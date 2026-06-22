“I’m Dreading Taking My Kids To Disney World” & 57 Other Mom Confessions

If every mom on earth were in one gigantic group chat, this week’s confessions would be blowing up your notifications.

Some moms are deep in the “summer scaries,” wondering how the hell they’re supposed to keep their kids entertained and counting down the days to camp dropoff. Others admit they’re one bad swipe away from swearing off dating apps for good.

Whether it’s questioning major life decisions or simply white-knuckling it to Friday, moms always have something rattling around in their minds. And while that running ticker tape of thoughts doesn’t always make it out loud, it’s a part of motherhood most of us can relate to all too well.

So, consider this your reminder that whatever’s bouncing around in your brain, you’re not alone in thinking it. From doubt and burnout to the occasional spiral, here are 58 totally anonymous, unfiltered, and brutally honest mom confessions.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here

Is it mean that I want to leave my husband home from vacation and take the kids? Confession #50977564

My daughter's 10th birthday is coming up, and I've been too overwhelmed to plan anything. Confession #52390063

I hate my job and I'm in tears almost every single morning. Confession #510937651

I was a great little kid mom and now feel like I fail constantly with teens. Confession #53801028

Where is the break in summer break? The sports and dance schedule has increased. Confession #51098711

Up for my dream job, but the wait and uncertainty is so stressful. Confession #54228510

My kids and hubby did nothing for my b-day last week, and are now doting on him for Father's Day. Confession #52772811

I’m six-and-a-half months pregnant, and my dog is dying. Confession #53856015

My son went back to his father’s and I don’t miss him at all. Confession #53711107

My maternity leave is ending soon, and I’m sad I have to bring my baby to daycare. Confession #52665488

I’m a great mom and PTA president because I’m usually high. Otherwise, it’s too much. Confession #51886741

Finally acknowledging that I was an abused child. It hurts. Confession #51830010

I’m so ridiculously in love with my husband. Five years later, and I still have butterflies. Confession #52776900

My hubby and I are having the best sex of our lives — 14 years married — thanks to smut. Confession #52990077

My 18-year-old son is so unmotivated and only does what he wants. I’m starting to dislike him. Confession #50390076

Kiddo broke her arm on the monkey bars for the third time in two years. Momma is tired. Confession #51229752

We are never taking our daughter on vacation again. Confession #50288961

My 15-year-old doggie died today. Already miss him so much. Confession #50383776

I’m a SAHM and love summer break with my boys, but I’m so exhausted and overstimulated. Confession #50041181

I’m dreading taking my kids to Disney World next week. Confession #50041855

I miss my toddler after having my baby. Confession #504167865

My job gives me anxiety, and my husband tells me it’s not that bad. Confession #54887613

I know my husband isn’t in love with me anymore, but I don’t know how to stop loving him. Confession #53321766

Both kids have a fever on the first day of summer break. June has kicked my ass. Confession #53319172

Took a new position at my old job. Not sure I made the right choice by leaving my current job. Confession #52990143

I want another baby, but I'm terrified my husband will say no. Confession #57129987

My ex and his new wife are so ridiculously self-absorbed and petty. Confession #56710092

My husband passed away and now I just feel numb. Confession #567100911

I feel terrible for not being a girls’ girl. I'm in love with a married man. Confession #51199826

I feel like I'm constantly angry at my husband, sometimes for no reason at all. Confession #5883270

My first grader wants to ride the bus, and I'm so scared of letting her. Confession #5883270

My 13-year-old and my husband aren't talking to each other. Confession #5883270

I'm hot for my boys’ coaches. Confession #5883270

I'm having an affair, and it's the best sex I've ever had. Confession #5883270

My husband is making me choose between my career and him — career it is. Confession #5883270

This week of my kids being in summer camp all day has been heaven, but I feel guilty saying that. Confession #5883270

Feeling depressed that my dog is probably going to get diagnosed with cancer today. Confession #5883270

Across the world for six weeks and we're not missing daddy. Confession #5883270

Co-parenting with my ex is so stressful that I wish she wasn't involved. Confession #5883270

I graduated from my IVF clinic today after years of infertility. Confession #5883270

I'm trying to get back into the dating scene, but who has the time? Confession #5883270

Single mom ready to date, but really grossed out with the choices on these apps. Confession #5883270

I hope my mom's dog dies soon. Confession #5883270

My child's OCD and anxiety is ruining both of our lives. Confession #5883270

I'm on vacation and my 13 year-old is a huge brat. I don't know what to do. Confession #5883270

My BFF has a cute son, but he's far too young for me to even think about him. Divorce is rocking me. Confession #5883270

All of a sudden, I desperately want to be a SAHM but I can't afford to. Confession #5883270

I am dreading the upcoming trip with my in-laws. Confession #5883270

Dating my husband more, combined with exploring my bisexuality more, and we love it. Confession #5883270

My fiancé's mom is dying, and I feel selfish for worrying about what that means for our wedding. Confession #5883270

Mad that I keep thinking about wanting to f**k my ex-husband because I'm horny. Confession #5883270

I don't know how to help my kiddo. He came out as trans and has been struggling with self-harm. Confession #5883270

My libido is through the roof, and my partner’s is very dormant. It's a struggle. Confession #5883270

Found out my husband was seeing his affair partner again, and I'm broken. Confession #5883270

I'm excited for our vacation, but my husband is making everything so complicated. Confession #5883270

My husband is hypocritical and I don't know that we can repair our marriage. Confession #5883270

My mother-in-law is sober and trying, but I'll never get past what she said and done to my kids and I. Confession #5883270