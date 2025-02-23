60 Clever Things For Your Home Under $25 That Actually Look Expensive

We all want our homes to look their best and if we’re able to do it on a budget, all the better. I’ve combed Amazon’s virtual aisles for items that look like they belong in a boutique, but are actually less than 25 bucks. Whether you’re looking for a clever storage solution, sophisticated decor pieces, or a kitchen essential with thoughtful details, this list has it all. These budget-conscious finds can give your space a high-end vibe, but without the hefty price tag.

01 A Motion-Sensor Night-Light That Looks Like A Cloud AUVON Cloud-Glow Motion Sensor Night-Light $15 See on Amazon This cute cloud-shaped night-light would be a fun addition to a hallway, nursery, or any room where you need a little burst of illumination. It features a motion sensor so it only turns on when it detects movement in the dark, and it offers a warm, gentle glow. The brightness level can be adjusted and the light also has a compact design that keeps the second outlet open for other devices.

02 An Elegant Jewelry Box That Can Organize Your Whole Collection SONGMICS Jewelry Holder $20 See on Amazon Even if you only own costume jewelry, this organizer can make it look more luxe. The jewelry organizer features multiple racks, velvet-lined trays, and a small mirror. One of the racks features holes for earrings while another is curved to hold bracelets and watches. The organizer is also super easy to assemble — no tools required.

03 Pretty, Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That Looks So Fancy HAOKHOME Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper $13 See on Amazon Available in multiple floral prints, this peel-and-stick wallpaper can totally update a room in a day. The wallpaper is easy to install *and* remove, so there’s no pressure to keep it forever, and it works on any clean, dry surface. Plus it’s water-resistant, so it’s ideal even for bathrooms and laundry rooms.

04 A Cozy, Textured Blanket That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Bedsure Throw Blanket $20 See on Amazon This super soft blanket comes in over two dozen colors and is available in a range of sizes, from throw to California King, making it a versatile addition to your space. The blanket is made from microfiber fabric that’s both warm and lightweight, and it features a chic textured pattern. Even better: It’s machine washable for easy maintenance.

05 A Memory Foam Mat That Gives Your Bathroom Spa Vibes Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $21 See on Amazon This memory foam bath mat is an easy way to add a little luxury to your shower routine. With many colors and sizes to choose from, it features durable memory foam with a velvety surface that feels luxurious under your feet. The quick-drying mat can also go in the washing machine and dryer without it shrinking or fading, so it’s easy to keep it looking like new.

06 This Durable Area Rug That Looks & Feels High-End SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug $24 See on Amazon This area rug comes in multiple colors and sizes, but the accent variety is especially budget-friendly. You can add one or two to a space for a pop of color or texture. And, since the rugs are stain-resistant and durable, they’re ideal even for high-traffic areas. Plus the fabric doesn’t shed, so you can vacuum it easily.

07 Hanging Cotton Baskets That Provide Stylish Storage TeoKJ Tiered Hanging Basket $25 See on Amazon These hanging baskets are made from 100% cotton rope and are the perfect place to stash everything from stuffed animals to toiletries. The baskets can be hung over a door or you can use the included sticky hooks to hang them on the wall. And, if they get dirty, you can toss them in the washing machine with a mild detergent.

08 A Socket Concealer That Can Make Your Space Look Polished Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer $24 See on Amazon Streamline appliance cords with this electrical socket concealer. The slim device plugs into outlets and features a power strip that you can tuck out of side, along with additional cord-concealing supplies for a totally streamlined look. The concealer works with most standard outlets and since the power strip has three ports, there’s even more space to charge items.

09 A Modern-Looking Dishwasher Magnet That’s Easy To Use MIMILU Premium Dishwasher Magnet $10 See on Amazon If you’ve ever forgotten whether your dishes are dirty or clean, this magnet is for you. It features a stylish neutral color palette and it comes with adhesive so it can even work with non-magnetized dishwasher doors. Plus it has large text and an easy to use slider that lets you know if things are dirty or clean.

10 A Rotating Rack That Keeps Sunglasses Accessible kondyfayo Rotating Sunglasses Organizer $20 See on Amazon This rotating rack helps to show off your accessory collection while also keeping you organized. The stylish metal rack rotates a full 360 degrees so you can see everything on hand and it can hold up to 12 pairs of sunglasses so there’s plenty of room for your collection. The organizer is also a great choice for items like bracelets and watches.

