“I Discovered My Husband Buys Escorts” & 55 Other Mom Confessions

Some weeks, these confessions show up with little wins and joys scattered throughout. An exciting new job opportunity here. A new love interest there. Maybe a kid hitting a big milestone. This week, friends, isn’t really that week. This week, the moms are going through it. They’re dealing with divorces that seemed to come out of nowhere and relationships that probably should have ended long ago. They’ve got medical stress and financial stress and parenting stress and friend-group stress... and, really, it’s a lot. Especially when you consider *gestures broadly* everything else going on.

The world is heavy right now, and it makes sense since moms tend to carry the weight of the world on their shoulders. We’re the comforters. But sometimes, it all gets to be a bit too much for us, too, and we just need to let it all out and scream into the void.

There’s a line I keep thinking about from a show I watched recently (Last Seen on Apple TV, highly recommend). In it, a woman says something along the lines of: “I want what’s mine. I want my guilt. I want my pain. They’re mine to have.” We spend so much energy trying to talk ourselves out of the hard feelings. We diminish them, trying to rush past them to get to the gratitude on the other side. But those feelings are yours to feel, without having to turn them into a lesson first.

That's why this space exists: for you to simply put your feelings down somewhere. So, here’s this week’s haul of moms’ innermost thoughts and feelings, confessed anonymously.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

He gave me 100+ Os in a night... but I had to walk away. 😭 Confession #50546914

My husband asked me for a divorce. I never saw it coming. I’m scared. Worried about our girls. Confession #50546924

Sometimes I think I’ve lost who I truly am and I wish I were single. Confession #52720998

Having a friend stab you in the back and look you at you with a smile is pure evil. Confession #55453590

I worry that my children hate me and prefer their deadbeat father. Confession #55931247

I hate teaching so much, but I'm stuck unless I want to lose all my retirement. Confession #51483723

I have to start chemo for breast cancer. Wasn't old enough yet for mammograms. Confession #53288081

Discovered my husband buys escorts. Almost a 10-year dead bedroom; at least I know why. Confession #53332966

I want to divorce my husband but I am scared of the financial repercussions. Confession #53596888

I feel like I’m doing nothing with my life. Confession #51568711

I'm scared I'll never make mom friends… they're all so awful. Confession #54117403

Sick and tired of my 16- and 18-year-olds' lack of motivation and their indifference towards us. Confession #55672341

Want to quit my corporate 6-figure job to be a SAHM but too scared about a damaging career break. Confession #52861501

Found out I have cervical cancer, and I’m so scared. Confession #51865811

I made out with my co-worker and I can't stop thinking about it. We both are married. Confession #55871116

My husband doesn't like me anymore, and I don't think I like him either, but we have four kids. Confession #50558662

I want someone to take care of everything for me and just let me relax so badly. Confession #52597078

I feel like I can't connect with people on a deeper level. Confession #53057673

Not a fan of years 0-2. I hope there's an era coming up that I find enjoyable. Confession #55092150

Taking a leave from work for my mental health. Scared that I will not want to return. Confession #53900545

4-year-old needs blood taken to see why she gets headaches. I'm scared for her and why. Confession #55335258

ADHD mom, with ADHD husband, raising an ADHD child is the cruelest joke. Confession #51686425

I am so depressed. I just cry all the time. Confession #51702443

I have regret for not being able to afford interventions for my autistic teen until now. Confession #50602288

Cannot focus on work for the life of me. Confession #53575085

I've hated my dog since I had my son. I feel so guilty, but she's so overstimulating. Confession #54200921

I snoozed my alarm, so my kids got a tardy today 😢 Confession #54762860

My last baby started her senior year in HS and I am an emotional mess. Confession #53773324

I'm in love with my OB-GYN. Confession #55824769

I am repulsed by my partner. Confession #51916831

I want a break from it all. Confession #51112585

Everyone at work got shout-outs from each other at work… but me. That hurts a little. Confession #52513603

Between my 4-year-old and 10-month-old, I haven't slept through the night in years and I'm running on fumes. Confession #53172665

I'm married, but I have a crush. I feel so dumb and know nothing will happen from it. Confession #50944782

I don't know if I still love my SO anymore, and it saddens me. Confession #55966259

I'm in a funk, and there's too much to do to even rest. I wish my husband would do more! Confession #51901934

After the kids get on the bus, I head back to bed to sleep. Confession #53896586

I HATE the drama that comes with PTA and other moms. Stop it and start acting like adults! Confession #53236075

Questioning if I am pushing my kids hard enough. Academics, sports, all the things! Confession #53557438

My kindergartner's bus left school without her. How can I trust these people? Confession #52118502

Kids' school redistricted and split my kids into separate schools. I HATE IT. Confession #50642943

I'm still struggling with body image, and I am in my 40s and have never been fitter! Confession #52703809

I think my ex-husband broke me too much to have a meaningful relationship. Confession #51054383

Newly divorced and created a dating profile but haven't told anyone. Confession #53982603

I have plans to go out with my ex-husband's ex-friend, and I couldn't be more excited. Confession #55580098

With every passing day, I grow more attracted to my partner. It's so damn hot. Confession #56580098

Dentist calls me ‘Mum’ instead of my name during family appointments — I am more than just that! Confession #56680098

My parents are getting divorced after 40 years of marriage. Confession #56690098

Loving someone that doesn't love me anymore 💔 Confession #56691099

I can't deal with my rage caused by my ex refusing to take accountability for his affair. Confession #56691198

I wish my husband would put his iPad/phone down and connect with me and our boys. Confession #56691298

I didn't miss my husband or son when I was on vacation with my daughters for a week. Confession #56691398

The Lindsey Clancy trial has taken up a lot of space in my head and heart. PPP is awful. Confession #56691498

I wish my daughter wasn’t on varsity so I could be home earlier during game nights. Confession #57691499

That state of our country keeps me up at night. So scared for my daughter’s future. Confession #57791498