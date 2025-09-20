60 Clever, Cheap Upgrades That Actually Make Your Home Look Expensive
Make every space in your home feel more high-end on the sly.
You don’t have to fork over tons of cash to make your home look expensive. And this list is proof: Here, you’ll find a variety of clever upgrades to give spaces in and around your home that coveted designer-level feel and functionality. Most importantly, everything is way cheap, as in starting at just a few bucks.
01A Stick-On Window Grid Kit That’s A Breeze To Install
Give your plain windows that high-end grid look for less using this peel-and-stick kit. The five rolls of PVC “grids” have an adhesive backing to go up and combined, they total over 32 feet. Built to last, you can expect this pick to look good for a long time.
02A Decorative Toilet Tank Tray
Position this rectangular basket on your toilet tank (it’s perfectly sized for this spot) to add functional or decorative storage — or even a combination of both. The basket features black and gold accents with a geometric border so items don’t slide off.
03Stick-On Cabinet Pulls For A No-Damage Upgrade
Want to freshen up your kitchen or bathroom cabinets without any damaging drilling? These two modern pulls have an adhesive backing to stick in place, no screws required. They’re made from stainless steel (with a modern matte finish) that’s rust resistant.
04Charming Solar Lights For A Fence Or Deck
“So easy to install! My backyard looks now so charming,” shared one commenter about these solar lights that are designed for areas like your deck, fence, or porch railings. They can be set to nine fixed colors or cycle through them all for a colorful show. And they’ll glow for up to 12 hours straight once the sun sets.
05Smart Garbage Bag Holders That Stack
These storage organizers have a clever design. They’re perfectly sized to hold a roll of garbage bags, and the cutout in the front allows you to grab one when you need — without unrolling the whole thing. The two bins stack thanks to their bamboo lids.
06A Handy Outlet Concealer With 46,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Unsightly electronic cords, no more. This outlet concealer plugs in and covers up an entire outlet (it’s super thin to blend in), then the 3-foot power cord can get routed to a hidden location to keep your electronics powered as usual. With a 4.7-star overall rating after 58,000 and growing reviews, it’s a hit among fans.
07A Decorative Doorbell Chime Cover For Less Than $20
Of course, you can’t remove your doorbell chime. However, this low-cost decorative cover can conceal it and make it look way, way better, even — dare I say — kind of elegant. It mounts with screws and adhesive, and it’s designed with durability in mind.
08Peel-&-Stick Paper With A Luxe Metal Look
With its metal-like finish (in gold or silver), this contact paper looks way high-end. Hang it on walls, counters, appliances, or pretty much any smooth surface for a bougie look. Once in place, it’s waterproof for easy cleaning.
09Under-Cabinet Bar Lights For A Designer Feel
Give your kitchen a designer feel by hanging these LED lights underneath your cabinets. They mount with adhesive or screws, and once in place, you can use the included remote control to adjust the brightness, set up a timer, and more. Four come in a pack.
10Luxe Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks For Less Than $5
At less than $5 each, these curtain tiebacks are a steal. But they don’t look like they’re a budget buy; the golden color, braided design, and magnetic closure combine for a high-end aesthetic and max functionality. Wrap them around curtains of any thickness or length to pull them back. Four come in a pack.
11A Stylish Bathroom Shelf For A Surprisingly Low Price
It’s shocking that this wall-mounted shelf costs less than $25, considering the style and practicality it’ll bring to your bathroom. It features both a shelf surface (made from thick tempered glass) and a hanging bar for towels and more. A white version can also be found in the listing.
12A Gorgeous Rug That’s Conveniently Machine Washable
This rectangular rug has a machine-washable design, ensuring it always looks as beautiful as the day you bought it. “This rug is soft and gorgeous. I literally cannot say anything bad about it,” shared one commenter. The nonslip backing prevents it from sliding, and the thin design ensures it doesn’t get in the way of doors. Various styles can be found in the listing.
13A Sleek Magnetic Strip For A Chef’s Kitchen Feel
The sleekest way to store your knives, this stainless steel strip mounts on the wall sans screws (with adhesive), and it utilizes built-in magnets to securely hold your cutlery collection. It works with scissors and other magnetic tools, too.
14Decorative Wall Molding That’s DIY-Friendly
Decorative wall trim is made DIY-friendly with this peel-and-stick kit. Included are three sets of precut panels with an adhesive backing to stick in place, adding depth and style to any room. They’re already white but can be painted.