11 A Gorgeous Glass Carafe Set That Will Impress Houseguests Elle Décor Bedside Carafe With Tumbler $17 See on Amazon Add this textured glass carafe set to a bar cart or bedside table for a dash of style. The carafe is made from pretty, lead-free glass and it’s dishwasher safe, so maintenance is a breeze. The carafe also comes with a matching drinking cup that doubles as a lid.

12 Modern Cabinet Handles That Are Easy To Install JOY DECOR Cabinet Handles (Set Of 2) $7 See on Amazon These matte black cabinet handles come in multiple sizes, so you can get the perfect length for your space and they’re easy to install in just a few minutes. The handles are made from tough stainless steel, so they’re rust resistant and they also feature a deep-threaded design that keeps them in place.

13 A Sleek Bathroom Organizer With Clever Pull-Out Drawers Delamu 2-Tier Cabinet Organizer $20 See on Amazon Keeping cupboards organized can make a big impact on the look and feel of your space, and this tiered organizer is a good starting point. The organizer features two tiers, with shelves that slide in and out for easy access. The organizer also comes with movable dividers so you can customize each bin, and there are nonslip pads on the bottom to keep things in place.

14 A Chic, Mountable Lamp That Doubles As A Flashlight Chilvane Motion Sensor Night-Light $17 See on Amazon This gorgeous wood and acrylic night-light uses a long-lasting rechargeable battery, so you can place or mount it anywhere — no electrical wiring required. It has a motion sensor feature that activates when it detect human movement, and it comes with an adhesive tab for easy installation. Another cool feature: The light can be removed from its magnetic base and used as a handheld light.

15 Ceramic Drink Coasters That Double As Artwork Dksyee Ceramic Coasters (Set Of 6) $14 See on Amazon These drink coasters are made of super absorbent ceramic, so they can keep your surfaces dry and water-stain free. The coasters come in a pack of six and come with a golden metal storage caddy. They come in three gorgeous marbled designs — all of which feature cork bottoms to help prevent scratches.

16 A Minimalist Paper Towel Holder That You Can Mount To Save Space Aviano Hardware Mounted Paper Towel Holder $14 See on Amazon This stylish mounted rack is perfect for all types of paper towel rolls, including standard, choose-a-size, and jumbo. You could even add things like food storage wrap rolls to the holder. The rack can be installed vertically or horizontally and it comes with all the necessary mounting hardware for easy installation.

17 An Oven Crisper Tray That Creates Restaurant-Quality Dishes Gotham Steel Air Fryer Tray $18 See on Amazon This crisper basket and tray can impress dinner guests (or just your family) with perfect french fries, mozzarella sticks, and more. The tray and basket combo is designed to allow the oven’s heat to crisp up foods from all directions, without the need for oil or butter. And the nonstick ceramic coating is dishwasher safe.

18 A Luxe Leather Tray That Can Corrals Loose Items Londo Genuine Leather Tray Organizer $20 See on Amazon This stylish leather tray can make your console table or dresser seem fancy (even if it’s really not). The tray is made from high-quality leather and features durable stitching that will last a long time. The tray also comes with multiple compartments, so you can keep items separate and organized.

19 Silky Satin Pillowcases That Feel *So* Fancy Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) $7 See on Amazon These gorgeous satin pillowcases are available in over three dozen colors, from deep burgundy to pure white — and they’re so inexpensive, you might want to pick up a few sets. The silky soft pillowcases is gentle on skin and hair and can even help reduce frizzing and pillow creases. They also feature an envelope closure for a tidy, polished look.

20 LED Puck Lights That You Can Control With A Remote Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Lights With Remote (Set Of 3) $20 See on Amazon These LED puck lights can make it look like you splurged on custom lighting in your home. Available as a set of three, the lights can be installed in seconds with the included adhesive or mounting hardware, and they come with a remote control so you can adjust settings from across the room. The lights can also be tapped on/off and have an extra-long battery life.

21 An Absorbent Countertop Mat That Comes In So Many Attractive Designs AMOAMI-Coffee Mat $15.79 See on Amazon This absorbent mat is available in an assortment of designs that look nice enough to leave out on your counter. It’s made with diatomite material that’s naturally absorbent, and it features rubber backing to help it stay put. Add one of these mats under your coffee maker or dish rack and your kitchen can instantly look more put-together.

