75 Dope Gifts If You're Bougie But On A Budget

It’s challenging to strike a alance between giving an impressive gift and sticking to a budget. But on this list, you don’t have to sacrifice either of those things: Here are some of the most dope gifts if you’re bougie on a budget. Options include luxe accessories, gadgets that boost convenience, and stuff that’s just ridiculously fun for kids and adults alike. Prices are low, with some items costing only $5, so you might want to pick something up for yourself, too.

01 A Thick, Supportive Pillow To Comfortably Work In Bed DONAMA Lap Reading Pillow See price on Amazon See on amazon Working on the couch or bed just got comfier: This memory foam pillow props up your computer to the perfect height for typing. It’s also great for gaming, reading a book, knitting, and more. This pick is ergonomically designed to fit the curves of your arms and elbows, adding to the cozy factor.

02 The Coolest Aromatherapy Diffuser With A Faux Flame SENMUL Colorful Flame Aroma Diffuser See price on Amazon See on amazon This aromatherapy diffuser is the coolest. Fill it with water and your favorite essential oils, then turn it on to spread the scent through your space. The faux flames can be set to seven color options for a unique effect. This pick can run for up to eight hours before needing to be refilled.

03 A Hair Tool Carrying Bag With A Heat-Resistant Mat BAREFOOT CARIBOU Travel Heat Resistant Mat Bag See price on Amazon See on amazon This heat-resistant bag is multifunctional. Use it to stash hair tools — like your flat iron and curling wand — as you travel. When you reach your final destination, the built-in mat rolls out, creating a designated spot for you to rest your tool as you grab the next section of hair.

04 A Practical Incense Burner That’s Also Gorgeous Wellsee Waterfall Incense Burner See price on Amazon See on amazon With its nature-inspired design and bronze base, this incense burner looks seriously dope. But it’s practical, too — use it for both stick and cone incenses and the smoke will gently roll down the mountain.

05 A Highly Rated Golden Watch That’s A Bestseller CHEETAH Rectangular Watch See price on Amazon See on amazon This wrist watch looks like it came from a bougie department store, when in reality, it’s a bestseller shipped straight from Amazon. It boasts a square-shaped face (with a luxurious Roman numeral dial), a gold-toned band, and an overall petite size. Reviewers have given it a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon.

06 Luxe Matte Black Candlesticks For A Steal SDALI HQME Wooden Candle Stick Holders (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Made from a solid piece of wood with a matte black finish, this trio of candlesticks seems like it should cost far more than $20. Group them together on your mantle, dining room table, or island, or use them throughout your home as desired.

07 An Eye-Catching Set Of Ceramic Spoons For Stirring Coffee & More Evannt Ceramic Espresso Spoons (Set of 8) See price on Amazon See on amazon Made from dishwasher-safe ceramic, these glass spoons are perfect for stirring hot coffee, tea, or whatever else you’re sipping. The set comes with eight handmade spoons in assorted colors, and each one measures just over 5 inches long.

08 A Wooden Chessboard Set That’s Magnetic ASNEY Magnetic Chess Set See price on Amazon See on amazon This wooden chessboard boasts a magnetic design so the pieces will stay securely in place on the surface — this makes it ideal for outdoor play and traveling. The whole set is handcrafted from wood, and the board folds for storage.

09 A Tracing Book That’s Simple To Follow & Seriously Cool Chroma Ink Editions Ink Tracing Coloring Book See price on Amazon See on amazon Trace over the white lines in the pages of this tracing book to reveal intricate images of the most amazing cities. It’s simple and relaxing to do, and the end results are impressive. This book features 37 different designs for you to create.

10 Rose-Shaped Wine Glasses That Are Dishwasher Safe Flylin Rose Flower Wine Glasses (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Your favorite vino just got even bougier: These two wine glasses are shaped like beautiful 3D roses with curved handles. They’re made from borosilicate glass that’s heat resistant (aka dishwasher friendly) and nearly unbreakable.

11 A Soothing Eye Pillow You Can Enjoy Warm Or Cool Sacksy Thyme Linen Eye Pillow See price on Amazon See on amazon This eye pillow is infused with lavender and flaxseed for an amazingly calming effect when you drape it across your eyes — it can also relieve tension, help with irritated eyes, and more. You can enjoy it warm (via the microwave) or cool after sticking it in the freezer.

