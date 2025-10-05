60 Cheap Home Upgrades That Are Actually Bougie As Hell
Elevate every room without going broke.
Revamping your home for an elevated look and feel is within your budget — the items below offer a refined vibe for as little as $5. There are products to give your windows a stained-glass look, fixes that declutter in a chic way, and tiny details that’ll go a long way to cultivating an opulent feel all around your home.
01A Linen-Look Kitchen Rug That’s Machine Washable
There is no mess that this kitchen rug can’t handle — it’s even machine washable. The woven linen-like top surface absorbs water and oil to keep the mess from ending up on your floor while the nonslip bottom keeps it from sliding around. It’s available in six shades and seven sizes in the listing.
02A Woven Basket For Prettier Toilet Paper Storage
Free up some cabinet space by moving up to six rolls to this toilet paper storage basket that’s been handcrafted of woven paper rope with sturdy wooden handles. Its scalloped edges will keep things from falling over and add some flair to the space. It comes in nine colors in the listing, including pink, beige, green, black, and more.
03Rechargeable Light Panels That Are Motion Activated
The next time you step in front of your closet or reach underneath your kitchen cabinets, you’ll be greeted by the perfect amount of brightness from this self-adhesive wireless light panel. It’s motion activated and rechargeable to avoid messy wires or fussy buttons to deal with. They’ll run for seven hours before needing a charge.
04A DIY Adhesive Window Grid Kit For A Bougier Vibe
This window grid kit will help you fake it ‘til you make it. Use the five 6.56-foot-long adhesive rolls to create a divided-glass look without the use of any tools — your home will immediately look fancier. A white version can also be found in the listing.
05Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks To Let In Natural Light
These four magnetic curtain tiebacks can hold back any panel — no matter how heavy or thick it is. The wooden beads are attached to an elastic band that allows each of these 16.5-inch pieces to stretch as you wrap them around. The nickel-plated magnets are strong enough to hold up even thicker panels. Choose from four colors in the listing.
06A Storage Ottoman Covered In Soft Faux Shearling
Covered in faux shearling, this storage ottoman can definitely be used as an extra-comfy seat. But open it up and you’ll find enough space to store your extra blankets, remotes, and more. In fact, it can support up to 300 pounds.
07Crystal Knobs To Dress Up Cabinets & Furniture
These crystal cabinet knobs have a champagne tint and oval shape that will soften the look of your cabinets. At under $4 a piece (eight come in a pack), they’re also an easy way to update a dresser or other piece of furniture.
08Minimalist Jewelry Racks That Can Hold Over 13 Pounds Each
Pile your chunkiest necklaces and earrings onto these two jewelry racks. They’ll support them easily since each one is strong enough to hold over 13 pounds. You can also use the bars to hang your rings, headbands, or even belts. And since they’re so sleek, you won’t mind having them on display. Black and white versions can also be found in the listing.
09A Floating Vase That Comes In 2 Different Sizes
Sometimes, bringing attention to a single stem can be even more impactful than putting an entire bouquet on display. This floating vase is proof. Its test tube is surrounded by a walnut wood frame that will look effortlessly chic sitting on your coffee table or window sill. Plus, it’s available in two different sizes (about 7 or 9 inches tall).
10Stained Glass Window Film That Also Blocks UV Rays
Stained glass always has a high-end feel and a high-end price tag to match. Not so with this genius window film that will create a gorgeous rainbow display as sun shines through. It will enhance your privacy, as well as block UV rays to protect both your skin and furniture.
11Sparrow Hinge Heads That Are Magnetic
Paying attention to details is one of the best ways to make your home look bougier. These sparrow hinge heads give your space more personality and charm. And since they’re magnetic, installation is a breeze. Three come in a pack.
12A Wooden Doorbell Chime Cover With An Attractive Design
This doorbell chime cover covers an eyesore with an attractive pattern that looks like decor. It’s made of wood and comes in two sizes in the listing to fit nearly any model.
13A Smart Trash Can That Locks In Odors
With this smart trash can, you can drop in everything by simply waving your hand across the top. It can hold 2.2 gallons and comes in three colors (gray, white, and black) in the listing. The can operates quietly, seals to lock in odors, and runs on two AA batteries.
14Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper Available In 6 Neutral Colors
If you’re looking to up the style in a room, reach for this peel-and-stick wallpaper. Its gorgeous floral pattern comes in six neutral colorways that will all make a statement. The self-adhesive roll also happens to be waterproof for use in a bathroom or similar high-humidity spot.
15A Lace Shower Curtain That Comes In 7 Colors
Spruce up your bathroom with this pretty lace shower curtain. Despite its delicate look, it’s made of high-quality fabric that can be put in the washing machine and dryer. It comes in seven colors in the listing to match your decor.
16Wall-Mounted Candleholders That Are The Definition Of Elegance
Add ambiance to any spot in your home by bringing in this pair of wall candleholders. As slim and sleek as they are, they’ll blend with your other decor while adding some style. Use them with traditional tapered candles or a battery-operated version.
17A Plant Stand With 14,900+ 5-Star Reviews
At least seven pots can be kept on this three-tier plant stand. Whether placed indoors or out, the grand piece will fill up a corner with life — and make it easier to water your plants all at once. It’s made of eucalyptus wood to add to its rustic appeal.
18A Stylish Tray That Comes In Light & Dark Wood Finishes
Your vanity will look so much fancier with this wooden tray positioned on top of it. Its freeform shape softens the wood finish (it comes in both light and dark versions) and adds a bit of fun to your display. Pile on your creams, perfumes, and everyday jewelry — the raised edges will keep everything from falling over.
19Adhesive Vanity Mirror Lights That Can Be Dimmed
Transport yourself to a Hollywood dressing room by installing these vanity mirror lights. The strip is 10 feet long and adhesive, making wrapping them around your mirror easy. The LED piece can even be trimmed (and dimmed) for a more customized feel.
20A Cordless Table Lamp That Can Be Used Indoors & Out
This compact cordless table lamp can be used in any space, indoors or out. Waterproof with handy touch control, it can run for up to 40 hours before needing to be recharged. Adjust its brightness with a simple tap to create the coziest atmosphere. Choose from five finishes in the listing.
21Nice-Looking Soap Holders With Handy Drainage
These two soap holders are definitely unlike any you have seen before. They shut securely to keep out dust and water but also drain to keep each of the boxes clean. All you have to do is adhere them to your shower wall for easy access.
22Double-Sided Shower Curtain Hooks For A Budget-Friendly Update
A major upgrade from basic plastic rings, these shower curtain hooks come in a dozen colors and have a double-sided design that ensures neither your liner or curtain will pop off. They’re made of sturdy alloy that won’t rust over time.
23An Aesthetic 6-Piece Knife Set With A Matching Holder
In addition to being aesthetically-pleasing, this six-piece knife set comes with a pair of scissors, four different styles of knives, and a holder. The blades are made of high-carbon stainless steel with ergonomic handles that are comfortable to hold while you work. It comes in four neutral hues in the listing.
24A Striped Mat For Inside Or Outside Your Front Door
Add a pop of style to your entryway with this striped mat that’s available in 18 different colors — including some plaid designs. It’s made of a cotton blend that’s absorbent enough to sit outside your front door but also soft enough to be put inside. Plus, it’s machine washable.
25A Plug-In Night-Light That’s Not An Eyesore
Without blocking the neighboring outlet, this plug-in night-light adds to the style of your room. It emits a warm glow and automatically turns on at dusk and off at dawn. You can also adjust its brightness seamlessly so that it’s never too bright.
26Wood Contact Paper That’s So Versatile
Use this versatile wood contact paper as wallpaper or as a way to update your dresser without replacing it. You can cut the self-adhesive paper into any size or shape that you need, and it’s waterproof, too. Other colors can be found in the listing.
27Rug Tape To End Sliding & Curled Corners
Choosing the right rug for each room of your home is no easy task — ensure it always looks its best with these rug grippers to keep it from sliding or curling at the corners. The 12 squares included can even be reused.
28A Pleated Table Lamp With Touch Control
This pleated table lamp almost looks like a piece of art — but it’s highly functional. Give it a tap to control its brightness, and use the USB-A and USB-C ports at the bottom to charge devices without the extra clutter of bulky chargers.
29Wall Hooks That Come In 8 Finishes
These wall hooks have a universal look that will work well in any room of your house. Place them in your entryway to use as umbrella and key holders or in the bathroom to toss your towels on. Each of the four can support up to 11 pounds. They come in various finishes — including a matte black and shiny gold — so there won’t be a problem finding a match.