22 A Rotating Vanity Organizer With Stylish Metal Accents Oifecsie Rotating Makeup Organizer $23 See on Amazon This rotating makeup organizer can give your dresser or vanity a budget-friendly glow up. The organizer features a combination of colorful acrylic and stylish golden accents, and the two tiers make it easy to keep items organized. Plus, assembly is a breeze and the raised edges keep items from falling off.

23 A Foldable Ottoman That Can Add Storage Anywhere SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman $20 See on Amazon This faux leather ottoman offers both extra seating and a place to stash clutter. The bench features thick padding and a durable fiberboard frame that can support nearly 300 pounds. The ottoman has plenty of room for items like books or toys and when it’s not in use, you can fold it down to save space.

24 Glass Oil Dispensers With Convenient Weighted Pourers Molimoli Glass Olive Oil Dispenser Set (2-Pack) $20 See on Amazon These glass oil dispensers can elevate your kitchen routine and make meal prep a little easier. Available as a set of two, the bottles come with 38 waterproof labels, so you can identify exactly what’s inside. The stainless steel dispenser assists with an accurate pour and the durable rubber stopper helps to keep contents fresh.

25 An Ink-less Label Maker That Makes It Easy To Stay Organized Nelko Label Maker Machine $20 See on Amazon This ink-less label maker is a compact and convenient way to organize your home. It operates via Bluetooth, so you can easily create customized labels on your phone, and it runs via a rechargeable battery. The label maker also prints with a laser, so you never have to worry about replacing ink.

26 Under-Cabinet Lighting That Can Brighten Up Dim Areas Brilliant Evolution Under Cabinet Lighting $9 See on Amazon These LED light bars are a great option for illuminating dark areas like closets or underneath cabinets. The lights are battery-powered, so no wiring is necessary, and they can be turned on and off with a quick tap. The lights feature a warm, white glow and come with both adhesive and hardware for quick installation.

27 A Toothbrush Holder With A Marble-Inspired Design zccz Toothbrush Stand $14.99 See on Amazon This durable resin toothbrush holder features a stylish, marble-themed design and can corral toothbrushes and other small items. It has multiple compartments, and it has drainage holes and a removable tray that makes it easy to clean. The holder is available in a bunch of fun colors so there’s an option for every type of decor.

28 A Necklace Organizer That Keeps Things Tangle-Free Boxy Concepts Necklace Organizer (2-Pack) $12 See on Amazon This necklace organizer comes with 10 diamond-shaped hooks that are designed to keep items tangle-free. The hooks are spaced half an inch apart so there’s plenty of room for even thicker chains. With two in a set, these organizers can be installed with either nails or the included 3M adhesive.

29 Flameless Candles That You Can Control With A Remote COVEGE Flickering Flameless Candles (Set Of 3) $24 See on Amazon These flameless candles have a stylish ocean-inspired design and the interior is made of wax for a realistic look. The flameless candles can be controlled with the included remote, and there are a bunch of convenient timer settings. And, since the candles are battery-powered, there’s no worry about keeping an eye on open flames.

30 A Magnetic Knife Bar That’s A Clever Way To Store Kitchen Tools Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $18 See on Amazon Install this magnetic knife bar in your kitchen and house guests might think they’ve entered a professional kitchen. The satin-finish knife bar features a magnetic surface that securely holds onto kitchen tools of all sizes. And the bar is also a cinch to install with the included mounting hardware and instructions.

31 A High-Pressure Showerhead That You Can Install On A Budget GURIN High-Pressure Shower Head $20.95 See on Amazon Available in six attractive finishes, this rainfall showerhead can turn any bathroom into a spa-like experience. It has a high-pressure design and anti-clogging silicone jets that can combat hard water. The showerhead is easy to adjust and features a twist-on installation that is simple to DIY (no plumber necessary).

32 Slim, Nonslip Hangers For A Streamlined Closet Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (30 Pack) $20 See on Amazon These nonslip velvet hangers come in an assortment of colors, from neutral to bold, and they have a super slim design to maximize space in your closet. Each hanger comes equipped with a durable swivel hook and notched shoulders to keep things in place. The hangers are sturdy enough to hold even winter coats, and their horizontal bar is ideal for pants and skirts.

