Ahead, key healthcare appointments to make in your 20s and beyond.
‘Aging gracefully’ isn’t something that just happens — it requires daily self-care, lots of sleep, and regular health screenings.
Ready to take control of your wellbeing? We partnered with Wellstar to create an easy reference to the major health checks you need, by the decade.
You may feel invincible in your 20s, but it’s important to start healthy, lifelong habits now.
Schedule an annual physical exam so your doctor can check important indicators of health over time, like blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol levels.