (while still allowing water to properly drain), these silicone drain covers prevent clogs so you don’t have to make any calls to the plumber. They also make it easy to remove collected hair for a cleaner-looking shower. Plus, they come in a ton of different colors that will dress up your tub. They come in a pair.

24 A Faux Shearling Throw Available In 20 Colors YUSOKI Sherpa Throw Blanket See price on Amazon See on Amazon Draping this faux shearling throw blanket over your couch or bed is the easiest way to bring color and texture to a room. From forest green to rose pink, it comes in a ton of great options. All have a 3D pattern and are heavier and thicker than most on the market.

25 Wood-Grain Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper Abyssaly Peel and Stick Wallpaper See price on Amazon See on Amazon It’s amazing that one of the least expensive products on this list — this peel-and-stick wallpaper — may make the biggest difference. It has a wood-grain finish that’s completely realistic and waterproof, so it’s safe to use in high-humidity spaces like the bathroom. It can be trimmed to fit and comes in rolls of various sizes in the listing.

26 A Bamboo Dish Drying Rack That’s Collapsible Worthyeah Bamboo Dish Drying Rack See price on Amazon See on Amazon Made of durable bamboo, this dish drying rack can be collapsed when not in use. The attached utensil holder will ensure that your spoons, forks, and knives dry quickly. It’s available in two-tier and three-tier versions.

27 A Magnetic Spice Rack To Clear Counters Dr.BeTree Magnetic Spice Rack See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep this magnetic spice rack on your fridge to free up counter space and make it easy to find things you use daily. It has two shelves, a paper towel holder, and multiple hooks. A version in white is available in the listing.

28 Moon Phase Mirrors That Are Adhesive Keweis Moon Phase Mirror Tiles (5-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These moon phase mirrors come with adhesive strips so you only have to spend a few minutes putting them up. Your home will immediately look more spacious as light reflects off their surfaces. Black and beige versions are available in the listing.

29 Nice-Looking Trivets That Come In Lots Of Shades Smitchraft Silicone Trivets (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Your counters and tables will be completely protected by these silicone trivets that can withstand over 480 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also nonslip to keep pots and pans from shifting. They look like wrought iron and come in plenty of colors in the listing. You can also use them to open stubborn jars because of how flexible they are.

30 A Woven Laundry Basket Made Of Cotton XUANGUO Cotton Rope Laundry Basket See price on Amazon See on Amazon A handy storage option, this woven laundry basket is a major upgrade over your average model. It’s made of woven cotton and comes in gorgeous colors to match any decor.

31 A Display Stand For Upscale-Looking Organization Lifewit Tiered Display Risers See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you want to show off your extensive perfume collection or all the knickknacks you’ve brought home from your travels, this display stand gives you the perfect place to do so. The four tiers can hold plenty and don’t require much effort or time to put together.

32 A Digital Clock With 17,000+ 5-Star Reviews SZELAM Digital Clock See price on Amazon See on Amazon Modern and simple, this digital clock will upgrade any end table. It has two USB ports on the side so you can charge your devices overnight and it doubles as a mirror.

33 A Key Holder Made Of Wood In 5 Finishes Lwenki Wall Key Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add a way to organize mail, keys and more to your entryway with this key holder that’s made of wood and available in five different finishes. In addition to the five hooks, it has a deep top shelf for your mail and more. All hardware is included so you can set it up in no time.

34 A Candle Warmer That’s Dimmable GODONLIF Candle Warmer Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This candle warmer with a vintage feel is a great way to enjoy your favorite scent without an open flame. The arm can be adjusted in height so jars of various sizes can fit underneath and it’s dimmable. It also has a 12-hour timer.

35 A Drill-Free Set Of Shower Caddies Veken Stainless Steel Shower Caddy (6-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These shower caddies are made of stainless steel to resist both corrosion and rust so that they always look just as good as when you unpacked them. This set comes with two soap dishes, one toothbrush holder, and three shelves that can hold 40 pounds each. Installation is a breeze using the provided adhesive tabs. Choose from five finishes in the listing.