33 A Galaxy Projector That Adds Fun Light Effects Aimeizi Star Projector Galaxy Light $20 See on Amazon This fun projector features a built-in speaker so it’s simple to add light and sound effects to your space to switch up the mood. The projector can cover up to 215 square feet, and the included remote control and companion phone app are easy to use. Connect the projector’s speaker to your favorite playlist or use the timer function to set up bedtime routines.

34 A Silicone Cover That Turns Your Glass Stovetop Into Usable Space XiFEO Silicone Glass Stovetop Cover $20 See on Amazon If you’ve got a glass-top stove, this silicone mat is ideal for turning it into extra space, whether you’re drying dishes, need a place to put a hot dish, or just making space during kitchen prep. The mat features a grippy ridged pattern to promote water drainage and it’s heat-safe up to 450 degrees. Plus it’s easy to rinse clean if it gets dirty.

35 A Tiered Shoe Rack That Tidies Up Entryways SONGMICS 3-Tier Shoe Rack $16 See on Amazon This versatile rack is available in multiple tier sizes and colors, and it’s a budget-friendly way to tidy up messy piles of shoes. The rack can hold over a dozen pairs of footwear, and the durable construction is a match for even heavy winter boots. Assembly is easy and no tools are required, so you can start using it right away.

36 A Genius Coffee Pod Holder That Attaches To Your Machine STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holder $16 See on Amazon This clever coffee pod holder comes with adhesive pads so you can install it on the side of your coffee maker, refrigerator, or cupboard. Each holder fits up to five pods, and you can install as many rows as you need to get organized. Plus the pod holders are available in multiple colors that are designed to match coffee makers.

37 A Milk Frother That Can Create Barista-Level Drinks Bean Envy Milk Frother $10 See on Amazon This battery-operated milk frother helps you make a fancy latte at home. It also works for blending up protein shakes or whisking eggs, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for it often. The frother features a powerful 19,000 rpm motor, and the ergonomic, silicone handle is easy on the hands.

38 Flexible Cutting Boards With Convenient Hanging Holes JULY HOME Cutting Boards (3-Pack) $10 See on Amazon These nonslip cutting boards come in a convenient pack of three and feature stylish colors that’ll look great hanging in your kitchen. The plastic material is flexible and lightweight, and the surface has a textured design that’s gentle on knives. Theses cutting board are also a breeze to handle and clean, so you can use them for everything from meat to produce.

39 A Textured Shower Curtain That Adds An Elegant Tough Siiluminisoy Textured Shower Curtain $17 See on Amazon These tasseled shower curtains are available in dozens of designs and colors and are a low lift way to update a bathroom. They feature water-resistant material that’s ideal for the shower and the fun tassels and textured fabric work with almost any type of decor style. The curtain is also machine washable for easy maintenance.

40 A Ceramic Utensil Rest That Keeps Counters Tidy While You Cook Tikooere Stoneware Spoon Holder $13 See on Amazon Cooking a great meal is satisfying but the sauce-covered utensils splattering all over your stovetop? Not so much. This ceramic tray gives you a designated spot to set down spoons, spatulas, coffee stirrers, or other utensils while keeping your counters pristine. Made from heat-resistant stoneware with a smooth, glazed finish, it’s both sturdy and dishwasher safe. Available in black, blue, and gray, it’s made to be stackable if you decide to splurge on several.

41 Sleek Baseball Cap Hooks That Help You Tidy Up Your Closet Durmmur Hat Rack (2-Pack) $6 See on Amazon If your love for baseball hats has turned your closet into a tornado of wayward ball caps, these handy storage hooks will help you get organized. With a capacity of 10 to 15 caps each, the wall-mounted hat organizers can be installed vertically or horizontally using adhesive strips, screws, or a drill — whatever works best for your walls. “My husband and I have a hat obsession and this is by far the best space saving hat storage!” wrote one reviewer.

42 A Set of Electric Salt & Pepper Shakers That Grind Your Seasonings With A Flip FORLIM Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set $18 See on Amazon Level up your seasoning game with these high-tech electric salt & pepper shakers, which work with a simple flip of your wrist. Equipped with a smart gravity sensor, the battery-powered grinders automatically dispense freshly ground spices when you tilt them, so there’s no need to press any buttons. The adjustable ceramic grinder lets you customize the coarseness, and the transparent acrylic design makes it easy to see when it’s time for a refill. What’s more, a built-in blue LED light illuminates your food as you season it, adding a modern touch to your kitchen aesthetic.