12 Fur-Lined Slippers That Mold To Your Feet Litfun Memory Foam Slippers See price on Amazon See on amazon You can never have too many pairs of slippers, and these particular ones feature a faux wool lining and a thick memory foam footbed (that molds to your foot’s shape) for utmost comfort. The rubber sole is textured for grip so you can wear them on quick trips to the mailbox.

13 Checkered Hand Towels Made From 100% Cotton Madi-Cadi Checkered Towels (5-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These hand towels are made entirely from soft, plush, and highly absorbent cotton, making them a good choice for your kitchen, bathroom, or even the gym. The set includes five colorful towels, all with a fun checkered pattern to stand out.

14 A Steel Multi-Tool With 8 Functionalities GIRIAITUS Carabiner Multitool See price on Amazon See on amazon This steel carabiner actually boasts seven additional functionalities, including a folding pocket knife, serrated knife, rope cutter, slotted screwdriver, bottle opener, can opener, and ruler. “This is a very handy tool to have particularly if you’re a camper or hiker. Excellent quality and easy to operate,” explained one shopper.

15 A Faux Leather Sunglasses Holder That Clips On The Sun Visor KINIVA Visory Sunglasses Holder See price on Amazon See on amazon Don’t lose track of your sunglasses: This vegan leather holder clips onto your vehicle’s sun visor so you always know where they are. And the magnetic closure ensures they don’t fall out, even if you hit a bump on the road.

16 Stylish Oval Sunglasses With Retro Flair BOTEN Oval Sunglasses See price on Amazon See on amazon With their oval shape, these small sunglasses scream “retro” in the coolest of ways. They boast a sturdy frame, lightweight metal accents, and UV-coated lenses to keep your eyes protected. Other colors can be found in the listing.

17 A Secure Golden Chain To Not Lose Your AirPods Amoufid Airpod Strap See price on Amazon See on amazon It’s far too easy to lose track of your AirPods (or other wireless earbuds). But this golden chain is the prettiest way to solve this — it’s like a jewelry piece. The chain has secure silicone-lined rings to hold each earbud, plus an adjustable strap to keep them close.

18 A Genuine Leather Wallet That’s Spacious Yet Slim Travelambo Slim Wallet See price on Amazon See on amazon Handmade from genuine leather, this slim wallet doesn’t take up much space in your purse or work bag, yet it can hold a surprising amount. There are 15 card slots, an ID window, and a pair of zippered pockets for cash and spare change. RFID-blocking technology keeps your personal information secure.

19 A Complete Boba Drinking Glass Set In 5 Colors Amyoole Boba Tumbler Cups (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Step up your at-home boba game with these glass cups that are ideal for this delicious drink. Included are two wide-mouth mason jar cups (that are simple to fill), sealed lids, reusable stainless steel straws, silicone sleeves, and everything you need to get the components thoroughly clean. Choose from five color schemes in the listing.

20 The Prettiest Rhinestone Claw Clip With A Strong Hold LILIE&WHITE Starfish Hair Clip See price on Amazon See on amazon With its starfish design and rhinestone design, this is seriously the prettiest claw clip. It’s made from acrylic with grippy teeth to hold your hair all day long, even if you have thicker strands. Two other styles can be found in the listing.

21 A Fun Puffy Laptop Sleeve That’s Waterproof Comfyable Puffy Laptop Sleeve See price on Amazon See on amazon Protect your laptop with this puffy sleeve that’s fun to carry. It’s lined with soft fleece to prevent scratches and other damage, and the whole thing is waterproof. It comes in plenty of neutrals and pastels in the listing (and two sizes as well).

22 Touch-Control Lights To Hang From Your Handbag Uonlytech Purse Light (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These two handbag lights turn on with a tap, providing illumination when you need it. The lights are heart-shaped and attached to a keychain for hanging purposes.

23 A Portable Electric Kettle That Heats Fast Touxila Travel Electric Kettle See price on Amazon See on amazon Despite its travel-friendly design, this electric kettle can bring water to a boil in less than 10 minutes so you can enjoy your morning tea more quickly. There are four temperature settings to consider, and it holds about 13 ounces of liquid at a time.

24 Textured Silicone Balls To Fidget With AotBlcer Magnetic Fidget Balls (8 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon These silicone balls boast various textures that make for a delightful tactile experience. “I like the weight of them and the magnets are strong enough to dangle several of the balls in the air without dropping any of them,” added one commenter. The highly rated set comes in several colors in the listing.

