Confession: I’ve never been on a double date before, but I have played doubles tennis. And in many ways, they feel surprisingly similar. Both turn an activity, whether dating or playing tennis, into something more convivial, interactive, and engaging. Having a partner — and another team to bounce ideas off — can make the experience of dating or trying something new feel less nerve-wracking. Maybe that’s why double dating seems to be making a comeback.

Pairing up with another couple for a night out isn’t only a way to make socializing feel less intimidating; experts say it might be exactly what modern relationships need.

“Platonic double dating among established couples is having a moment again largely because we’re living through a ‘friendship recession,’” explains Jourdann Lubliner, founder and CEO of Doubles Social, the first-of-its-kind social club and app for couple friendships. “In 1990, 33% of Americans said they had 10 or more close friends. By 2021, that number dropped to 13%. As of 2024, 17% of Americans reported having no close friends at all, and 44% said none live nearby. Couples are craving friendships and platonic connections more than ever.”

Lubliner notes that parents and long-term couples in particular have practical reasons to embrace double dating. “Parents with young children have roughly 18 hours a week to themselves,” she says. “Double dates become an efficient way to socialize while spending time with a partner. For long-term couples, shared experiences break routines, reintroduce excitement, and deepen connection.”

Between wrangling kids and defaulting to Friday-night Netflix binges, it’s become easier than ever for couples to stay in and fall into repetitive habits. A double date provides the opportunity to shake up a routine and reconnect with each other in a new way.

To understand why double dating is having a moment, and how it can help relationships, we spoke with relationship experts to find out.

The Emotional, Social, and Romantic Benefits

Double dating isn’t just about leaving the house and having a night off from the kids. Lubliner explains that couples who actively engage in platonic double dating build a strong social support system that contributes to healthier relationships. “Emotionally, double dates reduce isolation and pressure on one partner to be the other’s sole source of connection,” she says.

Socially, connecting with other couples fosters a sense of belonging and shared community. Research shows that life satisfaction is strongly associated with a partner’s happiness, and couples who maintain friendships with other couples often report higher relationship satisfaction.

Then there’s the sexual benefits to consider. Romantically, double dating can also reignite curiosity and intimacy. “Expanding your social circle as a unit heightens the sense of connection,” Lubliner explains. “Trying new activities, venturing to new places, and meeting similar couples allows partners to feel vulnerable together while adding layers of excitement to their routine.”

Clinical psychologist Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, a Harvard-trained relationship expert at Hily Dating App, agrees. “Spending time with another couple can absolutely boost connection and intimacy at home. Doing new things introduces novelty, excitement, and new ideas. Seeing how other couples navigate challenges can spark reflection and deepen appreciation for your own relationship.”

When Double Dating Helps the Most

Double dating can be useful at almost any stage of a relationship, but experts note there are certain “seasons of life” when it’s particularly valuable. Lubliner points to life transitions like new parenthood, burnout, or long-term lulls. “These are periods when routines shift and social circles shrink. Couples often crave community with others who understand their reality,” she explains.

Romanoff adds that double dating can serve as a relationship “reset.”

“When couples are feeling burned out or stressed, double dates provide stimulation without pressure,” she says. “In long-term lulls, they disrupt linear patterns and introduce new energy, stories, and topics without risking negative drama.”

Lubliner recalls a couple who moved to New York City and struggled to make friends: “Their first Doubles Social dinner turned into Sunday brunches and regular meetups. They felt supported and connected, not just socially, but as a couple. Shared experiences during transitions helped them feel closer and more energized.”

And while double dating can accelerate relationship dynamics, Romanoff adds that it can sometimes be for the better, and sometimes not. “It isn’t a magical fix,” she cautions. “It can increase playfulness, intimacy, and joy, but also highlight existing tensions. It’s up to the couple to respond intentionally to what shows up.”

In other words, double dating shouldn’t be used as a distraction since it won’t make your problems disappear.

What Makes a Double Date Successful?

According to both experts, simplicity is key. Romanoff says casual, low-stakes activities like dinner, movies, mini-golf, or hiking generally work best. “These activities orient everyone toward the same outcome and are easy to enjoy. Awkward dates often involve intense competition or forced intimate discussions that aren’t naturally arising,” she says.

Lubliner emphasizes that the biggest step toward a successful double date is simply showing up. “The goal isn’t perfection,” she says. “It’s making an effort to socialize, have fun, and deepen friendships.”

Avoiding the Common Pitfalls

Comparison and oversharing are the most common mistakes couples make on double dates. “Comparing parenting styles, lifestyles, or relationships can reduce satisfaction and shift attention away from your own relationship,” Lubliner explains. “Oversharing often happens when couples are unsure of the connection and want to create closeness, but it can backfire.”

Romanoff agrees, noting that maintaining personal boundaries is critical. “Notice feelings of envy, comparison, or unease, and respond with awareness. Keep the focus on connection and shared fun, not competition or performance.”

Choosing the Right Couple

Finding the “right” couple to double date with makes a big difference.

Lubliner advises seeking pairs who align with your life stage, values, and goals. “Avoid couples who are negative, competitive, or constantly violate boundaries,” she says, adding that Doubles Social helps by “curating compatible couples based on interests, age, lifestyle, and hobbies, making the selection process less stressful.”

Romanoff recommends discussing boundaries ahead of time. “Topics like money, alcohol, flirting, and personal limits should be clarified so everyone feels comfortable. Even a brief conversation with your partner beforehand can help the date flow smoothly.”

Why Couples Should Try It

At its core, double dating is about expanding your social circle, strengthening bonds, and having fun together. “It’s a reminder that friendships and shared experiences are essential for healthy, thriving relationships,” Lubliner says. “Even couples who are already deeply connected can benefit from the community and energy that double dating brings.”

Whether it’s a casual dinner, a weekend outing, or exploring a new city together, double dating may be the refresh your relationship didn’t know it needed.