So many mornings, I wake up and already feel behind. Before I can even pour a cup of coffee, my brain starts mentally tallying up everything I need to do that day: the groceries that need to be ordered, the permission slip for my kid’s band camp that needs to be signed, the laundry sitting in the washer, and, oh yeah, work.

I’m exhausted, and no amount of sleep seems to fix that. Fatigue has become more of a constant low hum in my body. So, as they say, she persists. The laundry gets switched over, dried, and folded. Work gets done. My kids make it to all of their extracurriculars mostly on time.

From the outside, everything looks… fine. But that’s what makes “high-functioning burnout” so hard to recognize.

Unlike the kind of burnout we typically picture when someone brings up burnout — i.e., a mental collapse that makes it nearly impossible to keep moving forward — high-functioning burnout often looks like, well, competence. It looks like a super-productive and reliable woman who keeps showing up for everyone.

The iceberg of it all? Beneath the surface, she’s probably quietly running herself into the ground.

“High-functioning burnout is different from classic burnout in that the external performance stays intact,” says Francesca Emma, a mental health counselor who works with women experiencing chronic stress and emotional exhaustion. “These women are showing up, delivering, and ‘thriving.’ That intact performance is why it is easily missed, even by the women themselves.”

What is high-functioning burnout, exactly?

To be clear, high-functioning burnout isn’t an official medical diagnosis. However, therapists say the experience itself is all too real, especially among women and moms.

It can look like chronic exhaustion, irritability, anxiety, emotional numbness, insomnia, trouble concentrating, resentment, or the nagging feeling that you can never fully relax. Some women describe it as “tired but wired,” where they’re deeply depleted but their brains or bodies can’t (or won’t) slow down long enough to actually rest.

Others report losing interest in things they once enjoyed. You might struggle to maintain friendships or let your hobbies fall to the wayside.

Why are women so vulnerable to it?

According to therapist Maris Pasquale Doran, maybe not all, but many women and moms end up stuck in a state of chronic nervous system activation: constantly scanning for what needs to be handled next, what could go wrong, or who might need something from them.

“In an acute immediate threat, the nervous system fires, activates, and then completes the cycle and comes back down. The system is regulated and operates as intended,” explains Doran. “Chronic activation means the threat state never resolves, and we remain on alert with that simmering activation having become normal for years and sometimes decades. It stops feeling like a state and starts feeling like your personality, which is one of the primary reasons it goes unrecognized.”

Another major reason so many moms don’t realize anything is wrong is that, culturally, this behavior is rewarded all the time. Women (and mothers in particular) are praised for being so capable, organized, selfless, and endlessly productive. We’ve been programmed to believe that our worth is tied to how much we can carry.

“Women have been socialized and trained from early on that their worth is associated with productivity and output,” says Jaime Rotner, a certified health and life coach who specializes in burnout and wellness for mothers. “So it’s not surprising women keep producing even when their bodies are failing.”

Overfunctioning has become so normalized that many women now mistake exhaustion for their baseline.

Therapist Dr. Suzanne Wallach says guilt is another big factor because it reinforces the feeling of “I should be able to do this, I should be able to keep going,” which can “make it harder for women to set boundaries with themselves and others.”

Unfortunately, high-functioning burnout thrives in environments where external success masks internal distress. If you’re somehow keeping all the plates spinning, you might minimize the way you feel. You might even convince yourself you have no right to complain. How many times have you told yourself, “I should be grateful” or “other people have it way worse”?

How do you know when you need to take action?

As long as we seem to be getting done what needs to be done, we’ll tell ourselves we’ve got plenty of gas in the tank. But you might be experiencing signs of a breaking point now: headaches, sleep disruption, panic attacks, chronic illness flare-ups, emotional outbursts.

Sound familiar?

Some experts say that, physiologically, you’re probably in what’s known as “active burnout” as opposed to “full burnout.”

“High-functioning burnout is what I describe as the active burnout stage,” explains Jaime Rotner, an instructor at Colorado State University and wellness expert. She points out that even if you’re able to still show up in your life, “This is the most dangerous stage because externally they appear to be functioning but internally they are very depleted and their body is not always telling them it’s time to stop yet.”

What’s fascinating from a clinical perspective, says Rotner, is that people in active burnout and full burnout tend to experience the same physiological markers, like high cortisol levels, dysregulation, and suppressed parasympathetic nervous system activity.

“What this means is that someone in active burnout is fueled daily by cortisol (aka stress hormones) and not actual, genuine energy,” Rotner elaborates. “When we are running on cortisol, exhaustion feels next-level and is very different than just being tired. When we are in cortisol-related exhaustion, usually a good night’s sleep doesn’t help.”

Ah, so that explains waking up after eight hours of sleep still bone-tired.

What helps?

You know what doesn’t help? The fact that burnout is framed as an individual wellness problem that can be solved with a long bubble bath or expensive self-care routine. In reality, the experts argue, it’s a systems problem.

“Burnout is recognized by the World Health Organization as an occupational phenomenon, though not a formal DSM diagnosis in the United States,” says Dr. Suzie White, an assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati who studies happiness and resilience. Without that framework, she explains, moms are often told to “fix themselves” instead of receiving meaningful structural support like paid leave, affordable childcare, manageable workloads, and workplace flexibility.

“Countries that rank highest in the 2026 World Happiness Report, particularly Nordic nations, pair strong social supports like low-cost or publicly funded childcare, healthcare, and paid leave with workplace policies that make caregiving more sustainable,” White points out. (By contrast, the United States ranked 23rd in the report, highlighting how policies can make it easier — or harder — for families to thrive.)

Systemic change doesn’t happen overnight, though, and definitely not with the current administration. That leaves us trying to survive inside systems that were never really designed to support us in the first place.

We need some realistic alternatives.

Therapists say an important first step is something much smaller and trickier: admitting the pace you’ve been keeping isn’t sustainable. “From a trauma therapist to you, it’s about unlearning some of those patterns and having compassion for yourself for feeling like you have to hold it all together all the time. How fucking exhausting, sis,” says Julia Malone, owner of Balance and Bloom Therapy.

To that end, Malone suggests experimenting with doing slightly less. Yes, it will probably feel uncomfortable at first, and your inner voice will probably try to convince you that you’re slacking off. You’re going to have to tune it out.

“Here’s the thing: If your nervous system associates slowing down with falling behind, disappointing people, losing control, or not being good enough, then rest won’t feel good for you,” Malone says. “It will feel uncomfortable, anxiety-provoking, and wrong, like you’re failing.”

That’s why it’s crucial to reconnect with your own needs. Says Malone, “Ask yourself: What drains you the most right now? What feels neutral? What gives you even 5% more energy?”

And then comes the really hard part: actually listening to yourself.

If daily loads of laundry stress you TF out, let ‘em pile up a day or two. If stepping in to automatically fix things for your kids feels like it’s exhausting your energy reserves, let them figure it out on their own (it’ll be good for them!).

You’ll also need to get comfortable asking for and accepting more help… and not stressing over what that support looks like. “Share tasks with a friend, partner, or your kid,” says Malone. “If it’s not done perfectly, that’s OK! It’s still getting done and is one less thing that you need to do.”

You do not have to completely blow up your life to begin recovering from high-functioning burnout. But you may have to stop treating exhaustion like the price of being a “good” mom.