Family vacations can be magical, but they can also be draining. Between juggling mealtimes, weathering meltdowns, and brokering bedtime truces, it’s easy to wonder when the relaxation is supposed to begin. If you’ve ever taken your kids to Disney, you’ve surely experienced every single one of those scenarios — and maybe, for that very reason, you wouldn’t necessarily associate a Disney vacation with relaxation. But Disney cruises are different. They’re designed to ease some of the chaos, with each ship tailored for families. Their newest, the Disney Destiny, has been getting a ton of buzz, so we had to find out: Is Disney’s new “heroes and villains”-themed cruise ship really worth it for families?

Destiny is Disney’s boldest ship in their fleet yet, crafted around heroes, villains, and nonstop storytelling. Because it’s so immersive and theatrical, it’s ideal for keeping kids entertained without requiring parents to plan every second of the day (which, frankly, already makes it feel like a win). This is not a cruise where you sit by the pool while your kids complain they are bored. It is a cruise where they disappear into kids' clubs, beg to stay up late for shows, and talk about the Hydra puppets and Cruella de Vil long after you are home.

Before you book your family’s voyage, here’s what else you should know about the Destiny.

Why the Villain Theme Works, Even With Younger Kids

Villains have always been the most interesting part of Disney movies. They’re dramatic, they’re funny, and they don’t sing about chores or responsibility! On Destiny, Disney finally lets them shine in a way that works shockingly well for families.

The villain theme isn’t scary or dark. It’s playful and a little mischievous, inviting guests to see these characters in a new light. Through Broadway-style shows and interactive moments, you gain a deeper appreciation for the villains, not just as bad guys but as fully realized characters. From helping Cruella de Vil reframe her iconic song to highlight a few of her more positive traits to ducking into Dr. Facilier’s parlor for an intimate, story-driven encounter, the experiences are clever, funny, and thoughtful.

Instead of princess overload, the Destiny feels cooler and bolder — more appealing to older kids and teens without leaving younger kids out. If you’ve done Disney before and felt like you were aging out of some of the magic, this ship feels like Disney growing up with you.

The Unexpected Entertainment Standouts Onboard

The headliner onboard is a full Broadway-style production of Hercules, and it’s genuinely impressive. There’s a massive Hydra puppet that slithers across the stage, state-of-the-art projection technology, and enough action to keep even fidgety kids locked in. Even if your kids have never seen the movie, they can walk in and still easily be captivated by the cast. Pro tip: Get in line early! Spots fill up fast for this crowd-pleaser.

One of the most fun surprises onboard is Cruella de Vil’s piano lounge. The space truly comes to life during “Treble Making with Cruella,” an interactive show where Cruella interacts with the crowd, riffs off audience reactions, and pulls guests into her performance to write a more flattering number than her iconic original song.

Parents who are Disney Parks fans shouldn’t skip the Haunted Mansion Parlor. This moody lounge feels like you’ve stepped straight out of your Doom Buggy and into the attraction (there’s even an appearance from Madame Leota herself). The space is open to the whole family before 9 p.m., but you're welcome to return later once the kids are happily occupied elsewhere for an adults-only retreat.

Rotational Dining Lowers the Stress Level

Disney’s rotational dining system means your serving team follows you from restaurant to restaurant. By night two, they know who wants extra bread, who needs dairy-free options, and which kid will only eat pasta. That familiarity alone lowers stress levels for parents and, honestly, picky eaters of all ages.

One of Destiny’s most talked-about dining experiences is Pride Lands, a Lion King-inspired dinner that blends live performance with African-influenced flavors. It’s not a character meal in the traditional sense, but it is immersive, musical, and surprisingly emotional. (Be warned: You may need an extra napkin, just to dry a stray tear or two.)

Other venues onboard include Worlds of Marvel, 1923, the quick-serve Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods, the ship’s buffet, Marceline Market, adults-only Palo and Enchante, and, of course, the round-the-clock included room service. Menus across the ship are expertly balanced with kid-friendly staples and more interesting dishes for adults, and the wide range of restaurants' operating hours means you’ll never have to go long without a snack.

Stateroom Design Details That Make a Big Difference

Disney Cruise Line staterooms are some of the most family-friendly at sea. Split bathrooms mean multiple people can get ready at once; storage actually exists and is laid out to maximize every spare inch of space; the beds are comfortable; and blackout curtains help kids sleep, which means parents sleep! These are small details that matter a lot when you’re sharing a room with kids who are overstimulated, overtired, and absolutely not ready for bed when you are.

For larger families, connecting rooms and suites make it possible to spread out without losing your sanity. And no matter which deck you end up on, the themed touches make it a delight in rooms inspired by Mulan, Hercules, Big Hero 6, and more.

What the Kids’ Clubs Get Right

Kids’ programming is divided by age, so each space actually fits how kids behave on vacation. The “It’s a Small World” Nursery offers a calm, low-stimulation environment for babies and toddlers, with trained caregivers focused on comfort.

For kids ages 3 to 10, the Oceaneer Club is the most immersive option, filled with themed rooms inspired by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars that encourage creative, self-directed play rather than rigid schedules.

Older kids get spaces that feel appropriately grown-up for them and, most importantly, safe for you. Edge is designed for tweens who are ready for greater independence but still want structure, with games, tech, and social activities that help them move beyond “little kid” territory. Vibe, the teen-only lounge, feels more like a hangout than a club, with music, movies, games, and optional programming in a relaxed, lounge-style setting.

The result is that kids aren’t lumped together or bored, and parents can trust that each age group has a space that feels comfortable, engaging, and genuinely fun.

Avoiding the Cruise Mistake Many Families Make

Don’t overschedule your trip. Pick one big show or anchor experience per night and let the rest of the evening unfold naturally. Some of the best moments onboard the Disney Destiny happen when you’re simply walking the ship or stumbling into a character interaction. Leaving room to explore makes the experience feel more relaxed and personal.

You don’t have to, and likely won’t be able to, do everything. The ship is intentionally designed so that missing one activity doesn’t derail the trip, with characters appearing multiple times and shows offered at different times throughout the sailing. Once you let go of the pressure to see it all, the cruise becomes far more enjoyable for everyone.