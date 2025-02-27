It shouldn't make sense. It's winter. We're indoors most of the time. Our big treks are from the kitchen to the couch. And yet, our feet. Our poor, poor souls/soles (sorry, had to). They look like they've just run a marathon… barefoot… in the snow. How?

Take your pick of things to blame: cold air, dry heat indoors, hormones, good ol' aging, and even trauma — not the kind you're thinking of, though.

"We traumatize our feet every day just by walking around," says Dr. Claire Wolinsky, a board-certified dermatologist in New York. "Everyone thinks it's just high heels, but flats or shoes that are too tight can do just as much, if not more, damage."

The extreme temperatures don't help either. Going from the frigid depths of winter to a too-hot apartment with a clanking radiator is a mindf*ck for your little piggies. At either temp, though, the end result is the same. Too cold out? Dry, cracked feet. Too hot indoors? Dry, cracked feet. Sigh.

Luckily, help is available — and pretty much everyone could benefit. "It's rare that I have a patient who doesn't have this problem," Wolinsky says.

Keeping your feet warm and regularly hydrated is your best bet for giving them life again, says Dr. Paul Greenberg, a podiatrist at NYU Langone. He isn't a fan of going barefoot in the house (he must certainly know the pain of stepping on a Lego), so he swaps on clogs when he gets home from work. At bedtime, after moisturizing, he recommends putting a plastic bag over each foot and a sock over that. Not the most luxurious spa treatment, but your feet will be happy (in their own weird way, that is). "You'll start to sweat, but the perspiration won't be able to get out, so it will reabsorb," he says.

Circle of life, amirite?

Wolinsky is a fan of nighttime treatment as well and swears by this cute overnight kit from Dr. Scholl's. "One of the best times to put on any topical is at night because it stays put," she says. "When you're walking around, it's harder to absorb." For daytime, she says, opt for a foot balm that won't goop up your socks. Look for products that contain urea, which breaks down, softens, and hydrates skin.

And as tempting as it may be, Wolinsky recommends against the callous remover your pedicurist is trying to upsell you.

"They can go aggressively and you could end up with cuts," she says. "I'd prefer you do it at home. At the end of the shower, when the skin is soft, lightly exfoliate the top layer." She recommends a foot file; a pumice stone just won't cut it for these tough bad boys. You should also get an exfoliator that's made for your feet; the one for your face shouldn't do double duty. Don't forget to slather on lotion right when you hop out because moist skin, like me, loves a strong drink.

The great thing about taking care of your tootsies is that the results are quick. So, if you're not noticing much of a difference after a week, give your derm a call. And if you notice discoloration, blisters, or anything itchy, see a podiatrist to rule out other issues.

Otherwise, enjoy the lap of luxury. Spring just called — she wants to see your new sandals.