36 Plush Throw Pillow Covers With Hidden Zippers Fancy Homi Throw Pillow Covers (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Although these throw pillow covers are made of corduroy (which adds rich texture to your couches and chairs), they feel silky and soft. The zippers are hidden for a seamless look. They come in a set of four in various shades and sizes in the listing.

37 Adhesive Hooks That Add Wall Storage Anywhere VIS'V Self Adhesive Hooks (4-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Since these four adhesive hooks can hold much more than just a loofah, they're great for any room in the house. They’ll blend in seamlessly with the rest of your decor in matte black, gold, or silver.

38 Faux Succulents For A Maintenance-Free Touch Of Life Der Rose Artificial Succulents Plants (6-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You won’t have to water these artificial succulents in order to keep them green. Each of the six realistic plants will resist fading so they continue to fool all your guests. They’re small enough to fit in any corner of the house but can also be placed outdoors if your patio needs some oomph.

39 Flameless Candles That Flicker Realistically Tyawon Flameless Candles (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you typically strike a match only for the cozy feel that comes along with it, you’re much better off using these flameless candles. They won’t create smoke and will always look brand new. The three pillars can all be controlled by the wireless remote control that comes included.

40 A Round Shaggy Rug That’s So Well Priced Ophanie Round Area Rug See price on Amazon See on Amazon This round rug with a low price tag and expensive vibe is extremely soft and shaggy but won’t shed. The bottom is completely nonslip and it comes in several colors in the listing. The version shown has a 4-foot diameter, but it comes in a few other sizes in the listing.

41 A Stainless Steel Kitchen Faucet With A Pull-Down Sprayer DJS Pull Down Kitchen Faucet See price on Amazon See on Amazon Adding this new kitchen faucet can revamp the look and feel of your entire kitchen without much cash or effort. It has a pull-out sprayer and is made of solid stainless steel that is sure to last. Choose from four finishes.

42 A Tasteful Vanity Tray That Rotates 360 Degrees VeyFey Vanity Tray See price on Amazon See on Amazon Elevating your candle, room spray, and hand cream on this rotating vanity tray can completely change the look of your counter. By separating certain items, you’ll quite literally be putting them on a pedestal while creating order. You can also use it to store your everyday skin care essentials. Since it rotates, every bottle and jar will be easy to reach.

43 A Handheld Showerhead With 4 Spray Modes BOWGER Handheld Shower Head See price on Amazon See on Amazon Update your bathroom with this handheld showerhead installed. It provides high pressure and four different spray modes — there’s even a setting that will feel like a massage.

44 A Plant Propagation Station That Comes In 2 Sizes Mkono Propagation Terrarium See price on Amazon See on Amazon Since this plant propagation station comes with a cleaning brush, you won’t have to worry about the bottles (that are also included) collecting dust. It has five bottles but there’s a smaller version with three in the listing.

45 Matte Black Door Hinges Made Of Iron TDCHINGES Matte Door Hinges (30-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon A simple swap using these matte black door hinges can refresh every entryway in your home. These 30 pieces are made of high-quality iron for durability. They add a modern finish without much effort.

46 A Glare-Reducing Desk Lamp With A Flexible Gooseneck ACNCTOP Desk Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon With a slim profile, this glare-reducing desk lamp won’t make your space feel cluttered. Its barely-there design will stay out of your way until you adjust the gooseneck to point exactly where you need it. The LED beam can switch between five different color temperatures and five brightness levels to make your eyes comfortable.

47 A Contemporary Doorknob That Stays Clean Kwikset Pismo Passage Door Knob (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is not just any ordinary doorknob. This sleek matte option is treated with Microban to keep it clean — no matter how many hands it comes in contact with. A round version and a few other finishes can be found in the listing.

