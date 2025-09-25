Everything You Need To Know About Carpal Tunnel, Since We’re About That Age

Your wrists and hands feel painful after a day of typing at work. Maybe gripping your steering wheel makes them tingle. And you’ve been waking up with numbness in your hands to boot. All of these things are symptoms of carpal tunnel, which tends to begin in midlife for most people after years of working with their hands. If you’re starting to feel like your wrists hurt while holding your phone, driving your car, or just existing, here’s everything you need to know about carpal tunnel.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is caused by pressure on the median nerve, which runs through a little passageway in the wrist to your hand (called the carpal tunnel). If inflammation from injuries, chronic health conditions, or overuse compresses the nerve in that small space, it can create a variety of symptoms, from pain, tingling, and numbness to actual weakness in the hand and wrist.

Why does carpal tunnel usually set in during midlife?

If you’re not the first of your friends to order some random wrist braces on Amazon and hope they help, you’ve probably already realized that carpal tunnel seems to befall people beginning in their 40s, 50s, or 60s. Why is that?

“We’re not entirely sure why carpal tunnel syndrome tends to show up in midlife, but it’s likely related to the cumulative effects of overuse and degeneration,” says Dr. Tracy Espiritu McKay, clinical assistant professor of rehabilitation medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “You’re most at risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome if you’re a woman, middle-aged, have an autoimmune condition like rheumatoid arthritis, hypothyroidism, or diabetes, or are living with obesity. If you’ve injured your wrist in the past or were exposed to occupational hazards like repetitive hand use, vibration, or forceful gripping, you’re also more likely to develop the condition.”

The drop in estrogen that occurs during perimenopause may also play a role, McKay says. “Women seem to be affected more often than men. Recent studies have found that the drop in estrogen seen in menopause may promote connective tissue changes, which can lead to carpal tunnel syndrome.”

It has long been believed that hormones can impact carpal tunnel symptoms, as some women will even have pregnancy-induced carpal tunnel, says Dr. Luke Fraundorf, an orthopedic surgeon at Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists. The increased incidence in woman likely also has to do with their carpal tunnel anatomy being slightly smaller.

What can you do to manage carpal tunnel symptoms at home?

If you have another health condition that makes you more prone to developing carpal tunnel syndrome, managing it well should help reduce your symptoms, McKay says. What if you don’t, or need additional support?

“Sleeping in wrist wraps, such as a nocturnal extension splint, can be helpful for nighttime-related symptoms. And then for work-related symptoms, a simple, padded soft sleeve with the padding predominantly over the front of the wrist or the palm side of the wrist may be helpful,” says Dr. Kristopher Downing, board-certified orthopedic surgeon and hand specialist. “Additional things that can be done at home include use of Tylenol or ibuprofen to minimize pain and inflammation related to irritation of the median nerve in the wrist.”

You could also look up some therapeutic exercises online, he says — look for YouTube channels related to occupational therapy or rehabilitation for good ones. You could also Google them, but stick to reputable hospital and medical websites, such as Kaiser Permanente or Cleveland Clinic.

When should you talk to your doctor about carpal tunnel symptoms?

When night splints aren’t cutting it and your symptoms are worsening in severity and frequency, it’s time to talk to your doctor, McKay says — “It’s even more urgent if you find yourself dropping items or notice that the muscle mass of your hand has decreased in size.”

Start with your primary care doctor, Downing says; they can usually help you manage symptoms that come and go. If the issue is constant or needs further care, they may refer you to a hand surgeon. They can order nerve conduction studies to figure out the severity of your carpal tunnel syndrome and determine next steps. Treatment options include physical or occupational therapy, anti-inflammatory medications, corticosteroid injections, and, in some cases, surgery. Factors like how long you’ve had symptoms, what other treatments you’ve tried, and your health history will all help your doctor determine how to help you find relief.