15A Rechargeable Ceiling Light That’s DIY-Friendly
The perfect option for a closet, office, bathroom, or another notoriously dim space, this ceiling light boasts a DIY-friendly install. It’s powered by a built-in, rechargeable battery for no tricky wiring. Settings like the brightness can be tweaked however you want.
16Furniture Leg Covers To Protect Against Damage
Shield your floors from scratches, gouges, and other damage by putting these protective covers on the legs of furniture pieces, particularly those that move often (like chairs). They’re made from stretchy silicone to fit legs of any shape, and the felt bottoms slide smoothly. The set includes 32 pieces.
17A Handy Bamboo Organizer For Plastic Storage Baggies
Transfer all of your plastic storage baggies into this bamboo holder. This way, everything stays much more organized and easier to access. The four slots are roomy enough for even the big gallon-sized bags, and there are labels included to recall what’s what.
18Pantry Labels For Better Organization
Sometimes, all you need to do to make your home feel more Pinterest-worthy is set up a labelling system. And these 157 labels are a perfect solution for your pantry. They cover everything from baked goods to spices to snacks. Made from vinyl, they’ll stick to almost anything.
19Stick-On Rug Grippers To Prevent Unsightly Curling
Curling rugs are an eyesore and a tripping hazard. But these stick-on grippers are a simple solution, holding down the rug without causing any damage to the floor below or the rug itself. Weatherproof, this pick can be used indoors or out. Eight come in a pack.
20Bathroom Storage Containers That Eliminate Ugly Packaging
Store bathroom essentials like cotton balls, floss picks, hair accessories, and more, all in these nice-looking frosted holders. They come corralled on the included nonslip tray. Plus, there are 18 labels for organization’s sake. Use the lids to keep out dust.
21A Cable Management Box Disguised As Pretty Books
Ugly electronic cables and cords seriously detract from your home’s vibe. But this cable management box is the prettiest way to contain them — it looks just like a pair of decorative books. Eight sturdy magnets keep it securely shut.
22A Tiered Turntable For Versatile, Sleek Storage
With its two roomy tiers, this turntable is a storage marvel. Use it for spices in your pantry, makeup in your bathroom, supplies in your office, or any items that need a little help in the organization department. It spins smoothly so nothing slides off.
23A Sturdy Rod To Hang Your Next Day’s Look
Install this valet rod inside your closet, then pull out the 12-inch expandable rod any time you need a handy hanging spot for your next day’s ‘fit. Made from aluminum, this pick holds up to 30 pounds. And it slides back into place when done.
24Tiered Pant Hangers To Clear Out Your Dresser Drawers
Short on drawer space? Turn to these tiered hangers as a space-saving option for hanging up jeans, skirts, yoga pants, and other bottoms. One reviewer indicated the hangers have “truly been a lifesaver to my closets,” adding that they’re “very sturdy, well made, super functional.”
25Gorgeous Crystal Lamps You Can Enjoy Anywhere
These crystal lamps are stunners, shockingly costing less than $20 each. They’re powered by batteries — so you can truly place them anywhere you please, including at an al fresco dining setup — and the LED bulbs will last a whopping 10,000 or so hours.
26Mixed-Material Baskets For Nice-Looking Storage
Hide clutter in these roomy storage baskets — trust me, it’ll make any room or area look far nicer. The two baskets feature a two-tone design, with vegan leather and a textured fabric that combine for some extra visual interest.
27Solar-Powered Outdoor Lights That Are Seriously Romantic
Line walkways, flowerbeds, a patio, or other similar outdoor areas with these eight solar lights that glow a romantic warm white hue once the sun goes down. They can last up to 12 hours, so you don’t have to worry about losing the atmosphere.
28A Luxurious Faux Sheepskin Throw
Covered in the softest, plushest faux sheepskin, this throw rug feels like pure luxury. Place it down anywhere in your home where you’d like to create a more high-end feel, or some reviewers even choose to drape it over a couch or armchair.
29A Marbled Organizer For Makeup, Hair Items & More
This resin organizer has four separate compartments (including one large one and three medium spots) to store and stash makeup, hair accessories, perfume, and other items you keep in your bathroom or at your vanity. It has a marble-print design that looks like the real thing.
