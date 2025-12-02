Confession: I Squirted For The First Time... At 50

When it comes to sex, I know what gets me hot and bothered, and I’m not afraid to ask for it. I’m not one of the lucky 25% of women who can get off by intercourse. No. I need fingers or a mouth (or both) and lots of direct stimulation. And when all the stars align and this is done right, I’m able to orgasm easily. I know a lot of that has to do with the partners I choose. I wait to get intimate with a man until I feel safe, comfortable, and can say what I need in the bedroom.

Do I find it surprising that they are surprised when I tell them I’ve never climaxed through intercourse alone? Kind of, especially since only a quarter of women do. But it’s important to me to let them know before going in (pun intended) because, hey, I have needs too and knowledge is power.

So imagine my surprise when — as a 50-year-old woman — I squirted for the first time in my life. And even more important to note: there was no direct stimulation at all. Yeah, it kind of blew my mind too. I experienced two firsts at an age where a lot of people believe the fun is over.

Oh, no ma'am. The fun is just beginning.

The other night while lying in bed after a great day, I was talking to my boyfriend on the phone. I started feeling aroused thinking about him and after a little dirty talk — it was sweet but not too intense — my undercarriage became very lubricated, which is normal for me.

But what happened next made me freeze. I stretched and felt a warm gush between my legs and could feel the wetness on myself, under myself, and well, pretty much all over.

Again, to clarify, there was no stimulation. Just nice thoughts of being intimate with my boyfriend.

I had to find out what happened though and lowered my hand to see if this was just a sensation or the real deal.

It was the Real. Freaking. Deal.

I think my eyes popped out of my head; it took me a minute to wrap my head around what just happened. Also, I kind of wanted to cement the events leading up to it so I could replay it on repeat because a sexual first at 50 is nothing to scoff at.

My curiosity got the best of me and I reached out to Byrd, a certified sexuality educator with inclusive intimacy. She explained that squirting, as it’s known, can happen through emotional, mental, and erotic intimacy alone. “Although sexologists and scientists don't actually know what the squirting ejaculate actually is, we know that it contains uric acid, creatinine, and urea. These ingredients indicate that the fluid is produced in the kidneys and collects in the bladder, just like urine.”

Byrd explained this happens when someone feels “safe, turned on, or emotionally connected, the pelvic floor can contract on its own in response. Those contractions can press on the Skene’s glands, causing fluid to release. For some people it feels like a sudden ‘shot’, and for others, it’s more of a rush of ejaculation.”

Byrd added that I was emotionally engaged and my body responded, and the emotional build up alone was enough to release fluid.

Um, I’ll take more of that please.

I was dying to know about the age thing. How was it possible that this has never happened to me and now, at a century old, my body was responding like this? Byrd said that age can be a factor, but these experiences actually depend on the person, their unique body and chemical makeup.

And the good news? Byrd says since it happened once it can happen again.

There you have it, your good news of the day. Because if I can squirt at 50 for the first time, so can you.

You’re welcome.

Diana Park is a writer who finds solitude in a good book, the ocean, and eating fast food with her kids.