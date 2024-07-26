In full transparency, I am a Disney adult. A Disnerd. Whatever you want to call a grown-ass woman who doesn’t need any excuse to squander my vacation days at Disney World. As annual passholders, our family has done Disney a lot, so friends, family, and coworkers often ask us for planning tips before their first trip. And one question that comes up over and over again is whether or not you can really do Disney World in a day.

Often, the context for this is pretty simple: A family only has a few days to spare, and they’re splitting their time elsewhere, whether that’s Universal Studios or the beach. Some people simply pass through the Orlando area and wonder if it’s worth stopping over for just a day to pop into the parks. Other people, like me, look at an open space on the calendar and think, “Looks like a good day for Disney.”

So, can you do Disney in a day? Short answer: Yes. But if we’re talking about whether you should, that’s a bit more involved. Here’s what you need to know before booking a single day at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

The Scope of Disney World

If you were to ask me if you could do Disneyland in a day, I wouldn’t hesitate to say yes. Sure, there is a lot to do — but where there’s a will, there’s a way. But to put Disneyland vs. Disney World in context when it comes to the ground you have to cover, consider this: Disneyland is 500 acres, while Disney World is almost 30,000 acres. That’s roughly 47 square miles.

While not all that land is dedicated park space, Disney World still requires a lot of hoofing. On average, Disney World guests walk seven to 10 miles per day. You know how much you and/or your family can handle comfortably, so keep these numbers in mind relative to the rest of your trip.

One Park, Two Parks, Three Parks, or The Whole Shebang

Arguably, the biggest question is how many parks you plan to visit. You could easily do Disney World in a day if you just want to immerse yourself in Hollywood Studios (Galaxy’s Edge! Toy Story Land!) or leisurely visit every animal enclosure at Animal Kingdom. Our family routinely does both of those parks as half-day excursions, meaning you could even do both in a day without too much stress or strain with a Park Hopper.

Thanks to the addition of popular new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Epcot takes a little more time than it used to. Plus, if you’re planning on doing both rides and the full World Showcase at Epcot, you definitely need to carve out a good chunk of time. I could spend an entire day eating and drinking my way through the 11 different pavilions that showcase different food and cultures from around the world!

As far as Magic Kingdom goes, I think it’s safe to call it a full-day park. With 24 rides (and counting), it’s a park where you’d be hard-pressed to hit everything even in an entire day — other than through an impressive (read: costly) combination of Lightning Lanes and luck.

You could theoretically do all four parks in one day (it’s even an unofficial Disney World challenge), but trust me when I say you’ll be trucking it at each park and to and from each park. If you dare brave that feat, I highly recommend doing it during one of Florida’s cooler months, like January or February.

The Company You Keep

Whether you’re flying solo to Disney, with other adults, or with kids in tow significantly affects how you should approach Disney World in a day.

If you’re traveling with a small-ish group and have disposable income burning a hole in your pocket, you could book a private VIP tour. Good for groups of up to 10 guests, Disney’s VIP tour services let you skip the regular entrance lines and bypass the standard queue for rides. But be forewarned: It’ll cost you. Pricing ranges from $450 to $900 per hour, depending on the season, and that doesn’t include park admission for each person.

Lightning Lanes also help cut down the time you spend waiting at any given park, but they add up — even when traveling as a family of four.

Anytime you visit Disney World with kids, wait times should be at the top of your mind, particularly if you’re traveling around holidays or otherwise busy times of the year. If your kids are anything like mine, they have a limited tolerance for spending too much time in lines, and they usually need to take park breaks to get out of the heat and refuel their little bodies. That time, though necessary, does eat into how much you can realistically fit into a Disney World day.

The Itinerary vs. The Experience

Here’s the thing: If you were to walk up to me and ask me if it’s worth attempting Disney World in one day, my answer would always be yes. If you have the opportunity and means to make it happen, absolutely go. I firmly believe you won’t regret it as long as you go into it with *reasonable* expectations.

If you have it in your head that a successful Disney day is trying every snack on your wish list and hitting all your bucket list rides, you’ll probably end up disappointed. But if you go with the goal of doing what you can and enjoying it to the max, that’s when the real magic of Disney World kicks in.

I recommend starting with Magic Kingdom — which is quintessential Disney — and going from there. Grab a Dole Whip from Aloha Isle or some iconic Cheeseburger Spring Rolls in Adventureland and see where the day takes you. Oh, and stick around for the Happily Ever After fireworks show... it’s the perfect end to any Disney day.