The first time I saw an influencer use a vibration plate, I immediately thought of the daughter in Disney World’s Carousel of Progress during the ‘50s era, standing in one of those rotating belt machines as it jiggles around her hips. Basically, it sounded like another fad piece of equipment that’s supposed to help you lose weight, and I instantly felt grossed out. But vibration plates are literally everywhere, and while they are less portable than the weighted vest, they seem to have a hold on everyone, from wellness influencers to personal trainers to moms just like us who want to feel better. But do vibration plates actually do anything? Or are we all just standing on them, legs itchy with circulation, for no good reason?

Like weighted vests, a vibration plate on its own isn’t going to miraculously make you lose weight — but this piece of equipment does have some benefits that can be extremely helpful, especially when combined with regular exercise.

What is a vibration plate?

A vibration plate is a vibrating platform (some have different levels) that you stand on, although some users may do squats or other simple exercises while on one. “Vibration plates make your muscles move quickly, which can help them feel more active,” says Dr. Gbolohan Okubadejo, NYC area spinal and orthopedic surgeon. “Standing on a vibration plate can help with balance and flexibility. Some people use them to feel more energized after a workout.”

As the plate vibrates, your muscles are constantly contracting and relaxing, with vibrations often happening as frequently as 20 to 60 times per second, says physical therapist John Gallucci Jr., CEO of JAG Physical Therapy. “The amount of energy your body burns depends on the frequency and intensity of vibrations.”

What do vibration plates actually do?

While they look silly and sound like a gimmick, these plates do pack some benefits, according to Gallucci, such as improved muscle strength and enhanced circulation thanks to the stimulating muscle contractions. “They are useful for increasing bone density, aiding in weight loss, and boosting metabolism. Additionally, vibration plates can help alleviate joint pain, reduce recovery time after exercise, and improve overall balance and coordination.”

Okubadejo agrees, sharing that using a vibration plate can improve muscle strength over time, “especially for people who don’t exercise much.” But without regular exercise, a vibration plate on its own isn’t going to help significantly with weight. “Vibration plates can help with muscle activation and may slightly improve circulation, but the results are usually modest,” he says. “Claims about major weight loss or dramatic lymphatic changes aren’t strongly supported by research.”

How to Get the Most Benefits Out of a Vibration Plate

Both Gallucci and Okubadejo say that vibration plates are really great for those who may be recovering from certain injuries or looking to improve their strength, balance, and flexibility. “However, they should not be used by people with cardiovascular conditions, women who are pregnant, those with joint replacements or balance issues, or people with other medical conditions unless advised by a doctor,” Gallucci says.

If you do decide to use one, Okubadejo says you don’t need to go wild with how long you spend on it. “Most people use vibration plates for about 5 to 15 minutes at a time. It’s better to start with shorter sessions and gradually increase as your body gets used to it,” he says.

Gallucci agrees, advising that for best results, use your vibration plate two to three times per week, “either before exercise to warm up or after for recovery, with sessions lasting about 10 to 20 minutes.”

Using a vibration plate for too long can strain your muscles, Okubadejo says, so use them as an additional tool and not as the only thing you’re doing for your body during the day. “Overusing them or standing too long can cause discomfort instead of benefits. Using them after a workout can help muscles relax and recover.”