25 An Adjustable Reading Light That Wraps Around Your Neck Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can read your current obsession all night long with this book light that wraps around your neck to shine directly onto the pages — it won’t even disrupt your sleeping companion. It can be set to three color temperatures and six brightness levels, and the built-in battery lasts a whopping 80 hours.

26 A Comforting Weighted Blanket That’s Super Portable BETU Weighted Lap Blanket See price on Amazon See on amazon With its weighted design, this lap blanket feels dreamy to lounge or sleep under — like a calming hug. It features a soft microfiber exterior with an all-over stitching pattern to keep the glass beads evenly distributed. The listing offers lots of sizes, weights, and colors.

27 A Digital Camera That Prints The Pics Immediately Cimizi Instant Digital Camera See price on Amazon See on amazon Snap a picture with this digital camera and it’ll print instantly in black and white for you to enjoy — there are even 28 cute frames and six filters that you can apply to your image. This pick has a built-in battery that’s simple to recharge via USB.

28 Silicone Bookmarks That Flip Automatically To Hold Your Spot Meiqils Automatic Bookmarks (3 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Position one of these silicone bookmarks on the pages of your current read and it’ll automatically flip as you turn the page — this way, it’s impossible to lose your spot. They won’t cause any damage to the book, and you get three of them for this low price.

29 An Electric Wine Opener That Performs Well COKUNST Electric Wine Opener See price on Amazon See on amazon Don’t fight with a wine cork: This electric opener is powerful enough to pull it out in seconds with minimal work on your end. It has a smooth, ergonomic grip to hold onto, and it’s powered by a set of batteries that’ll last through an abundance of wine nights. It even comes with a foil cutter.

30 A Unique Hair Brush That’s Gentle Yet Effective HALOVIDA Boar Bristle Brush See price on Amazon See on amazon This hair brush likely looks quite different than others you’ve seen. It boasts a combination of boar and nylon bristles, plus a flexible design to work through your strands gently yet effectively. And it’s also hollow for faster blow drying.

31 A Trinket Tray With High-End Boutique Vibes Beccalame Ceramic Trinket Tray See price on Amazon See on amazon The unique design of this ceramic trinket tray is giving high-end boutique but it can be yours for less than $15. Use the tray as a catch-all spot for your jewelry, hair accessories, and other small pieces at the end of the day.

32 Handmade Journal Clips Made With Genuine Crystals Handmade Store Stone Planner Clips (5 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Updating your planner isn’t the most fun activity, but these stone clips elevate the whole experience. Each of the five clips is handmade from durable metal with a genuine stone adorning the end. Various colors and styles can be found in the listing.

33 A Stick-On Laptop Sleeve To Organize Must-Haves AMOZIFY Stick On Laptop Sleeve See price on Amazon See on amazon Between a charger, a mouse, flash drives, and more, laptops naturally come along with a lot of extra stuff. This stick-on sleeve is the storage solution for these items. It sticks in place on your device using 3M adhesive (so you don’t leave anything behind) and the three pockets can organize everything.

34 A Travel-Friendly Makeup Brush Set With A Mirror COSHINE Travel Makeup Brush Set (5 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Don’t bring along your full makeup brush set on your next trip; it’s too bulky. Instead, opt for this travel-friendly set that includes five brushes (including smaller ones for detailed work like eyeshadow and larger, fluffy brushes for all over your face) to do your whole look. They come in a carrying case that boasts a built-in mirror.

35 A Flower Purse Hanger To Keep It Off The Floor ROFLYER Purse Hanger See price on Amazon See on amazon Don’t put your purse on the dirty restaurant floor. This purse hanger allows you to hang it directly from the table or bar top. It has a cute flower design, and the whole thing folds up for compact storage in the included velvet carrying pouch. It comes in lots of shades in the listing.

36 Smooth-Writing Gel Pens Featuring Pantone Colors Kaco Cute Stationery Pens (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These gel pens feature Pantone’s famous color of the year in their design, paired with the cutest little heart on the ends. The fine point writes smoothly, drying quickly to avoid smudging or bleeding. In the listing, you’ll discover options covering every hue from 2000 to 2025. Two come in a pack.

37 A Keyboard Wrist Rest Set That Looks & Feels Cloud-Like JIKIOU Cloud Keyboard Wrist Rest (3 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon This keyboard rest looks like clouds and feels like clouds. It’s made from thick, high-density memory foam to support your arms and wrists as you type. And the nonslip base stops it from sliding. A smaller wrist rest to use with your mouse is also included.