30A Walnut Wrist Rest For Comfort & Style
Made from solid walnut wood, this wrist rest elevates your workspace, both in making it more comfortable for you to type for longer periods and in the general aesthetics of your desk. “The wood has a smooth, matte texture. The rubber feet on the bottom are grippy enough so that it doesn't slide around at all,” explained one shopper.
31Budget-Friendly Shower Caddies For Extra Storage
Greatly increase the storage in your shower for less than $20 using these three caddies. They stick in place on any smooth surface (like the wall or tile), and then once in place, the two larger ones are sturdy enough to support up to 50 pounds of shampoo, body wash, conditioner bottles, and more.
32A Clever 2-In-1 Bag Dispenser That Hangs On A Cabinet
Mount this bag holder on the inside or outside of any cabinet door, and use its dual compartments to stash extra plastic grocery bags and 13-gallon trash bags. The two-in-one design is the ultimate space-saver, and everything is easy to access.
33Stylish & Bright Solar Lights That Fit Fence Or Deck Posts
These two solar lights fit perfectly on fence or deck posts, providing a stylish finishing touch and ample illumination to the area. The lights charge during the day, then flip on automatically at night, glowing for up to 10 hours.
34A High-End Soap Dish With Smart Drainage
This ceramic soap dish seems like it belongs in a high-end hotel, but it can be yours for only about $15. Looks aside, this pick functions better than most; it has an angled design and built-in drainage, so water flows right back into the sink rather than pooling.
35A Hexagonal Chain Trellis To Support Climbing Greenery
Featuring 18 hexagonal rings, this chain trellis creates a sturdy climbing path for upward-growing plants to live their best life. There are hooks included to put it on a wall, and the matte finish is weather resistant.
36A Unique 3-Tier Storage Unit That Fits In A Corner
Take advantage of an unused corner for storage with this three-tier shelving unit. Each tier is adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. You could use this pick anywhere you want, though reviewers particularly love it in a bathroom.
37A Modern 5-Piece Bathroom Set That’s An Amazing Deal
Totally overhaul the look of your bathroom for less than $40 using this five-piece set. Included are a 16-inch towel bar, a towel ring, a toilet paper holder, and two hanging hooks, all made from stainless steel with a matte black finish that’s modern and durable.
38Storage Baskets That Mount On A Cabinet Door
Maximize storage in your cabinets by mounting these three organizer baskets on the door. They can be drilled or stuck in place, and then once up, use them for storage container lids, spices, cans, etc. in the kitchen or for makeup, cleaning supplies, hair accessories, and more in a bathroom.
39An Absorbent Faucet Mat To Protect Your Counters
Water splashes are inevitable around a kitchen or bathroom sink. But rather than letting them sit (and possibly cause damage to the counters), use this faucet mat, which is made from diatomite stone that sucks up moisture immediately. It dries fast, too.
40Crystal Fixture Pull Chains That Look Way Nicer
Swap out your boring fixture pull chains for these crystal-adorned ones for a little sparkle and shine. “The chains are very long and you can cut them to size which I liked, and it was very easy to put them on. The crystals at the bottom are sturdy and have a nice weight,” shared one shopper.
41A Sleek Trash Can That Opens Automatically
This trash can features various convenient methods to open it — this includes waving your foot, hand, or knee in front of it (so you don’t actually touch the can), or manually pushing a button. Its narrow design makes it a good choice for a bathroom. Reviewers often put it in the space between the toilet and wall — though you could use it anywhere you need a designated spot for trash.
42Laundry Room Bins So Everything Stays Organized
Overhaul your laundry room’s organization situation with these clear storage bins that feature pull-out drawers for quick access to the essentials. Use them for dryer sheets, laundry pods, scent boosters, or whatever other products you use often. The bins stack to save space, and they come with labels for customizing.
43A Tiered Spice Rack For A Custom-Kitchen Feel
Stash your spice collection in this two-tier organizer. It boasts pull-out drawers to easily grab the spice jar you need — you’ll appreciate this when you’re midway through preparing dinner. There’s room for about 20 jars, and the height is adjustable to fit even the taller ones.
44A Toilet Paper Holder That Brings A Textured Touch
Handcrafted from water hyacinth, this toilet paper holder delivers a textured element to your bathroom — this elevates the whole space. It has room to stash up to four rolls (even the jumbo ones), and there’s a holder on top for the TP that’s in use.
45Folding Coat Hooks That Seem Like They Should Cost More
These coat hooks are a great deal. And they don’t fall short in looks — the golden finish feels luxurious — or functionality. The hooks fold down 90 degrees to hang coats, purses, towels, and other items. Two come in the set.
