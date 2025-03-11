12 Children's Books About Moving To Help With This Big Transition

Moving is a Herculean task for adults. The decluttering, packing, the actual act of lugging boxes to and fro, cleaning, and much more go into leaving one place and setting up in the next — and that’s to say nothing of all the emotions involved. It’s also a major transition for kids at any age, to leave a place they’re so comfortable and find themselves in a new room, new school, and new town. Children’s books about moving can’t take all that away, but they can make it clear that everything your child feels during your move is normal. And, most importantly, that it’ll get better.

So often, families move for pretty grownup reasons that don’t always make sense to kids. Mom got a new job, Grandma is sick and the family needs to be closer, or their parents are splitting and suddenly everything is changing. I was 5 when my family moved across the country for my dad’s new job, and nearly 8 when we moved cross-country again to be near my grandparents. Then my parents split up at 10, and the house had to go. Each time, I was the only new kid in school, and it felt like no one else had to go through the same unfairness and anxiety. Reading more children’s books about moving might not have made everything all better, but it certainly would have shown me that enough people move for there to be stories all about it. And, perhaps, a character would say or do something that would’ve made me feel a little more hope that new schools and apartments would feel like home soon.

So, here are 12 children’s books about moving that come highly recommended.

01 One that makes room for all the emotions of moving 'Bad Bye, Good Bye' written by Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Jonathan Bean For ages 4 to 7 As a kid, some parts of moving are really hard: saying goodbye to friends and teachers, and leaving your childhood bedroom behind. Some parts are exciting: finding out your new neighbors have a kid your age, and seeing the huge new backyard for you to romp in. This book makes space for joy and sadness, showing that they both deserve equal space in your child's experience of moving.

02 A book about the house itself moving 'Moving Day' written by Teri Roche Drobnick, illustrated by Jennifer Black Reinhardt For ages 4 to 8 It's hard, when you're a 139-year-old Victorian home, to imagine living in a different neighborhood. Inspired by the true story of moving a historic San Francisco house six blocks down the road, this children's book puts a sweet twist on moving and all its complicated emotions — let's just say the house isn't on board with the whole operation at the start.

03 A moving book that honors your current home 'A Book of Maps for You' written by Lourdes Heuer, illustrated by Maxwell Eaton III For ages 4 to 8 You know your home's quirks better than anyone, right? In this story, a young cartographer leaves some special guidance about his old house for the child who will be moving in. It's a lovely book about appreciating the home you're leaving behind, and getting curious about everything that will make your new place just as special. It comes out on April 8.

04 A moving book that breaks it down into steps 'The Moving Book' by Lisa Brown For ages 4 to 8 Lisa Brown is known for her perfect guidebooks to big, semi-scary things, like The Airport Book and The Hospital Book. Moving can cause a lot of anxiety, but Brown's signature style will walk them through all the steps and leave young readers feeling reassured that all their feelings are normal (and fleeting). It comes out on July 22.

05 A moving book for kids about making the best of it 'The Doughnut Fix' by Jessie Janowitz For ages 8 to 11 Tristan loves baking, and he's really good at it. He also loves living in New York City, where he can have some of the best desserts in the world any day of the week. So when his family moves to the middle of nowhere and there's nothing in town but a single general store, he's more than a little thrown off. Soon, he learns that the owner of the store used to make these famous chocolate cream donuts, and Tristan's mission is to recreate them and bring them back to town.

06 A memoir about an international move 'Uprooted: A Memoir About What Happens When Your Family Moves Back' by Ruth Chan For ages 8 to 12 Ruth Chan's family is from Hong Kong, but not her. She was raised in Toronto, and she loves her friends and her life there (especially the snacks). When her dad gets a job in Hong Kong, though, it's time to move. Although her parents are excited to reunite with family, Ruth has a hard time learning Cantonese, catching up in school, and just generally feeling alone. You don't have to make an international move for your kid to relate, and they'll love reading about how Ruth finally comes around.

07 A realistic book about moving for tweens 'Ahmed Aziz's Epic Year' by Nina Hamza For ages 8 to 12 When his dad gets sick, Ahmed's family moves from Hawaii to Minnesota for his treatment. He's the only brown kid in school now, and his teachers have seriously high expectations from the self-proclaimed slacker. Ahmed faces bullies, his dad's uncertain health, and more, but finds joy in the stories he's assigned to read in English class. Nothing magical or out-of-this-world happens, which is kind of what makes this book special.

08 A fantastical middle grade book about moving 'Quintessence' by Jess Redman For ages 8 to 12 On the other hand, Quintessence leans into magical ways of leaning into a new home. Twelve-year-old Alma just relocated with her family to the town of Four Points. She's been having terrible panic attacks that won't stop because, no matter what she tries, she's still homesick with no friends — until she finds a telescope in her town's thrift store. Through it, Alma watches a child-shaped star fall from the sky and into her backyard. With that, she sets out to save the Starling with the help of her school's Astronomy Club.

09 A book about moving where the parents separate '365 Days to Alaska' by Cathy Carr For ages 8 to 12 Rigel Harman lives off-grid in Alaska with her family, where she loves hunting, being outdoors, and playing dominoes with her parents and sisters in their two-room cabin. But when her parents divorce, Rigel and her sisters must move to Connecticut with their mom to move in with a grandma they've never met in the suburbs. Naturally, she hates it, but holds on to a secret pact she made with her dad: If Rigel can tough it out for one year, he'll bring her back home to Alaska. This story is all about finding beauty and connection right where you are, even if you'd rather be anywhere else.

10 One about finding your people in a new place 'Not All Heroes' by Josephine Cameron For ages 8 to 12 Eleven-year-old Zinnia Helinski's little brother just passed away, so her family relocated for a fresh start, but she feels like she's in limbo waiting for life to restart. That's when she sees her new neighbor climbing down his fire escape — wearing a superhero costume? Of courseshe follows, and she finds herself in a secret club for kids who want to be superheroes.

11 An immgration story with universal themes 'Isla to Island' by Alexis Castellanos For ages 10+ This is actually a wordless graphic novel, which is a unique way of depicting Marisol's journey. She moves from the vibrant island of Cuba to the comparatively cold, gray Brooklyn — without her parents. She lives with a foster family and starts at a new school, all while struggling to learn an entirely new language. Marisol will have to find a way to make this place feel like home, and the core message is all about staying true to yourself.

12 A humorous middle grade book about moving 'One Kid's Trash' by Jamie Sumner For ages 10+ Hugo is an expert garbologist — he can look at a person's trash and tell you anything you want to know about them. And while he's not pleased to be hauled states away to a new home and school, he uses this weird skill to make lots of new friends. The thing is, he's not used to being popular. What happens when he gets too cool for school?

Whatever book is right for your child depends entirely on what they like and why you’re moving, but maybe one of these titles could help them feel seen during the process.