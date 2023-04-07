55 Cat Names From Movies To Borrow For The New Family Feline
Why rack your brain? These cat names have star power.
Cinema rule No. 1: All the best movies include at least one furry friend, preferably a sidekick or two for that wet-nosed pal. We all know dog lovers get plenty of material for their canine obsession in Hollywood from Lassie to Marley to Toto — but there are plenty of film-famous cats, too.
Are you and your kids fondest of felines? The movies ahead are not only a-meow-sing (not even sorry about that one) but also feature cats you and your kiddos can root for and gush over. And hey, some make for great baby names if you happen to be searching for the perfect moniker for your incoming bundle of joy.
1. Garfield — Garfield: The Movie
You probably know this orange cat from the 1978 comic strip or the 2009 animated TV series, but he also stars in his own movie.
2. Duchess — The Aristocats
This cat goes on quite the adventure to get back to her beloved owner when she and her three young kittens are left alone in the countryside.
3. Mittens — Bolt
Don’t let the cutesy name fool you; Mittens is actually a sassy and scrappy street cat.
4. Kitty Softpaws — The Adventures of Puss in Boots
Also known as just “Kitty,” this leading lady is the love interest of Puss.
5. Mr. Tinkles — Cats & Dogs
Though his name makes him sound sweet, Tinkles is not who you’ll be rooting for in this film.
6. Sassy — Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
If you’re familiar with this movie, you know that Sassy is one lucky cat — she even survives falling over a waterfall.
7. Milo — The Adventures of Milo and Otis
Who says cats and dogs can’t be besties? This duo proves them wrong in their pursuit to reunite after being separated.
8. Binx — Hocus Pocus
Thackery Binx, the human, was transformed into an immortal black cat while trying to save his sister from the three witches in this Halloween classic.
9. Snowbell — Stuart Little
While initially the villain of the story, Snowbell receives a redemption arc and befriends Stuart Little.
10. Rajah — Aladdin
Sure, Rajah is Princess Jasmine’s pet tiger, but a cat nonetheless.
More Cute Movie Cat Names
- Berlioz — The Aristocats
- Keanu — Keanu
- Chloe — The Secret Life of Pets
- Rufus — The Rescuers
- Thomasina — The Three Lives of Thomasina
- Muffles — Christmas with the Kranks
- Azrael — The Smurfs
- Figaro — Pinocchio
- Sebastion — Coraline
- Mochi — Big Hero 6
- Yuki — The Cat Returns
- Diego — Ice Age
- Catbus — My Neighbor Totoro
- Master Tigress — Kung Fu Panda
- Salem — Sabrina the Teenage Witch
- Felix — Felix the Cat: The Movie
- T’Challa — Black Panther
- Cheshire — Alice in Wonderland
- Mr. Jinx — Meet the Parents
- Chunky — The Croods
- Ruh — The Beastmaster
- Crookshanks — Harry Potter
- Mrs. Norris — Harry Potter
- Jiji — Kiki’s Delivery Service
- Pyewacket — Bell, Book and Candle
- Nala — The Lion King
- Simba — The Lion King
- Mufasa — The Lion King
- Sarabi — The Lion King
- Tigger — Winnie the Pooh
- Zelda — The Fox and the Hound 2
- Bagheera — The Jungle Book
- Gideon — Pinocchio
- Rufus — The Rescuers
- Lionheart — Zootopia
- Sergeant Tibbs — 101 Dalmatians
- Whiskers — Toy Story
- Thomashina — The Three Lives of Thomasina
- Orion — Men in Black
- Mr. Bigglesworth — Austin Powers
- Jonesy — Aliens
- Goose — Captain Marvel
- Buttercup — The Hunger Games
- Jasmine — Secondhand Lions
- Meowthra — The Lego Ninjago Movie