48 A Tool Mount That Can Hold 30 Pounds CUXIXA Wall Mount Mop and Broom Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Clear your floors of clutter by transferring all your tools and equipment to this tool mount. Hang tools with a loop and store the rest by placing their handles between any of the three grippers. In total, it can hold up to 30 pounds.

49 Clean-Looking Outlet Plates To Dress Up The Walls Monarch Abode Decorative Wall Plate (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Made of durable aluminum, these switch plates can help dress up walls without much effort. The matte finish is chic and goes well with a variety of styles of decor. They come in a pack of two and are available in three finishes.

50 A Countertop Organizer With A Refined Feel Forbena Bathroom Organizer Countertop See price on Amazon See on Amazon Both the top and bottom tier of this countertop organizer have raised edges so all the spices or skin care products you line up stay exactly where you want them to be. The gold frame is perfectly balanced by the wooden shelves to create a cute yet functional piece. Three other finishes are available in the listing.

51 Extra-Long Coffee Spoons With A Golden Finish GENRICE Long Coffee Spoons (4-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you enjoy an aesthetically-pleasing coffee or tea each morning, it only makes sense that you use a fabulous utensil to stir it. These extra-long spoons are made of durable stainless steel and have a shiny gold finish. Four come in a pack and they’re nearly 7 inches long.

52 A Shatter-Resistant Dinnerware Set Made With Plants HXYPN Dinnerware Set (18-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This wheat straw dinnerware set comes with six bowls, six plates, and six cups made out of a shatter-resistant plant-based plastic. Each piece is extremely lightweight but strong enough to withstand the microwave and dishwasher.

53 A Pot & Pan Rack That’s Expandable Housolutions Pot and Pan Organizer Rack See price on Amazon See on Amazon Expand this pot and pan rack to the width that best fits your storage space so you not one inch goes unused. At its largest, it can hold 14 removable dividers that can be adjusted so everything from your largest pot to your thinnest lid can stand upright.

54 A Toilet Paper Holder & Shelf With A Strong Adhesive Backing ASTOFLI Toilet Paper Holder Shelf See price on Amazon See on Amazon Put down your drill — you won’t need it when installing this toilet paper holder. It has a self-adhesive backing that’s strong enough to hold not only a roll but also whatever you decide to store on the top shelf. Placing toilet spray or a fragrance diffuser will make your bathroom experience feel much more luxurious.

55 A UV Toothbrush Holder That Kills 99% Of Germs StarWin UV Toothbrush Cleaner See price on Amazon See on Amazon This UV toothbrush cleaner is a two-in-one tool that everyone needs. Even when the cleaning cycle is finished, it acts as a toothbrush holder. It holds up to four and the entire device can be mounted on the wall using the adhesive strips that come included. Its battery lasts for 30 days per charge.

56 Luxurious Satin Pillowcases To Update Your Bed Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon The gorgeous sheen that these satin pillowcases have will add a little luxury to your bed. The smooth fabric is soft and gentle on your skin and hair, as it can help to control frizz and prevent pillow lines on your face. They come as a pair in lots of colors and a few sizes in the listing.

57 Outdoor Wall Lanterns With A Modern Feel EBIONBRIGHT Outdoor Wall Lantern (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This pair of electric outdoor wall lanterns have protective glass to keep dust from covering the bulbs so they always shine bright. Choose from black or white in the listing.

58 Door Reinforcement Locks For Customized Security WINONLY Door Latch Locks (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Adding security is easy with these door reinforcement locks. Able to withstand up to 800 pounds of force, it’s 12 times stronger than a deadlock. It comes as a pair and is easy to install on your own.

59 A Plant Stand That’s Made Of Eucalyptus Wood Bamworld Plant Stand See price on Amazon See on Amazon Instead of filling an empty corner with a boring side table, pick up this plant stand. Its multiple levels and eucalyptus wood frame will make your space much more interesting — and it can be used indoors and out. You don’t even need to screw anything in to assemble; just use the easy-to-use connectors. It’s strong enough to hold up to 180 pounds.