30Floating Shelf Brackets That Let You Customize The Look
Available in silver and matte black, these floating shelf brackets let you decide what look you’re going for — you can use a glass or wood panel in them for an entirely different feel. They come with all hardware necessary for easy installation.
31A Chic Tissue Box Cover That Looks Like Travertine
No one will ever guess that you scored such an expensive-looking tissue box cover on Amazon. It looks like real travertine stone to upgrade your room in an instant. It’s open on the ends, making it easy to refill.
32An Outlet Extender With A 3-Foot Cord
Plug in up to three devices at a time without leaving a tangled mess exposed by using this outlet extender. It has a 3-foot extension cord attached to it so you can hide all your chargers behind the nearest piece of furniture. Pick up the plate in finishes like nickel, silver, gold, and black to best complement your decor.
33Magnetic Garage Hardware That Look Like The Real Thing
It turns out that all you need to make your garage look fresh and new is this six-piece set of magnetic garage hardware. It comes with faux hinges and handles that will withstand any weather and make it look like you spent thousands on replacing the door entirely.
34A Floral Candle Warmer With A Built-In Timer
Enjoying your favorite candle and dealing with smoke or an open flame no longer go hand in hand. This candle warmer has a LED bulb that will melt the wax, dispersing the scent. It even has a built-in timer in case you forget to turn it off yourself.
35A Tiered Acrylic Display Stand For Accessories
Since this acrylic display stand has six tiers, you don’t have to use it to show off only one kind of accessory. It can hold your clutches, lipsticks, perfumes, and sunglasses all at the same time. Your vanity will look much tidier and you’ll find it easier to get to all your essentials. A version with four tiers can also be found in the listing.
36A Tool Mount That Holds Up To 30 Pounds
With three spring-loaded clamps and four hooks, there isn’t anything that you can’t attach to this tool mount. It can hold up to 30 pounds of brooms, rakes, and even handheld vacuums; your garage and basement will be much easier to navigate once you clear up your floor space.
37A Plug-In Insect Trap That Hides The Mess
Everything from tiny fruit flies to annoying mosquitoes won’t stand a chance against this plug-in insect trap. It uses a UV light to attract them and has a glue board to keep them from escaping. The mess is hidden behind the sleek exterior until you’re ready to replace the glue trap.
38A Remote Control Holder That Blends Right In
There won’t be a need to look underneath the couch cushions when you have this remote control holder hanging on your wall. It offers two compartments in a goes-with-everything clear acrylic that won’t detract from your decor.
39A Roll-Up Drying Rack That Saves A Ton Of Space
Instead of keeping a bulky rack on your kitchen counter at all times, pull out this roll-up drying rack any time you need it. It’s easy to store in a drawer and will free up a ton of space for a bougier clean-counters look. The stainless steel rods have silicone ends that keep them from budging.
40A Tiered Charcuterie Board That Rotates 360 Degrees
Take your parties to the next level — literally — with this tiered charcuterie board. The bamboo board has seven different sections so each snack and appetizer can have its own space. Everything will be easy to get to (no matter where you’re sitting) since it rotates 360 degrees.
41Metal Outlet Plates To Dress Up Walls
These metal wall plates act like jewelry for your walls with a new and fresh feel that’s far beyond builder-basic. It comes in antique-like finishes, including matte black, copper, and brushed gold.
42A Magnetic Plastic Wrap Dispenser With A Built-In Cutter
Free up space in your drawer or cabinet by attaching this magnetic plastic wrap dispenser to your fridge. It has a built-in cutter and can also be used with aluminum foil.
43Sleek Stainless Steel Coasters That Won’t Scratch Tables
Sleek and durable, these six stainless steel coasters (and included holder) will act as a modern touch to their surroundings. They’ll protect your table from liquid, and despite being made of metal, they’ll also prevent scratches and scuffs since they’re made with sponge bottoms.
44A Hair Tool Holder For Cleaner Counters
Clear bathroom counter clutter by hanging your hair dryer or curling iron on this hair tool holder. Its open design allows them to cool down, and the universal hair dryer holder has silicone pads to prevent scratches. It’s also made to resist rusting in a high-humidity environment.
