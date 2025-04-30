Spring has already fully sprung, but the allergy symptoms are still going strong. By now, you may have noticed it’s not just the human members of your family suffering from itchiness, irritation, and watery eyes. If you’re wondering, “Can dogs get seasonal allergies?” the answer is a resounding yes. Cats can get seasonal allergies, too. We asked a veterinarian what to watch for so you know if your pet is dealing with allergy issues, and how you can help them get through pollen season.

Can dogs and cats get seasonal allergies?

They sure can. “Dogs and cats can get seasonal allergies — or atopic dermatitis — just like people,” Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the emergency and critical care services at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. “In fact, allergies are one of the most common presentations to general practice veterinarians.”

Seasonal allergies for pets can manifest in a lot of different ways, Fox says, including:

Excessive licking

Hair loss

Infections of the ears or skin

Itching

Sneezing

Water or swollen eyes

So, if your pup suddenly can’t stop licking their paws after being outside, just know it may mean they’re dealing with allergies.

What can you give a dog or cat for seasonal allergies?

Fortunately, there are several safe over-the-counter medications you can give your pets to help control their allergies. You should always call your vet to ask about the correct dose of medication to give your pet before administering it.

“I typically try Zyrtec in my patients first — yes, the same one you take! If Zyrtec is not effective, I will try Claritin or Allegra. The generic versions of these medications are just as effective as the brand name. Make sure not to give your pet any of these common antihistamines with a decongestant — so, avoid Zyrtec D — as these medications can be toxic to pets. I usually do not recommend Benadryl, since it is dosed every eight to 12 hours and can cause sedation or even excitement in some cases.”

What else can you do to help your pet cope with seasonal allergies?

In addition to giving them a Zyrtec, there are other things you can do at home to help your dog or cat feel better. Bathing your pet once a week during allergy season helps remove allergens from their coat and calms irritated skin, Fox advises.

“Frequent baths are one of the best things you can do for your pet with allergies. There are many over-the-counter shampoos made specifically for dogs and cats with allergies, as well as prescription shampoos,” Fox says. “I typically recommend Douxo brand shampoos that owners can purchase online. Just remember to try and keep the shampoo in contact with the skin for about 10 minutes prior to rinsing. You should not use human shampoo on your pets due to the difference in pH and skin barrier.”

Fox also recommends adding an omega-3 fatty acid supplement to your pet’s food. They’re available in treat form or as capsules, powder, or liquids. “I typically recommend Eicosoderm, Welactin, or Vetoquinol,” she says.

Finally, be thoughtful about how you can limit your pet’s exposure to pollen. Try to go for walks when the pollen count is lowest, like early in the morning or after it rains. You can also minimize the allergens indoors by running an air purifier, cleaning your dog’s bedding regularly, and wiping their paws when they come inside.

When should you take your pet to the vet for seasonal allergies?

“If you notice that your pet is excessively itching at their body or ears, has saliva staining on their paws, or has any changes to their coat — like bumps, rash, odor, or hair loss — a visit to the vet is recommended. If your pet has had more than one ear infection in a year, it is likely due to an underlying allergy that should be addressed,” says Fox.

If your pet’s allergies aren’t responding to OTC treatments and support at home, your vet may recommend that you visit a veterinary dermatologist who specializes in skin irritation. There are also prescription allergy medications that your dog can stay on year-round if they’re struggling with recurrent ear infections and other allergy issues.

So, just know that if your dog or cat is licking incessantly and their poor sweet eyes are running, there’s a lot you can do to help them get some relief.