38 A Bamboo Plant Made Entirely From LEGOs LEGO Botanicals Lucky Bamboo Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Bring a touch of the outdoors in with this lucky bamboo set — well, sort of. It’s actually made entirely from LEGO bricks, and you get to experience the joy of putting it together. The plant has realistic features (like a trio of bamboo stems, leaves, and pebbles), all in a wood-like planter.

39 Witty Dust Plug Charms For Your E-Reader YOPPIX Dust Plug Charms (9 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Keep dust and debris out of your E-reader’s charging port with these plug charms that also just so happen to feature the wittiest phrases. They’re made from scratch-resistant acrylic that’s lightweight to stay securely plugged into a USB-C port, even as you carry it in your bag. Nine pieces come in the set.

40 A Packing Cube Set To Save Room In Your Suitcase Hatisan Packing Cubes Set (8 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Don’t travel anywhere without this packing cube set; it makes your suitcase far more organized (since you can group like items or complete outfits), and it helps save space, too. Included are four different-sized cubes, plus storage bags for items like your shoes or toiletries.

41 A UV Sanitizer To Disinfect A Phone Homedics UV Portable Sanitizer See price on Amazon See on amazon Hate to break it to you, but your phone is probably covered in germs from who knows what. This portable sanitizer will give it a good disinfection (utilizing UV technology) in just 30 seconds per side. It kills up to 99.9% of germs.

42 The Prettiest Crystal-Adorned Lamp Runyangshi Crystal Night Lamp See price on Amazon See on amazon This may be the prettiest lamp I’ve ever seen. It features a circular shape, genuine quartz crystal pieces, and artificial greenery to round out the design. Set it to three color temperatures and various brightness levels to create a custom ambiance.

43 A Low-Cost Slouchy Bag With A High-Priced Feel LuxeBold Slouchy Shoulder Bag See price on Amazon See on amazon This slouchy shoulder bag is designer-inspired — yet it costs only $20 to stick to your budget. “The quality feels really nice, and the size is just right, not too big or too small. I love that it can be dressed up with a nice outfit or worn casually since the hobo style gives it that effortless look,” noted one commenter who referred to it as a go-to bag. Choose from five neutrals in the listing.

44 A Fuss-Free Heatless Curling Set Made Of Satin Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set See price on Amazon See on amazon Wake up to gorgeous curls with the help of this heatless curling set. Simply wrap your strands around the 34-inch rod and secure it with the included scrunchies. All of the components feature a silky satin material that’s far gentler on your hair and helps to minimize frizz.

45 A Faux Tortoiseshell Apple Watch Band That’s A Stunner Newlibery Stretchy Apple Watch Band See price on Amazon See on amazon Compatible with a bunch of Apple Watch models, this stretchy band is seriously gorgeous with its tortoiseshell-like look (though it’s actually made from resin). This pick is totally waterproof so you don’t have to stress about it getting ruined.

46 A Roll-Up Mat That Saves Puzzle Progress CallKroon Puzzle Roll Up Mat See price on Amazon See on amazon Can’t finish your jigsaw puzzle in one sitting? With this roll-up mat, that’s no problem. Simply assemble your puzzle on it, and then when you’re at a pause point, roll the whole thing up to keep it saved. The high-density felt surface (combined with the thick interior tube) ensures none of the pieces move.

47 A Hard-Sided Jewelry Organizer For The Traveler ProCase Travel Jewelry Organizer See price on Amazon See on amazon Keep your favorite jewelry organized and tangle-free during your travels thanks to this hard case. It has a binder-like design — kind of like you had in school — with transparent pockets for your pieces. There are also necklace holders and a ring roll.

48 A Stick-On Vehicle Lip Balm Holder So It’s Easy To Reach CHRSHN Car Chapstick Holder See price on Amazon See on amazon You need access to lip balm at all times, and this vehicle holder ensures a tube is in reach as you drive. It boasts a 3M adhesive backing to stick in place on any smooth, flat surface (like your center console or side door), and it fits pretty much any lip balm you like.

49 A Sunrise Alarm Clock For A Gentler Wake Up ANTDALIS Sunrise Alarm Clock See price on Amazon See on amazon It can be tough to spring out of bed in the morning. But this alarm clock boasts a sunrise feature — with a light that gradually brightens as you approach your desired wake time — to gently get you up. It also has nature-inspired alarm sounds, a snooze function, and a tap-control design.

