If you’ve been out in the sun with your kids all summer like I have, you might be feeling like your skin could use a little extra attention. That’s why I was interested in trying out Dermelect’s Retinol Renewal Kit, a day-to-night facial treatment that’s designed to brighten your skin and give it a radiance boost. I tried the kit, and I’ve already noticed that my skin looks and feels smoother. Plus, it was a great excuse to take a few minutes of well-deserved self-care time in the bathroom — away from your kids or anything else. Because let’s be real, a daily skin care routine can help your skin and your overall well-being.

What’s Included In The Retinol Renewal Kit?

Dermelect’s Retinol Renewal Kit includes two complexion refining treatments: The Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment for daytime use (that’s notably retinol free) and the Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum for nighttime use (that, as the name implies, does have retinol — three of them in fact). You also get a ball wand — you know, one of those small wands with a metal ball on the end of it that gently massages cream into your face and under your eyes. Sure, it probably has an official name, but “ball wand” is fun.

The Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment

Fast Facts:

Natural, retinol alternative

Safe for sensitive skin

For daytime use

Vegan, Gluten-free, Cruelty-free

The Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment is a skin-brightening cream that helps revitalize your skin, and it’s safe to use as a daily moisturizer. It’s light, rubs on smoothly, and it doesn’t have a strong scent that you’ll get whiffs of all day, which is a beautiful thing if you’re like me and have an aggressively sensitive nose. The most impressive part of the treatment, however, is the bakuchiol.

Bakuchiol is a natural, plant-derived alternative to retinol that helps promote healthy skin by improving the turnover of skin cells and stimulating collagen. Synthetic retinol has been known to irritate sensitive skin, so this is a welcome alternative for those who still want to smooth fine lines and plump skin without the redness. Plus, the Flawless Bakochil Treatment works to combat negative environmental effects on your skin, like from pollution and harmful UV rays.

While this cream shouldn’t cause redness, irritation, or sensitivity to the sun, you should still always wear face sunscreen.

The Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum

Fast Facts:

Formulated with three types of retinol: retinol, retinol palmitate, and retinol acetate

For nighttime use

Vegan, Gluten-free, Cruelty-free

If you have sensitive skin, you might want to stick with just the Bakuchiol Treatment, but if you’ve tried retinol before and have had success, the Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum could be a great addition to your nighttime routine. The retinol in the formula is micro-encapsulated to protect your skin and minimize the risk of any irritation. If your skin has reacted poorly to retinol in the past, you might want to slowly introduce the serum to make sure it doesn’t cause any problems this time around. I used retinol several years ago, and it caused some pretty unsettling redness on my face, so I used a little of the serum on one cheek the first night and both cheeks the second night before applying it all over as directed.

This serum has become a cult favorite, with over 15,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason. It’s formulated with three types of retinol (retinol, retinol palmitate, and retinol acetate) that help revitalize your skin after a little too much fun in the sun and just life in general. You can have confidence that you’re putting something good on your face because the serum is formulated without sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances.

The serum goes on smoothly and gently exfoliates the skin to moisturize and refine texture. If that sounds fancy, that’s because it is — but the ‘wow-this-is-fancy-but-also-affordable’ type of fancy.

About The Founder

Dermelect Cosmeceuticals was co-founded by husband-and-wife team Amos and Jodi Lavian. Jodi is a self-described “beauty junkie” and mom of four, which means she knows a thing or two about creating a beauty routine that works for time-crunched parents. I especially appreciated learning that she personally tests every product. As a parent myself, I’ve learned that the best product recommendations come from fellow parents. Show me a working mom of four who manages to look like she’s gotten a good night’s sleep (even if she hasn’t), and I’m buying what she’s using.

What Are Customers Saying?

It’s always nice to hear from people who have actually gotten real results they’re happy with — you know, other than just me. Here are a few reviews from women who swear by the Retinol Renewal Kit.

“First time I have bought this and I will continue to buy it! My skin has never felt or looked better! So glad I found Dermelect, especially because it's all natural. Definitely worth it!” - Lisa S.

“I really loved this combo. I could notice an instant difference in my skin. So subtle and smooth.” - Sandra

“Wonderful products! Really works! Especially the serum! Real results!” - Susanne B.