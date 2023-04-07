55 Cat Names From Movies To Borrow For The New Family Feline

Cinema rule No. 1: All the best movies include at least one furry friend, preferably a sidekick or two for that wet-nosed pal. We all know dog lovers get plenty of material for their canine obsession in Hollywood from Lassie to Marley to Toto — but there are plenty of film-famous cats, too.

Are you and your kids fondest of felines? The movies ahead are not only a-meow-sing (not even sorry about that one) but also feature cats you and your kiddos can root for and gush over. And hey, some make for great baby names if you happen to be searching for the perfect moniker for your incoming bundle of joy.

1. Garfield — Garfield: The Movie

20th Century Fox

You probably know this orange cat from the 1978 comic strip or the 2009 animated TV series, but he also stars in his own movie.

2. Duchess — The Aristocats

Buena Vista Pictures

This cat goes on quite the adventure to get back to her beloved owner when she and her three young kittens are left alone in the countryside.

3. Mittens — Bolt

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Don’t let the cutesy name fool you; Mittens is actually a sassy and scrappy street cat.

4. Kitty Softpaws — The Adventures of Puss in Boots

Universal Pictures

Also known as just “Kitty,” this leading lady is the love interest of Puss.

5. Mr. Tinkles — Cats & Dogs

Cats & Dogs

Though his name makes him sound sweet, Tinkles is not who you’ll be rooting for in this film.

6. Sassy — Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Buena Vista Pictures

If you’re familiar with this movie, you know that Sassy is one lucky cat — she even survives falling over a waterfall.

7. Milo — The Adventures of Milo and Otis

Columbia Pictures

Who says cats and dogs can’t be besties? This duo proves them wrong in their pursuit to reunite after being separated.

8. Binx — Hocus Pocus

Buena Vista Pictures

Thackery Binx, the human, was transformed into an immortal black cat while trying to save his sister from the three witches in this Halloween classic.

9. Snowbell — Stuart Little

Sony Pictures Releasing

While initially the villain of the story, Snowbell receives a redemption arc and befriends Stuart Little.

10. Rajah — Aladdin

Buena Vista Pictures

Sure, Rajah is Princess Jasmine’s pet tiger, but a cat nonetheless.

More Cute Movie Cat Names