43 An Elegant Bamboo Cutting Board Set With Built-In Juice Groove Hiware Bamboo Cutting Boards (Set Of 3) $16 See on Amazon Instead of letting juices drip all over your countertops, these elegant bamboo cutting boards are designed with built-in grooves to catch excess liquid while you chop meat, veggies, or fruit. Constructed from durable, natural bamboo, they’re gentle on knives and resilient enough to handle a variety of food types. The set includes three different sizes, each of which doubles as a serving tray and features an inner handle for easy carrying.

44 A Rustic Plant Terrarium That Instantly Elevates Your Home Decor XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand $18 See on Amazon To give your home that effortlessly chic, “I’m good at plants” vibe, this vintage-inspired plant terrarium is just the thing. Featuring a wooden frame with three glass bulb vases, it’s perfect for displaying cuttings, water-rooted plants, or even flowers. You can fill the bulbs with colored water or add pebbles for extra flair, creating a custom display that looks like it came from a high-end boutique. And, with more than 10,000 five-star reviews, it’s a cult favorite on Amazon.

45 A Compact Toaster That Frees Up Counter Space bella 2-Slice Slim Toaster $20 See on Amazon Forget clunky appliances that hog all the space on your counter — this compact toaster is designed with a slim, space-saving profile that’s just 3.5 inches wide. It features a long slot that fits two slices of bread side by side, and it has six shade settings to get your toast just the way you like it. Available in four chic colors, it also has a removable crumb tray and a high-lift lever to help protect your fingers from burns.

46 This Wall-Mounted Grocery Bag Dispenser That Declutters Your Cabinets simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $20 See on Amazon Does an avalanche of reusable grocery bags overflow from under the sink every time you open the cabinet? If so, this grocery bag dispenser is here to help. Capable of holding up to 30 bags, it mounts easily with either adhesive or screws, allowing you to free up valuable cabinet space. The stainless steel dispenser features a polished, modern finish that gives it high-end vibes without the steep price tag. One Amazon fan wrote, “This bag holder is the BEST! I've had bag holders before, but this one looks classy and feels sturdy!”

47 Insulated Glass Mugs That Can Elevate Your Coffee Routine Bodum Bistro Double-Wall Insulated Glass Mugs, 10 Oz. (Set Of 2) $24 See on Amazon For a fancy cafe feel, drink your next cup of coffee or tea out of one of these insulated 10-ounce glass mugs. The mugs are made from double-walled borosilicate glass that can keep beverages hot or cold for longer. They are also safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher.

48 A Brilliant Sink Strainer That Quietly Catches Your Hair Out Of Sight SinkShroom Hair Catcher For Drains $12 See on Amazon Few things are less pleasant than pulling a clump of hair from your bathroom drain. However, this genius sink strainer keeps it all out of sight. Unlike standard hair catchers that sit on top of drains, it fits inside the drain, discreetly collecting hair and gunk while still allowing water to flow freely. Designed to fit standard sink drains, it’s made from durable silicone and stainless steel, and it’s resistant to mold and mildew buildup. When full, simply pull it out, wipe it clean, and pop it back in.

49 A Cute Alarm Clock That Brings A Dash Of Retro Charm To Your Nightstand Tetino Retro Backlit Alarm Clock $16 See on Amazon Give your nightstand a stylish makeover with this retro alarm clock. The metal frame and gold-tone details give it a timeless look, while the silent quartz movement ensures it won’t disturb you. It has a backlight button for nighttime viewing, a “loud-but-not-jarring” alarm sound, according to reviewers, and an easy-to-use dial for setting the time. Plus, it runs on a single AA battery (not included) and comes in six colors.

50 This Compact Sink Organizer With Built-In Drainage Cisily Kitchen Sink Sponge Holder $18 See on Amazon Built with three divided sections, this cute sink organizer provides a tidy space to hold your sponge, dish soap, and scrub brush, while a built-in spout drains excess water back into the sink. Available in nine colors, it’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel and includes a detachable brush holder that can accommodate multiple cleaning tools.