46Contemporary Night-Lights That Flip On Automatically
Thanks to the built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor, these two contemporary night-lights flip on and off automatically based on the surrounding environment — this is far more convenient than manually controlling them. The lights can be set to three brightness levels for a precise ambiance.
47A Geometric Rug That’s Washable
Rugs are notoriously pricey, but this geometric one comes in at less than $50, and it’ll bring a graphic, contemporary element to wherever you choose to use it. Made from natural jute, this 2-by-6-foot pick has a textured feel with a nonslip backing so it doesn’t budge.
48Low-Cost Magnetic Door Stoppers To Prevent Slamming
Tired of drifting or slamming doors? These door stoppers are the perfect solution. Each stopper is made from stainless steel with a built-in magnet to securely hold the door in place. Install them with screws or adhesive, whatever is more your speed.
49A Soft, Squishy, Loofah-Like Bath Mat
With its soft, squishy, cushioned design, this shower mat mimics the feeling of your favorite loofah. It has tons of drainage holes that allow water to pass through, and it’s naturally nonslip, so you’ll stay firmly on your feet as you get clean. The pebbled design looks high-end.
503D Panels To Create The Coolest Statement Wall
These wall panels have a three-dimensional, diamond-like design to create a striking accent wall or to even cover a whole room. The set includes 33 tiles that’ll cover 32 square feet, making each one just about $1. They’re lightweight for effortless mounting, and they can be trimmed with scissors for a precise fit.
51A Wooden Floating Nightstand That’s So Sleek
Position this floating nightstand next to your bed to have a spot for functional items (like an alarm clock or lamp) or even decorative pieces like a plant or book stack. It’s made from wood with metal brackets to support up to 30 pounds.
52A Low-Cost Yet High-Style Glass Dispenser Bottle
This glass soap dispenser looks expensive, but it can be yours for only $10. Fill it with hand soap, shampoo, body wash, lotion, or another similar liquid product, and the stainless steel pump (with a golden finish) can effortlessly dispense it when the time comes.
53Triangular Lights To Brighten Outdoor Stairs
Position these triangular lights on any outdoor steps — like leading up to your front door or down from your back deck — to make the area way more visible. They shine an inviting warm white glow, and the solar-powered design means you can forego batteries.
54A Stovetop Storage Shelf That Magnetizes In Place
Stash spices, salt and pepper, oils, and other must-have cooking items on this stovetop shelf. It magnetizes in place, and it’s made from flexible silicone that withstands temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
55A Gold Toilet Brush That Doesn’t Detract From Your Aesthetic
Whoever said cleaning supplies couldn’t also be pretty clearly never encountered this toilet brush and holder. It boasts an elegant shape (particularly on the handle) and gold finish. It has a weighted base to keep it upright, a stainless steel design that won’t rust, and a bristle head for a 360-degree clean.
56Oven Liners For Quick & Easy Cleanups
Awkwardly maneuvering through your oven to scrub it down is a pain. But these oven liners sit at the bottom, catching food spills and splashes. Then, you can pull them out and stick them in the dishwasher for cleaning. They’re heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Four come in the set, and they can also be trimmed to fit in toaster ovens and air fryers.
57A Multi-Slot Sink Caddy With Smart Drainage
Position this kitchen caddy right by your sink to hold your dishwashing essentials like soap, brushes, sponges, and more. It boasts three separate compartments for all of these things. And arguably the biggest perk is the sloped bottom that’ll direct water drips right back into the sink.
58A Farmhouse Wall Lamp That Plugs In For Power
Don’t mess with tricky electrical wiring: This wall lamp plugs into an outlet for power, so it couldn’t be simpler to set up. The black metal cage lampshade, hemp rope, and wood holder contribute to its overall farmhouse feel.
59An Adjustable Pot & Pan Rack That Makes Your Cabinet Neater
With its eight movable tiers, this pot and pan rack functions as a versatile storage spot. “Easy to adjust, and it's kind of ridiculous how sturdy it is without needing to be mounted [...] Clever, affordable solution,” described one fan.
60A High-End Cover To Hide An Ugly Tissue Box
Cover up an ugly tissue box design with this resin cover that’s way more high-end looking, particularly thanks to its ribbed design. It has an open bottom to quickly change out the box when empty, and it’s made from resin that’s weighty and durable.