45A Paper Towel Holder You Can Use With 1 Hand
The cherry on top of your put-together kitchen will be this paper towel holder that comes in both wood and metal finishes. It’s simple, sleek, and made with two rods so that it’s easy to tear away each piece with one hand. The weighted bottom helps keep it in place.
46An Outlet Shelf With A Spot To Hide Cords
Add a useful charging station without clutter by picking up this clever little outlet shelf. It comes in handy when there’s nowhere near an outlet to place a phone charger, speaker, or other item. There’s a small hollow section to hold excess cord, too.
47Under-Sink Organizers That Come With Removable Bins & Hooks
Make use of the two shelves of these under-sink organizers, as well as the space around them by hanging the bins and hooks that come included. The eight extra pieces can be moved anywhere you’d like for an easy reach. The bottom shelf of each one is a pull-out drawer as well.
48A Macramé Table Runner That Comes In 20+ Colors
Since this macramé table runner comes in 22 different colors, you’re sure to find a version that fits your dining room. It has lots of texture and beautiful tassels that hang from each end, elevating your table in an instant.
49Self-Adhesive Sliders That Make Small Appliances Easier To Move
Stick these four self-adhesive small appliance sliders to things like your coffee machine and air fryer and you’ll have a much easier time getting things done in the kitchen. They allow each heavy item to be rolled and can even rotate 360 degrees to give you the most convenient access.
50An Eye-Catching Decorative Accent Made Of Wood
Drape this decorative chain link over your coffee table books or use it as a paperweight in your office. Either way, it will bring a unique and glamorous feel to any room. It’s made of wood and comes in four different matte colors in the listing.
51Genius Ceiling Fan Filters That Improve Air Quality
Stick these five ceiling fan filters to the blades of your fan to improve air quality throughout the day. They use activated coconut shell carbon to remove over 99% of mold spores and trap smoke, dust, pollen, and more.
52A Geometric 6-Bottle Wine Rack With Nonslip Feet
Not much counter space needs to be sacrificed in order to keep this geometric metal wine rack around. It can hold six bottles at a time and will keep them all perfectly safe with its nonslip feet.
53Sleek Incense Holders That Eliminate Mess
At less than $8 each, these two incense holders are a budget-friendly addition to your home. All ash will be kept within the glass cylinder so that cleanup is easy.
54Golden Trays For A Bougier Bathroom Counter Or Vanity
Putting your perfumes and jewelry down on one of these gold vanity trays somehow makes your entire counter look more put-together. They give you an easy way to bring attention to pretty bottles while also catching drips and drops from your soaps and lotions. The trays are 10 inches long and 4 wide.
55A Bathtub Mat That Looks Like River Rocks
This bathtub mat is made with 167 suction cups to stay in place. Designed to look like river rocks, it will also allow water to drain properly. A few colors and sizes can be found in the listing.
56A Chic Makeup Organizer With Removable Tiers
You can make this makeup organizer as tall as you need. The second and third tiers can be removed separately to hold exactly as much as you want. The holder rotates 360 degrees so you can quickly find all the products that you pile on its stable shelves.
57Butterfly Wall Decor That’s Easy To Hang
These two pieces of butterfly wall decor will bring your room to life. The beautiful little creatures will look as though they’re making it from one end of the space to the other. You can hang them with just two nails or even some double-sided tape.
58Dish-Drying Mats That Aren’t An Eyesore
Since these dish-drying mats come in a pack of two, you can use one to catch drips and the other as a giant trivet. They’re heat resistant to 212, making them a safe to place warm pots and pans on them, protecting surfaces. Their clean lines look nicer than a bulky rack, too.
59An Adjustable Shower Curtain Rod That Offers A Subtle Upgrade
Elevate your bathroom with this simple yet nice-looking adjustable shower curtain rod that adjusts from 27 to 76 inches in length. It doesn’t require drilling — it uses spring tension and suction cup ends to stay in place. The stainless steel material is available in five different finishes.
60A Surprisingly Elegant Monochromatic Cutting Board Set
The easiest way to make anything look bougie is by swapping to color-coordinating pieces like this three-piece cutting board set. They help you cultivate a cohesive and stylish cooking area. Plus, the pieces are BPA-free, nonslip, and dishwasher safe.