51 An Expandable Bamboo Rack That Will Organize All Of Your Spices Zri Bamboo Expandable Spice Rack $21 See on Amazon Stop digging through a messy jumble of spices to find what you need — this bamboo spice rack will keep everything organized with its three-tiered steps that give you a clear view of each jar. It expands from 12.7 to 22.2 inches, allowing you to customize it to fit your shelves perfectly, and its nonslip base prevents bottles from sliding around. It’s perfect to hold vitamins, essential oils, or other small kitchen essentials, too.

52 An Outdoor Sun Shade That Makes Your Patio Look Staycation-Worthy SUNLAX Outdoor Canopy $19 See on Amazon Transform your outdoor space into a resort-style oasis with this outdoor sun shade, which blocks up to 95% of UV rays while still allowing air to flow. The high-density fabric is tear- and mold-resistant, while the curved edge prevents sagging, giving it a smooth and sleek finish. Available in more than a dozen colors and fully customizable sizing options, it features rust-proof D-rings and sturdy ropes for easy installation.

53 This Cloud-Shaped Dish That Stores Your Trinkets With Style MDFAYE Ceramic Trinket Dish $10 See on Amazon One easy way to add a little sophistication to your home is by upgrading the way you store your jewelry — and this cute cloud-shaped dish is the perfect wallet-friendly option. Made of pretty ceramic with a glossy finish, it adds a delicate, modern look to any dresser, bathroom counter, or nightstand. Sized to hold rings, earrings, coins, or small essentials like keys and lip balm, it comes in a dozen colors and wipes clean easily thanks to its smooth surface.

54 A Handwoven Seagrass Basket That Organizes Your Smaller Accessories DECRAFTS Seagrass Storage Basket $20 See on Amazon Keep your dresser or bathroom organized with this handwoven seagrass basket. Divided into three compartments, it’s ideal for makeup, hair accessories, socks, or other small items, while the lid helps keep everything out of sight. The basket’s sturdy metal frame helps it hold its shape, and the natural weave gives it a modern, airy feel. “I love this little organizer!!” wrote one reviewer. “It looks adorable in my space!”

55 This Portable Charcoal Grill That Lets You Cook Out Anywhere Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill $24.99 See on Amazon Whether you’re heading to the beach, tailgating before the game, or grilling on a small balcony, this portable charcoal grill allows you to get your cookout on just about anywhere. The chrome-plated rack provides 196 square inches of cooking space, and its dual-vent system lets you control the temperature with ease. It weighs just 2 pounds, has a firebox with an enamel coating for durability, and comes with three lid locks to keep everything secure in transit.

56 A Smudge-Resistant Trash Can That Always Looks Polished Amazon Basics Smudge-Resistant 1.3 Gallon Trash Can $24 See on Amazon Nothing ruins a well-kept kitchen aesthetic like fingerprints all over the trash can. This smudge-resistant bin is made with a stainless steel exterior that averts this issue, keeping it looking clean and smudge-free. The sleek bin is made with a soft-close lid, a manual foot lever, and a cool stay-open feature for longer cleaning sessions. Best of all, it’s available in four different sizes.

57 This Stylish Geometric Doormat That’s Machine Washable OLANLY Washable Indoor Doormat $10 See on Amazon This crease-free door mat has a sleek, low-profile design that slides easily under doors, while the geometric block pattern adds a modern touch to your entryway. Available in nine sizes and eight colors, it has a machine washable design so it’s easy to keep it looking like new.

58 Decorative Storage Books That Hide Small Items In Plain Sight ZICOTO Decorative Linen Book Boxes (Set Of 2) $24.99 See on Amazon These decorative storage containers look like a chic pair of coffee table books, but they secretly hold all your small essentials. Wrapped in linen with modern lettering, the faux books open to reveal hidden compartments perfect for stashing remote controls, jewelry, cash, or office supplies. They’re made from sturdy, warp-resistant cardboard, and the two-box set can even nest together when not in use.

59 A Spoon & Lid Rest That Prevents You From Dribbling On The Countertops OXO Stainless Steel Spoon Rest With Lid Holder $23 See on Amazon Tired of hot, steamy pot lids and sauce-covered spoons leaving puddles all over your counter? This spoon & lid rest keeps the mess contained by holding both your utensils and lids, letting drips collect neatly in the base. The silicone drip tray is heat-resistant, while the sturdy stainless steel frame prevents tipping. Designed to accommodate large spoons and oversized lids, it also folds flat for simple storage when not in use. “This is the greatest invention. I love how it folds down, too, taking up very little space,” one shopper wrote.