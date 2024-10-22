Our generation is deeply unserious. We love nothing more than a pop culture meme (Moo Deng, anyone?), revel in being read to filth by our kids, and still quote SpongeBob SquarePants on the reg. So, is it really any surprise that so many people asked Crocs to make Crocs for dogs that they finally obliged? Pet Crocs will be available for purchase beginning tomorrow, Oct. 23, on Crocs.com for dog owners who are dying to get their paws on a set.

Here’s the skinny on these hilariously adorable little dog booties: They’re made of the same material as human Crocs, so you know they’ll be durable and easy to wipe clean. They’ll be available in two new marbled colorways — a neon green and a hot pink — that actually glow in the dark. That’s a super helpful feature if you like to walk your dog at night and want to make sure they’re visible to motorists when you cross the street and whatnot. They’re designed to slide off and on with ease and have adjustable straps at the top to secure them on your pup’s paws. And, for a limited time, you can snag a pair of matching Crocs for you.

Crocs for dogs come in three sizes, based on weight and, yes, their actual paw size:

Small: For dogs between 15 and 25 lbs., paws 2 inches long and 1.5 inches wide

Medium: For dogs between 26 and 50 lbs., paws 2.25 inches long and 1.75 inches wide

Large: For dogs between 51 and 80 lbs., paws 2.5 inches long and 2 inches wide

If you’re wondering whether you should really spring for these canine shoes, veterinarians say it really depends on whether your dog will be OK with wearing them, and ensuring you get the right fit.

“Dog Crocs can be OK for certain dogs to wear, as long as your dog is comfortable wearing them. However, some dogs will not tolerate them, which can lead to injury or stress,” says Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the emergency and critical care services at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. If your dog is hesitant to walk, holds up their paws, or bites at the shoes, you should definitely remove them, she says. “Just because something is cute or trendy does not necessarily mean it’s the right fit for your pet. Make sure to pay attention to your dog’s body language and make the right decision for them.”

There are lots of different dog boots on the market, and they can be great for keeping your dog’s paws safe from sharp objects, hot pavement, or icy ground. Ideally, you should use booties that offer protection, comfort, and good traction, Fox says. You should also check your dog’s paws for signs of irritation after wearing them and discontinue using the boots if they cause any. Don’t leave them on for extended periods, and just save them for outdoor use only, Fox says.

So, go forth and buy dog Crocs, as long as your pup is OK with that sort of thing. You will definitely delight everyone you pass on your morning walks from now on.