Not long after Chicago-area moms went viral for protesting increased ICE activities in their city — and subsequently getting arrested — they’re back with a new act of resistance: The Walking School Bus.

Chicago’s PBS station WTTW shared a story highlighting the Walking School Bus, along with a few of the volunteers, including a mom named Alyssa May.

In Albany Park, moms, along with school staff members and teachers, realized that there were several families missing sending their children to school because they were afraid to leave their homes. In a truly dystopian timeline where parents are being snatched off the street by ICE agents and kids are coming home to empty houses, these Chicago moms and neighbors decided to step in, forming a walking group that helps get all of the kids to school safely so their parents can stay home — and stay safe.

With this sweet initiative, volunteers like May check in via group messaging to let parents know they’re on their way to pick up their child. The kids are ready to go, and join in on the walking route to school. It’s a spot of normalcy for the kids, a chance for them to not worry about ICE or what could be lurking around the corner for their parents.

One teacher, Dulce Jimenez, shared that students have told her they’re making new friends, they’re getting a chance to know the volunteers, and all of it is helping expand their community and their ability to feel joy there.

It’s such a small act of kindness, but a huge moment of resistance. And the Walking School Bus proves to all of us that being kind and being a good neighbor and friend really, truly is enough. And the comments on the Instagram post agreed.

“Moms. It’s always moms. Thank you for protecting the children when the government is failing them. ❤️”

“You are the helpers Mr. Rogers was talking about.”

“Heroes!!! Moms will save us all”

“Mothers doing what needs to be Done! Love this and these Mama's are Warriors!”

When asked about how many kids were on these routes each day, May estimated that it was at least 80, but closer to 100 kids each day. That is a whole lot of kids who are terrified each day that their parents may not be home when they get back from school, kids who have heard and seen too much hatred, kids who deserve a normal day at school and at home and with their family.

So the moms stepped in.

The volunteers know these kids by name. They know “first we’re picking up Daniel, and then we pick up Rebecca.” They walk in snow storms to get these kids off to school and safe so that they — and their families — can have some normalcy.

File under: moms working together to protect their community.