50 A Personal Library Circulation Kit For Total Nostalgia Knock Knock Personal Library Kit See price on Amazon See on amazon This personal library kit is giving nostalgia; it’ll help you revive old-fashioned library circulation techniques at home, and it’s a fun way to track your book collection. Included are checkout cards, a date stamp (with an ink pad), self-adhesive pockets for inside the books, and a pencil to get you started.

51 Flower Stem Holders For A Lovelier Arrangement Ikebana Frog Flowers (3 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Each of these stem holders is covered in a bunch of little pins that can prop up flower and greenery stems for a nicer-looking arrangement. The base is made from heavy metal to stop it from toppling over, and you can place it inside almost any vase or container you’re using. Three different sizes come included.

52 A Stick-On Pocket To Organize Your Car Moly Magnolia Car Seat Side Pocket Organizer See price on Amazon See on amazon If your vehicle is notoriously messy, turn to this mounted pocket for some organizational help. It can attach to any flat surface (it mounts with a combination of adhesive and a hook-and-loop closure), and once in place, there’s space for items like your phone, sunglasses, spare change, and more.

53 A Wireless Vanity Light With Lots Of Settings Benreom Wireless Vanity Light See price on Amazon See on amazon Need more light to do your makeup and hair at your vanity? This wireless light sticks in place with adhesive and then it can be set to various angles, color temperatures, and brightness levels to create the ideal ambiance. The built-in battery lasts a long time, and it’s rechargeable via USB-C.

54 A Funny Drink Holster For Hands-Free Carrying QCWN Drink Holster See price on Amazon See on amazon Bring your favorite drink with you hands-free using this faux leather holster that slips onto a belt. This pick holds any standard 12-ounce can (like soda or beer).

55 A Hooded Pillow To Make Long-Haul Flights Comfier Vzpeun Hooded Travel Pillow See price on Amazon See on amazon This hooded pillow makes it way easier to sleep on long plane rides and other travel days. It wraps completely around your neck — giving your head ample support — and the built-in hood blocks out light and offers a little extra privacy. Also included is an eye mask and earplugs.

56 A Shade That Turns Any Bottle Into A Working Lamp SOUDFK Wireless Bottle Lamp See price on Amazon See on amazon Turn most any alcohol bottle (like beer bottles, wine bottles, spirit bottles, and more) into a functioning lamp with this wireless shade. It boasts a rubber stopper to fit snugly in place, and the light itself can be set to three color temperatures. The shade is rechargeable.

57 An Insulating Cup Sleeve With 27,000+ 5-Star Reviews Sok It JavaSok Cup Sleeve See price on Amazon See on amazon With 27,000 and growing five-star reviews, this neoprene sleeve is overwhelmingly loved for its drink-insulation abilities and adorable design. “Works great! I use it every [day] & it keeps my ice latte cold for hours,” shared one fan. This pick also controls condensation so you don’t end up with wet hands. Lots of other patterns and several sizes can be found in the listing.

58 A Holder To Make Shower Steamers Last Longer SHARLOVY Shower Steamers Tray See price on Amazon See on amazon Stick your favorite shower steamer in this rubber tray to make it last longer by keeping it out of the direct water stream — you won’t accidentally step on it this way, either. The tray uses a suction cup to stick in place on the shower surround.

59 A Coordinating Collar & Bracelet Set For You & Your Pet Pettsie Matching Owner & Dog Bracelet (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon Dogs are family members. And to honor this relationship, you and your furry friend can wear this matching set that includes a bandana collar for them and a soft bracelet for you. They’re both equally adorable. The collar comes in three size options (and it’s adjustable), ensuring a perfect fit.

60 Cute Flower-Shaped Straw Covers That Are Also Functional SEMATA Silicone Straw Toppers (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Add a cute element to your tumbler with these flower straw caps. And as a bonus: They keep dust, bugs, and other debris out of your drink. Made from silicone, the caps are designed to fit on straws for 30- and 40-ounce tumblers. Six come in a set, and other color combinations can be found in the listing.

61 A Glass Nail File That Won’t Wear Down MiDenso Glass Nail File See price on Amazon See on amazon Unlike regular nail files, this file pick boasts a hardened glass surface that will gently shape natural and acrylic nails for salon-quality results. The tool won’t wear down over time, either.

62 A Chic Water Bottle To Track National Parks Trips The Geoproject National Parks Water Bottle Sticker Kit See price on Amazon See on amazon Keep track of your National Parks adventures with this water bottle kit; it has spots to place all 63 stickers featuring these exquisite locations. The stainless steel bottle boasts a double-walled design to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours.

63 Cloud Socks That Feel Absolutely Dreamy Unboxme Gifts Fuzzy Luxe Cloud Socks See price on Amazon See on Amazon In line with their name, these cloud socks do indeed feel like dreamy clouds — they’re plush, soft, and oh-so cozy. The socks are stretchy to fit shoe sizes six to 12, and they’ll hold up well in the wash so you can enjoy them over and over again.

64 A Gel Facial Cream For Glowy Glass Skin medicube Capsule Cream See price on Amazon See on amazon This face cream is formulated with ingredients like salmon PDRN, niacinamide, and collagen to make skin firmer, hydrated, and positively glowy. It has a gel-like texture that’s shockingly lightweight and nonsticky.

65 Fidget Stones You Can Enjoy In So Many Ways DYRDM Fidget Ferrite Putty See price on Amazon See on amazon However you choose to interact with these smooth putty stones — whether that’s stacking them, gliding them through your hand, or something else — they will surely be satisfying. The set includes a whopping 500 stones that store in the included case between uses.

66 A Portable Sticker Maker That Doesn’t Require Ink iDPRT Portable Sticker Maker See price on Amazon See on amazon Make customized stickers with this portable sticker maker that utilizes thermal technology for printing (no pricey ink or toner needed). “This Bluetooth printer has been a game-changer for my creative projects. [...] Print quality is surprisingly sharp for such a compact device, and the stickers come out clean and vibrant,” explained one fan.

67 A Monogrammed Water Bottle Holder With Pockets DTGB Water Bottle Carrier See price on Amazon See on amazon This water bottle holder is the only thing you need to grab when walking out the door. It can securely hold your tumbler (up to 40-ounce ones), plus there are pockets for essentials like your phone, credit cards, chapstick, and other small things. It’s monogrammed with your initial for a personalized touch and comes in three colors in the listing.

68 A Petite Screwdriver Set For Jewelry & Glasses Repairs MULWARK Mini Screwdriver Set (6 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon For delicate repairs on glasses, watches, and jewelry, you’ll need this miniature screwdriver set. Each one has a magnetic tip to grip itty-bitty screws, and the nonslip handle will stay secure in your hand. Six come with, including three slotted and three Philips-heads style.

69 Heat-Resistant Holders To Safely Pull Food From The Microwave Aticca Microwave Bowls (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Don’t scald your fingers pulling warmed-up leftovers from the microwave: These bowl holders are specifically designed to stay cool to the touch for a layer of protection — they can also protect hands from cold items like ice cream. They’re machine washable and reusable, and four come in a pack.

70 An Ice Bucket Mold To Keep Bottles Chilled In Style YOWINT Ice Bucket Mold See price on Amazon See on amazon Ensure your favorite adult beverages actually stay cold thanks to this plastic mold that creates an ice-bucket-shaped ice block. Fill the mold with water (and you could even add fruit, flowers, or other decorative items for a little pizzazz) and stick it in the freezer to get it ready.

71 A Felt Purse Insert For Organization & Structure ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert See price on Amazon See on amazon Floppy purse? Use this felt insert to give it structure — but also to step up its organization. It boasts 13 total pockets, including a large zippered one that’s detachable should you need to carry it separately. There’s a wide range of sizes and colors to find your perfect fit.

72 Colorful Picture Frames To Add A Pop Of Personality Gurfuy Ceramic Photo Frames (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Get your photos off your phone and into your house. These ceramic picture frames are perfect for this. Included are three frames in two sizes, each with a colorful design to bring some personality to your space.

73 A Cool Glowing Fidget Snake That’s 2 Feet Long UXBSTM Fidget Snake Toy See price on Amazon See on amazon As if the fact that this snake fidget toy being 3D printed isn’t already super cool, this pick has a totally flexible design for interactive fun. Plus, it glows in the dark. There are two size options, with this particular one being an incredible 2 feet long.

74 A Sensory Journal & Diffuser Pen For Better Note-Taking Lifelines Sensory Journal & Pen Diffuser Set See price on Amazon See on amazon Jot down notes, thoughts, and to-do lists in this nice journal. When you need a break, the cover features an irresistibly touchable gel bead hourglass to interact with — it’s a win-win. Also included is a pen that diffuses a delightful scent as you write.